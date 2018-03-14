Tiptree : Reports 2017 Results

Revenues of $581.8 million for 2017, up 14.9% from 2016.
Net income before non-controlling interests of $5.2 million for
2017, a decrease of $27.1 million from 2016, primarily driven by
unrealized losses on equity securities, partially offset by a $15.2
million tax benefit from the 2017 tax act.
Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $38.0 million for
2017, down from $78.9 million in 2016. Normalized EBITDA(1),
which removes the impact of realized and unrealized gains and losses
and stock-based compensation, of $60.9 million for 2017, compared to
$60.5 million in 2017.
Book value per share, as exchanged(1) of
$9.97, down 1.7% compared to $10.14as of December 31, 2016 as
the exercise of a founders’ option more than offset net income and the
impact of share repurchases at a discount to book.
Continued with our strategy to streamline the business through
multiple sales which reduced leverage as of December 31, 2017 to less
than 0.9x.
Declared a dividend of $0.03 per share to Class A stockholders of
record on March 26, 2018 with a payment date of April 2, 2018.
Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) (“Tiptree” or the “Company”), a holding
company that combines specialty insurance operations with investment
management expertise today announced its financial results for the year
ended December 31, 2017.
Summary Consolidated Statements of Operations
($ in millions, except for per share information)
Year Ended December 31,
GAAP:
2017
2016
Total revenues
$
581.8
$
506.4
Net income before non-controlling interests
$
5.2
$
32.3
Net income attributable to Tiptree Inc. Class A common stockholders
$
3.6
$
25.3
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.11
$
0.78
Cash dividends paid per common share
$
0.12
$
0.10
Non-GAAP:(1)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
38.0
$
78.9
Normalized EBITDA
$
60.9
$
60.5
Book value per share, as exchanged
$
9.97
$
10.14
(1)
For a reconciliation to U.S. GAAP, see “Non-GAAP Reconciliations”
below.
2017 Financial Overview
Consolidated Highlights
During 2017 and early 2018, in furtherance of our strategy to grow
sustainable earnings and Adjusted EBITDA, we executed on several
strategic objectives.
Insurance:
Specialty Insurance operations continued to grow and expand product
offerings. Gross written premiums were $767 million, up 8.3%, driven
by growth in warranty and credit products. Net written premiums were
$418 million, up 24.0%, driven by increase in retention of credit
products and growth in warranty products.
In Q4'17, we completed the issuance of $125 million of 40 year Junior
Subordinated Notes which refinanced existing indebtedness and
strengthened the capital position as part of our strategy to grow the
insurance company.
Tiptree Capital:
On February 1, 2018, we sold our senior living operations to Invesque
in exchange for 16.6 million shares. Tiptree’s increase to book value
was approximately $0.91 per share, or a 9.1% increase over our
December 31, 2017 book value per share, as exchanged. The transaction
is expected to be accretive to our 2018 GAAP earnings per share and
Adjusted EBITDA. At December 31, 2017, our senior living operations
are carried as discontinued operations.
Through the Invesque transaction, along with additional pending or
closed sales in 2017, Tiptree’s consolidated debt was reduced by $518
million from September 30, 2017 to December 31, 2017. After giving
effect to these transactions, the Company’s debt to equity leverage
was reduced from 2.2x to less than 0.9x.
On October 1, 2017, we sold our investment in our commercial lending
subsidiary for $13.5 million in a combination of cash and a seller’s
note.
On December 12, 2017, we entered into a definitive agreement to sell
Luxury Mortgage. The agreement is subject to, among other things,
regulatory approval, and is expected to close during the second half
of 2018.
Throughout 2017, we exited substantially all of our CLO subordinated
note positions and related hedges for $3.9 million in gains over our
carrying value.
As a result of the above divestitures, we have approximately $90
million of cash, net of cash at regulated insurance subsidiaries, that
can be used for investments and acquisitions.
We returned $11.8 million to investors through $7.3 million of share
buy-backs and $4.5 million of dividends paid.
