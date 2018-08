NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a world leader in engineered bearings and power transmission products, today announced that it will participate in the Jefferies 2018 Global Industrials Conference on Aug. 8, 2018, in New York City. Participating on behalf of Timken will be Philip D. Fracassa, executive vice president and chief financial officer. Materials shared at the conference will be available online at http://investors.timken.com.

About The Timken Company

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) engineers, manufactures and markets bearings, gear drives, automated lubrication systems, belts, chain, couplings and related products, and offers a spectrum of powertrain rebuild and repair services. The leading authority on tapered roller bearings, Timken today applies its deep knowledge of metallurgy, tribology and mechanical power transmission across a variety of bearings and related systems to improve the reliability and efficiency of machinery and equipment all around the world. The company's growing product and services portfolio features many strong industrial brands including Timken®, Fafnir®, Philadelphia Gear®, Groeneveld®, Drives® and Lovejoy®. Known for its quality products and collaborative technical sales model, Timken posted $3 billion in sales in 2017. With more than 15,000 employees operating from 33 countries, Timken makes the world more productive and keeps industry in motion.

Media Relations:

234.262.3514

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Jason Hershiser

234.262.7101

[email protected]

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/timken-to-participate-in-jefferies-2018-global-industrials-conference-300690359.html

SOURCE The Timken Company