Tiptree : Reports 2017 Results

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) (“Tiptree” or the “Company”), a holding company that combines specialty insurance operations with investment management expertise today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Summary Consolidated Statements of Operations ($ in millions, except for per share information) Year Ended December 31, GAAP: 2017 2016 Total revenues $ 581.8 $ 506.4 Net income before non-controlling interests $ 5.2 $ 32.3 Net income attributable to Tiptree Inc. Class A common stockholders $ 3.6 $ 25.3 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.11 $ 0.78 Cash dividends paid per common share $ 0.12 $ 0.10 Non-GAAP: (1) Adjusted EBITDA $ 38.0 $ 78.9 Normalized EBITDA $ 60.9 $ 60.5 Book value per share, as exchanged $ 9.97 $ 10.14

(1) For a reconciliation to U.S. GAAP, see “Non-GAAP Reconciliations” below.

2017 Financial Overview

Consolidated Highlights

During 2017 and early 2018, in furtherance of our strategy to grow sustainable earnings and Adjusted EBITDA, we executed on several strategic objectives.

Insurance:

Specialty Insurance operations continued to grow and expand product offerings. Gross written premiums were $767 million, up 8.3%, driven by growth in warranty and credit products. Net written premiums were $418 million, up 24.0%, driven by increase in retention of credit products and growth in warranty products.

In Q4'17, we completed the issuance of $125 million of 40 year Junior Subordinated Notes which refinanced existing indebtedness and strengthened the capital position as part of our strategy to grow the insurance company.

Tiptree Capital:

On February 1, 2018, we sold our senior living operations to Invesque in exchange for 16.6 million shares. Tiptree’s increase to book value was approximately $0.91 per share, or a 9.1% increase over our December 31, 2017 book value per share, as exchanged. The transaction is expected to be accretive to our 2018 GAAP earnings per share and Adjusted EBITDA. At December 31, 2017, our senior living operations are carried as discontinued operations.

Through the Invesque transaction, along with additional pending or closed sales in 2017, Tiptree’s consolidated debt was reduced by $518 million from September 30, 2017 to December 31, 2017. After giving effect to these transactions, the Company’s debt to equity leverage was reduced from 2.2x to less than 0.9x.

On October 1, 2017, we sold our investment in our commercial lending subsidiary for $13.5 million in a combination of cash and a seller’s note.

On December 12, 2017, we entered into a definitive agreement to sell Luxury Mortgage. The agreement is subject to, among other things, regulatory approval, and is expected to close during the second half of 2018.

Throughout 2017, we exited substantially all of our CLO subordinated note positions and related hedges for $3.9 million in gains over our carrying value.

As a result of the above divestitures, we have approximately $90 million of cash, net of cash at regulated insurance subsidiaries, that can be used for investments and acquisitions.

We returned $11.8 million to investors through $7.3 million of share buy-backs and $4.5 million of dividends paid.

Consolidated Results of Operations

Revenues

The increase in revenues from 2016 to 2017 was $75.4 million, or 14.9%, driven by growth in earned premiums and net investment income in our insurance operations, partially offset by reduced service and administrative fees, ceding commissions, and unrealized losses on equities in our specialty insurance investment portfolio, as compared to prior period gains. This was consistent with our strategy to grow written premiums of our insurance business, which contributes to increased investable assets and investment income. In addition to the growth in revenues, the combination of unearned premiums and deferred revenues on the balance sheet grew by $93.0 million or 19.9%, as we continue to grow credit protection and warranty written premiums, which are earned over multiple years.

Net Income (Loss) before non-controlling interests

For the year ended December 31, 2017, net income before non-controlling interests was $5.2 million compared to net income of $32.3 million in the 2016 period, a decrease of $27.1 million, or 83.8%. The decline was primarily a result of the unrealized losses on equities in our insurance investment portfolio, compared to unrealized gains in the prior period. Increased stock-based compensation expense in specialty insurance and increased earn-out expense associated with our Reliance acquisition also contributed to the decline. We also reduced our exposure to CLO subordinated notes throughout 2017 which resulted in less distributions compared to 2016. Those factors were partially offset by a net tax benefit of $15.2 million driven by remeasurement of our net deferred tax liabilities as a result of the Tax Act’s change in federal income tax rate from 35% to 21% and decreases in corporate expenses.