Consolidated Results of Operations
Revenues
The increase in revenues from 2016 to 2017 was $75.4 million, or 14.9%,
driven by growth in earned premiums and net investment income in our
insurance operations, partially offset by reduced service and
administrative fees, ceding commissions, and unrealized losses on
equities in our specialty insurance investment portfolio, as compared to
prior period gains. This was consistent with our strategy to grow
written premiums of our insurance business, which contributes to
increased investable assets and investment income. In addition to the
growth in revenues, the combination of unearned premiums and deferred
revenues on the balance sheet grew by $93.0 million or 19.9%, as we
continue to grow credit protection and warranty written premiums, which
are earned over multiple years.
Net Income (Loss) before non-controlling interests
For the year ended December 31, 2017, net income before non-controlling
interests was $5.2 million compared to net income of $32.3 million in
the 2016 period, a decrease of $27.1 million, or 83.8%. The decline was
primarily a result of the unrealized losses on equities in our insurance
investment portfolio, compared to unrealized gains in the prior period.
Increased stock-based compensation expense in specialty insurance and
increased earn-out expense associated with our Reliance acquisition also
contributed to the decline. We also reduced our exposure to CLO
subordinated notes throughout 2017 which resulted in less distributions
compared to 2016. Those factors were partially offset by a net tax
benefit of $15.2 million driven by remeasurement of our net deferred tax
liabilities as a result of the Tax Act’s change in federal income tax
rate from 35% to 21% and decreases in corporate expenses.
Net Income (Loss) Available to Class A Common Stockholders
For the year ended December 31, 2017, net income available to Class A
common stockholders was $3.6 million, a decrease of $21.7 million from
the prior year period. The key drivers of net income available to Class
A common stockholders were the same factors which impacted the net
income before non-controlling interests.
Non-GAAP
Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and book value per share, as exchanged
as measurements of operating performance which are non-GAAP measures.
Management believes that use of Adjusted EBITDA provides supplemental
information useful to investors as it is frequently used by the
financial community to analyze financial performance, and to analyze a
company’s ability to service its debt and to facilitate comparison among
companies. Adjusted EBITDA is also used in determining incentive
compensation for the Company’s executive officers. Adjusted EBITDA is
not a measurement of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and
should not be considered as an alternative or substitute for GAAP net
income. Book value per share, as exchanged assumes full exchange of the
limited partners units of TFP for Tiptree Class A common stock.
Management believes that use of this financial measure provides
supplemental information useful to investors as it is frequently used by
the financial community to analyze company growth on a relative per
share basis.
Total Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2017 was $38.0
million compared to $78.9 million for the 2016 period, a decrease of
$40.9 million, or 51.8%. The key drivers of the change in Adjusted
EBITDA were the same as those which impacted our net income before
non-controlling interests, excluding the increase in the Reliance
earn-out expense, the change in the tax provision and non-recurring
expenses which were added back to Adjusted EBITDA. See “— Non-GAAP
Reconciliations” for a reconciliation to GAAP net income.
As exchanged book value per share for the period ended December 31, 2017
was $9.97, a decrease from $10.14 as of December 31, 2016. The key
drivers of the period-over-period impact were increases in net income
that drove 2017 diluted earnings per share of $0.11 and the purchase of
1.0 million shares at an average 28% discount to book value. Those
increases were more than offset by dividends paid of $0.12, officer and
director compensation share issuances, and the exercise of an option in
June 2017, the latter of which resulted in 1.5 million shares being
issued at $5.36 per share. Given the strike price of the option, the
impact was a $0.19 reduction to book value per share. In 2017, Tiptree
returned $11.8 million to shareholders through share repurchases and
dividends paid.
Key Non-Cash Drivers of Pre-tax Income and Adjusted EBITDA
The table below highlights certain key non-cash drivers impacting our
consolidated results. We believe highlighting these significant,
non-cash items provides useful additional information to investors. For
a further discussion on these key drivers, see —“Management’s Discussion
and Analysis of Financial Conditions and Results of Operations — Results
of Operations — Consolidated Results of Operations” in our Form 10-K for
the year ended December 31, 2017.