Net Income (Loss) Available to Class A Common Stockholders

For the year ended December 31, 2017, net income available to Class A common stockholders was $3.6 million, a decrease of $21.7 million from the prior year period. The key drivers of net income available to Class A common stockholders were the same factors which impacted the net income before non-controlling interests.

Non-GAAP

Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and book value per share, as exchanged as measurements of operating performance which are non-GAAP measures. Management believes that use of Adjusted EBITDA provides supplemental information useful to investors as it is frequently used by the financial community to analyze financial performance, and to analyze a company’s ability to service its debt and to facilitate comparison among companies. Adjusted EBITDA is also used in determining incentive compensation for the Company’s executive officers. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative or substitute for GAAP net income. Book value per share, as exchanged assumes full exchange of the limited partners units of TFP for Tiptree Class A common stock. Management believes that use of this financial measure provides supplemental information useful to investors as it is frequently used by the financial community to analyze company growth on a relative per share basis.

Total Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2017 was $38.0 million compared to $78.9 million for the 2016 period, a decrease of $40.9 million, or 51.8%. The key drivers of the change in Adjusted EBITDA were the same as those which impacted our net income before non-controlling interests, excluding the increase in the Reliance earn-out expense, the change in the tax provision and non-recurring expenses which were added back to Adjusted EBITDA. See “— Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for a reconciliation to GAAP net income.

As exchanged book value per share for the period ended December 31, 2017 was $9.97, a decrease from $10.14 as of December 31, 2016. The key drivers of the period-over-period impact were increases in net income that drove 2017 diluted earnings per share of $0.11 and the purchase of 1.0 million shares at an average 28% discount to book value. Those increases were more than offset by dividends paid of $0.12, officer and director compensation share issuances, and the exercise of an option in June 2017, the latter of which resulted in 1.5 million shares being issued at $5.36 per share. Given the strike price of the option, the impact was a $0.19 reduction to book value per share. In 2017, Tiptree returned $11.8 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends paid.

Key Non-Cash Drivers of Pre-tax Income and Adjusted EBITDA

The table below highlights certain key non-cash drivers impacting our consolidated results. We believe highlighting these significant, non-cash items provides useful additional information to investors. For a further discussion on these key drivers, see —“Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditions and Results of Operations — Results of Operations — Consolidated Results of Operations” in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017.

($ in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2017 2016 Unrealized & realized gains (losses) on equity securities $ (23,753 ) $ 11,694 Stock-based compensation $ (6,560 ) $ (2,584 ) Reliance contingent earn-out liability (1) $ (3,039 ) $ (1,277 ) Depreciation and amortization (1)(2) $ (29,486 ) $ (28,468 )

________________________________ (1) Added back to Adjusted EBITDA. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA

to GAAP financials, see “—Non-GAAP Reconciliations.” (2) Includes depreciation and amortization from continuing and discontinued operations.

Depreciation and amortization associated with Care was $15.6 million for 2017

and $14.2 million for 2016.

Results by Segment

Tiptree is a holding company that combines insurance operations with investment management expertise. In addition to our specialty insurance operations, we allocate our capital across our investments in other companies and assets which we refer to as Tiptree Capital. As of December 31, 2017, Tiptree Capital consists of asset management operations, mortgage operations and other investments. As such, we classify our business into three reportable segments– specialty insurance, asset management and mortgage. Corporate activities include holding company interest expense, employee compensation and benefits, and other expenses.

As of December 31, 2017, the Company sold its interests in Siena and classified Care and Luxury as held for sale. At the time of such classification, the pending sale of Care also met the requirements to be classified as a discontinued operation. Each of these divestitures are no longer considered operating segments. As a result of these divestitures, our reportable segments dropped from four to three, with the elimination of Senior Living segment and renaming Specialty Finance to Mortgage. The following table presents the components of total pre-tax income including continuing and discontinued operations.

Pre-tax Income ($ in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2017 2016 Specialty insurance $ 5,404 $ 46,804 Tiptree Capital: Asset management 14,245 25,264 Mortgage 2,090 4,882 Other 4,001 6,996 Corporate (29,070 ) (34,806 ) Pre-tax income (loss) from continuing operations $ (3,330 ) $ 49,140 Pre-tax income (loss) from discontinued operations (1) (6,222 ) (5,824 )

(1) Consists of Care for 2016 and 2017.

Management evaluates the return on Invested Capital and Total Capital, which are non-GAAP financial measures, when making capital investment decisions. Invested Capital represents its total cash investment, including any re-investment of earnings, and acquisition costs, net of tax. Total Capital represents Invested Capital plus Corporate Debt. Management believes the use of these financial measures provide supplemental information useful to investors as they are frequently used by the financial community to analyze how the Company has allocated capital over-time and provide a basis for determining the return on capital to shareholders. Management uses both of these measures when making capital investment decisions, including reinvesting cash, and evaluating the relative performance of its businesses and investments. The following table presents the components of Total Capital and Adjusted EBITDA.

Invested Capital and Adjusted EBITDA - Non-GAAP (1) ($ in thousands) Year Ended December 31, Total Capital Adjusted EBITDA 2017 2016 2017 2016 Specialty Insurance $ 441,317 $ 410,190 $ 26,961 $ 60,526 Tiptree Capital 161,825 215,262 35,430 49,954 Asset management 4,977 73,173 14,245 25,265 Mortgage 30,725 25,257 5,677 6,671 Other (2) 126,123 116,832 15,508 18,018 Corporate 37,965 393 (24,403 ) (31,564 ) Total Tiptree $ 641,107 $ 625,845 $ 37,988 $ 78,916

(1) For further information relating to the Company’s Total Capital and Adjusted EBITDA, including a reconciliation to GAAP total stockholders equity and pre-tax income, see “—Non-GAAP Reconciliations.” (2) Includes discontinued operations related to Care. As of February 1, 2018, invested capital from Care discontinued operations is represented by our investment in Invesque common shares. For more information, see Note—(4) Dispositions, Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations, in the Form 10-K for December 31, 2017.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT) is a holding company that combines insurance operations with investment management expertise. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is a leading provider of specialty insurance products and related services, including credit protection, warranty, and programs which underwrite niche personal and commercial lines of insurance. The Company also allocates capital across a broad spectrum of investments, which is referred to as Tiptree Capital. Today, Tiptree Capital consists of asset management operations, mortgage operations and other investments. For more information, please visit www.tiptreeinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” which involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. All statements contained in this release that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions. The forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control, are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecast in the forward-looking statements. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to those described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, and as described in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date of this release. The factors described therein are not necessarily all of the important factors that could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed in any of our forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could affect our forward-looking statements. Consequently, our actual performance could be materially different from the results described or anticipated by our forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Tiptree Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet ($ in thousands, except share data) As of December 31, 2017 2016 Assets: Investments: Available for sale securities, at fair value $ 182,448 $ 146,171 Loans, at fair value 258,173 373,089 Loans at amortized cost, net — 113,138 Equity securities, trading, at fair value 25,536 48,612 Other investments 59,142 47,724 Total investments 525,299 728,734 Cash and cash equivalents 110,667 49,786 Restricted cash 31,570 24,472 Notes and accounts receivable, net 186,422 153,638 Reinsurance receivables 352,967 296,234 Deferred acquisition costs 147,162 126,608 Goodwill 91,562 92,767 Intangible assets, net 64,017 73,658 Other assets 31,584 31,489 Assets of consolidated CLOs — 989,495 Assets held for sale 448,492 323,169 Total assets $ 1,989,742 $ 2,890,050 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities: Debt, net $ 346,081 $ 554,870 Unearned premiums 503,446 414,960 Policy liabilities and unpaid claims 112,003 103,391 Deferred revenue 56,745 52,254 Reinsurance payable 90,554 70,588 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 121,321 124,241 Liabilities of consolidated CLOs — 931,969 Liabilities held for sale 362,818 247,633 Total liabilities $ 1,592,968 $ 2,499,906 Commitments and contingencies (see Note 23) Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock: $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized,

none issued or outstanding $ — $ — Common stock - Class A: $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized,

35,003,004 and 34,983,616 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 35 35 Common stock - Class B: $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized,

8,049,029 and 8,049,029 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 8 8 Additional paid-in capital 295,582 297,391 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 966 555 Retained earnings 38,079 37,974 Class A common stock held by subsidiaries, 5,197,551 and

6,596,000 shares, respectively (34,585 ) (42,524 ) Class B common stock held by subsidiaries, 8,049,029 and

8,049,029 shares, respectively (8 ) (8 ) Total Tiptree Inc. stockholders’ equity 300,077 293,431 Non-controlling interests - TFP 77,494 76,077 Non-controlling interests - Other 19,203 20,636 Total stockholders’ equity 396,774 390,144 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,989,742 $ 2,890,050

Tiptree Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations ($ in thousands, except share data) Year Ended December 31, 2017 2016 2015 Revenues: Earned premiums, net $ 371,700 $ 229,436 $ 166,265 Service and administrative fees 95,160 109,348 106,525 Ceding commissions 8,770 24,784 43,217 Net investment income 16,286 12,981 5,455 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) 47,607 87,300 31,469 Other revenue 42,275 42,574 39,400 Total revenues 581,798 506,423 392,331 Expenses: Policy and contract benefits 123,959 106,784 86,312 Commission expense 241,835 147,253 105,751 Employee compensation and benefits 115,949 115,612 89,331 Interest expense 25,562 21,010 16,695 Depreciation and amortization 13,841 14,302 30,578 Other expenses 74,439 72,576 59,679 Total expenses 595,585 477,537 388,346 Other income: Income attributable to consolidated CLOs 24,903 53,577 23,613 Expenses attributable to consolidated CLOs 14,446 33,323 30,502 Net income (loss) attributable to consolidated CLOs 10,457 20,254 (6,889 ) Total other income 10,457 20,254 (6,889 ) Income (loss) before taxes from continuing operations (3,330 ) 49,140 (2,904 ) Less: provision (benefit) for income taxes (12,562 ) 12,515 (753 ) Net income (loss) from continuing operations 9,232 36,625 (2,151 ) Discontinued operations: Income (loss) before taxes from discontinued operations (6,222 ) (5,824 ) 1,260 Gain on sale of discontinued operations — — 27,220 Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes (2,224 ) (1,537 ) 17,527 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations (3,998 ) (4,287 ) 10,953 Net income (loss) before non-controlling interests 5,234 32,338 8,802 Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests - TFP 748 6,432 2,630 Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests - Other 882 586 393 Net income (loss) attributable to Tiptree Inc. Class A common stockholders $ 3,604 $ 25,320 $ 5,779 Net income (loss) per Class A common share: Basic, continuing operations, net $ 0.22 $ 0.88 $ (0.01 ) Basic, discontinued operations, net (0.10 ) (0.09 ) 0.18 Basic earnings per share $ 0.12 $ 0.79 $ 0.17 Diluted, continuing operations, net 0.21 0.86 (0.01 ) Diluted, discontinued operations, net (0.10 ) (0.08 ) 0.18 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.11 $ 0.78 $ 0.17 Weighted average number of Class A common shares: Basic 29,134,190 31,721,449 33,202,681 Diluted 37,306,632 31,766,674 33,202,681 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.12 $ 0.10 $ 0.10

Tiptree Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures — EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

The Company defines EBITDA as GAAP net income of the Company adjusted to add consolidated interest expense, consolidated income taxes and consolidated depreciation and amortization expense as presented in its financial statements and Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted to (i) subtract interest expense on asset-specific debt incurred in the ordinary course of its subsidiaries’ business operations, (ii) adjust for the effect of purchase accounting, (iii) adjust for non-cash fair value adjustments, and (iv) any significant non-recurring expenses.

($ in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2017 2016 2015 Net income (loss) available to Class A common stockholders $ 3,604 $ 25,320 $ 5,779 Add: net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,630 7,018 3,023 Less: net income from discontinued operations (3,998 ) (4,287 ) $ 10,953 Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 9,232 $ 36,625 $ (2,151 ) Consolidated interest expense 25,562 21,010 16,695 Consolidated income tax expense (benefit) (12,562 ) 12,515 (753 ) Consolidated depreciation and amortization expense 13,841 14,302 $ 30,578 EBITDA from Continuing Operations $ 36,073 $ 84,452 $ 44,369 Asset-based interest expense(1) (12,724 ) (10,492 ) (5,065 ) Effects of purchase accounting (2) (1,433 ) (5,054 ) (24,166 ) Non-cash fair value adjustments (3) 3,547 1,277 (1,300 ) Non-recurring expenses (4) 1,944 (1,736 ) 5,489 Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations $ 27,407 $ 68,447 $ 19,327 Income (loss) from discontinued operations $ (3,998 ) $ (4,287 ) $ 10,953 Consolidated interest expense 13,068 8,691 12,022 Consolidated income tax expense (benefit) (2,224 ) (1,537 ) 17,527 Consolidated depreciation and amortization expense 15,645 14,166 15,408 EBITDA from discontinued operations $ 22,491 $ 17,033 $ 44,309 Asset based interest expense(1) (13,068 ) (8,691 ) (6,796 ) Non-recurring expenses (4) 1,158 2,127 1,579 Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations $ 10,581 $ 10,469 $ 39,092 Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 37,988 $ 78,916 $ 58,419

______________________

(1) The consolidated asset-based interest expense is subtracted from EBITDA to arrive at Adjusted EBITDA.

This includes interest expense associated with asset-specific debt at subsidiaries in the specialty

insurance, asset management, mortgage and other operations. (2) Following the purchase accounting adjustments, current period expenses associated with deferred costs

were more favorably stated and current period income associated with deferred revenues were less

favorably stated. Thus, the purchase accounting effect related to Fortegra increased EBITDA above what

the historical basis of accounting would have generated. The impact of this purchase accounting

adjustments have been reversed to reflect an adjusted EBITDA without such purchase accounting effect. (3) For Reliance, within our mortgage operations, Adjusted EBITDA excludes the impact of changes in

contingent earn-outs. For our specialty insurance operations, depreciation and amortization on senior

living real estate that is within net investment income is added back to Adjusted EBITDA. (4) Acquisition, start-up and disposition costs including legal, taxes, banker fees and other costs. Also

includes payments pursuant to a separation agreement, dated as of November 10, 2015.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures — EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

The tables below present EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA by business component.

Year Ended December 31, 2017 Tiptree Capital ($ in thousands) Specialty

insurance Asset

Management Mortgage Other Discontinued

Operations(1) Tiptree

Capital Corporate

Expenses Total Pre-tax income/(loss) from continuing ops $ 5,404 $ 14,245 $ 2,090 $ 4,001 $ — $ 20,336 $ (29,070 ) $ (3,330 ) Pre-tax income/(loss) from discontinued ops — — — — (6,222 ) (6,222 ) — (6,222 ) Add back: Interest expense 15,072 12 1,034 4,632 13,068 18,746 4,812 38,630 Depreciation and amortization expenses 12,799 — 548 246 15,645 16,439 248 29,486 EBITDA $ 33,275 $ 14,257 $ 3,672 $ 8,879 $ 22,491 $ 49,299 $ (24,010 ) $ 58,564 EBITDA adjustments: Asset-specific debt interest(2) (7,046 ) (12 ) (1,034 ) (4,632 ) (13,068 ) (18,746 ) — (25,792 ) Effects of purchase accounting(3) (1,433 ) — — — — — — (1,433 ) Non-cash fair value adjustments(4) 508 — 3,039 — — 3,039 — 3,547 Non-recurring expenses(5) 1,657 — — 679 1,158 1,837 (392 ) 3,102 Adjusted EBITDA $ 26,961 $ 14,245 $ 5,677 $ 4,926 $ 10,581 $ 35,429 $ (24,402 ) $ 37,988 Plus: Stock based compensation expense 3,934 — 453 — — 453 2,172 6,559 Less: Realized and unrealized gains (losses)(6) (22,415 ) 3,867 — (43 ) — 3,824 — (18,591 ) Less: Third party NCI Adjusted EBITDA — — — 851 1,415 2,266 — 2,266 Normalized EBITDA $ 53,310 $ 10,378 $ 6,130 $ 4,118 $ 9,166 $ 29,792 $ (22,230 ) $ 60,872

Year Ended December 31, 2016 Tiptree Capital ($ in thousands) Specialty

insurance Asset

Management Mortgage Other Discontinued

Operations(1) Tiptree

Capital Corporate

Expenses Total Pre-tax income/(loss) from continuing ops $ 46,804 $ 25,264 $ 4,882 $ 6,996 $ — $ 37,142 $ (34,806 ) $ 49,140 Pre-tax income/(loss) from discontinued ops — — — — (5,824 ) (5,824 ) — (5,824 ) Add back: Interest expense 9,244 746 1,195 5,095 8,691 15,727 4,730 29,701 Depreciation and amortization expenses 13,184 — 512 358 14,166 15,036 248 28,468 EBITDA $ 69,232 $ 26,010 $ 6,589 $ 12,449 $ 17,033 $ 62,081 $ (29,828 ) $ 101,485 EBITDA adjustments: Asset-specific debt interest(2) (3,652 ) (746 ) (1,195 ) (4,899 ) (8,691 ) (15,531 ) — (19,183 ) Effects of purchase accounting(3) (5,054 ) — — — — — — (5,054 ) Non-cash fair value adjustments(4) — — 1,277 — 1,416 2,693 — 2,693 Non-recurring expenses(5) — — — — 711 711 (1,736 ) (1,025 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 60,526 $ 25,264 $ 6,671 $ 7,550 $ 10,469 $ 49,954 $ (31,564 ) $ 78,916 Plus: Stock based compensation expense 1,108 — 208 — — 208 1,268 2,584 Less: Realized and unrealized gains (losses)(6) 12,300 2,576 — 3,257 — 5,833 — 18,133 Less: Third party NCI Adjusted EBITDA — — — 1,420 1,400 2,820 — 2,820 Normalized EBITDA $ 49,334 $ 22,688 $ 6,879 $ 2,873 $ 9,069 $ 41,509 $ (30,296 ) $ 60,547

______________________

(1) Includes discontinued operations related to Care. For more information, see “—

FN 4 Dispositions, Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations.” (2) The consolidated asset-based interest expense is subtracted from EBITDA to arrive at Adjusted EBITDA.

This includes interest expense associated with asset-specific debt at subsidiaries in the specialty

insurance, asset management, mortgage and other operations. (3) Following the purchase accounting adjustments, current period expenses associated with deferred costs

were more favorably stated and current period income associated with deferred revenues were less

favorably stated. Thus, the purchase accounting effect related to Fortegra increased EBITDA above

what the historical basis of accounting would have generated. The impact of this purchase accounting

adjustments have been reversed to reflect an adjusted EBITDA without such purchase accounting effect. (4) For Reliance, within our mortgage operations, Adjusted EBITDA excludes the impact of changes in

contingent earn-outs. For our specialty insurance operations, depreciation and amortization on senior

living real estate that is within net investment income is added back to Adjusted EBITDA. (5) Acquisition, start-up and disposition costs including legal, taxes, banker fees and other costs. Also

includes payments pursuant to a separation agreement, dated as of November 10, 2015. (6) Deduction excludes Mortgage realized/unrealized gains – Performing and NPLs (including related

expenses) from this line as those are recurring in nature and align with those particular business models.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures — Book value per share, as exchanged

Book value per share, as exchanged assumes full exchange of the limited partners units of TFP for Tiptree Class A common stock. Management believes the use of this financial measure provides supplemental information useful to investors as book value is frequently used by the financial community to analyze company growth on a relative per share basis. The following table provides a reconciliation between total stockholders’ equity and total shares outstanding, net of treasury shares.

Year Ended December 31, 2017 2016 2015 Total stockholders’ equity $ 396,774 $ 390,144 $ 397,694 Less non-controlling interest - other 19,203 20,636 15,576 Total stockholders’ equity, net of non-controlling interests - other $ 377,571 $ 369,508 $ 382,118 Total Class A shares outstanding (1) 29,805 28,388 34,900 Total Class B shares outstanding 8,049 8,049 8,049 Total shares outstanding 37,854 36,437 42,949 Book value per share, as exchanged $ 9.97 $ 10.14 $ 8.90

______________________ (1) As of December 31, 2017, excludes 5,197,551 shares of Class A common stock held by a consolidated subsidiary of the Company.

See Note 23—Earnings per Share in the Form 10-K for December 31, 2017, for further discussion of potential dilution from warrants

Non-GAAP Financial Measures — Invested & Total Capital

Invested Capital represents its total cash investment, including any re-investment of earnings, and acquisition costs, net of tax. Total Capital represents Invested Capital plus Corporate Debt.

($ in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2017 2016 2015 Total stockholders’ equity $ 396,774 $ 390,144 $ 397,694 Less non-controlling interest - other 19,203 20,636 15,576 Total stockholders’ equity, net of non-controlling interests - other $ 377,571 $ 369,508 $ 382,118 Plus Specialty Insurance accumulated depreciation and amortization, net of tax 36,088 28,497 21,010 Plus Care accumulated depreciation and amortization - discontinued operations, net of tax and NCI 30,521 21,528 13,545 Plus acquisition costs 8,427 7,311 6,412 Invested Capital $ 452,607 $ 426,844 $ 423,085 Plus corporate debt $ 188,500 $ 199,000 $ 175,000 Total Capital $ 641,107 $ 625,844 $ 598,085