($ in thousands)
Year Ended December 31,
2017
2016
Unrealized & realized gains (losses) on equity securities
$
(23,753
)
$
11,694
Stock-based compensation
$
(6,560
)
$
(2,584
)
Reliance contingent earn-out liability (1)
$
(3,039
)
$
(1,277
)
Depreciation and amortization (1)(2)
$
(29,486
)
$
(28,468
)
________________________________
(1)
Added back to Adjusted EBITDA. For a reconciliation of Adjusted
EBITDA to GAAP financials, see “—Non-GAAP Reconciliations.”
(2)
Includes depreciation and amortization from continuing and
discontinued operations. Depreciation and amortization
associated with Care was $15.6 million for 2017 and $14.2
million for 2016.
Results by Segment
Tiptree is a holding company that combines insurance operations with
investment management expertise. In addition to our specialty insurance
operations, we allocate our capital across our investments in other
companies and assets which we refer to as Tiptree Capital. As of
December 31, 2017, Tiptree Capital consists of asset management
operations, mortgage operations and other investments. As such, we
classify our business into three reportable segments– specialty
insurance, asset management and mortgage. Corporate activities include
holding company interest expense, employee compensation and benefits,
and other expenses.
As of December 31, 2017, the Company sold its interests in Siena and
classified Care and Luxury as held for sale. At the time of such
classification, the pending sale of Care also met the requirements to be
classified as a discontinued operation. Each of these divestitures are
no longer considered operating segments. As a result of these
divestitures, our reportable segments dropped from four to three, with
the elimination of Senior Living segment and renaming Specialty Finance
to Mortgage. The following table presents the components of total
pre-tax income including continuing and discontinued operations.
Pre-tax Income
($ in thousands)
Year Ended December 31,
2017
2016
Specialty insurance
$
5,404
$
46,804
Tiptree Capital:
Asset management
14,245
25,264
Mortgage
2,090
4,882
Other
4,001
6,996
Corporate
(29,070
)
(34,806
)
Pre-tax income (loss) from continuing operations
$
(3,330
)
$
49,140
Pre-tax income (loss) from discontinued operations (1)
(6,222
)
(5,824
)
(1)
Consists of Care for 2016 and 2017.
Management evaluates the return on Invested Capital and Total Capital,
which are non-GAAP financial measures, when making capital investment
decisions. Invested Capital represents its total cash investment,
including any re-investment of earnings, and acquisition costs, net of
tax. Total Capital represents Invested Capital plus Corporate Debt.
Management believes the use of these financial measures provide
supplemental information useful to investors as they are frequently used
by the financial community to analyze how the Company has allocated
capital over-time and provide a basis for determining the return on
capital to shareholders. Management uses both of these measures when
making capital investment decisions, including reinvesting cash, and
evaluating the relative performance of its businesses and investments.
The following table presents the components of Total Capital and
Adjusted EBITDA.
Invested Capital and Adjusted EBITDA - Non-GAAP (1)
($ in thousands)
Year Ended December 31,
Total Capital
Adjusted EBITDA
2017
2016
2017
2016
Specialty Insurance
$
441,317
$
410,190
$
26,961
$
60,526
Tiptree Capital
161,825
215,262
35,430
49,954
Asset management
4,977
73,173
14,245
25,265
Mortgage
30,725
25,257
5,677
6,671
Other (2)
126,123
116,832
15,508
18,018
Corporate
37,965
393
(24,403
)
(31,564
)
Total Tiptree
$
641,107
$
625,845
$
37,988
$
78,916
(1)
For further information relating to the Company’s Total Capital
and Adjusted EBITDA, including a reconciliation to GAAP total
stockholders equity and pre-tax income, see “—Non-GAAP
Reconciliations.”
(2)
Includes discontinued operations related to Care. As of February
1, 2018, invested capital from Care discontinued operations is
represented by our investment in Invesque common shares. For more
information, see Note—(4) Dispositions, Assets Held for Sale and
Discontinued Operations, in the Form 10-K for December 31, 2017.
About Tiptree
Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT) is a holding company that combines insurance
operations with investment management expertise. The Company’s principal
operating subsidiary is a leading provider of specialty insurance
products and related services, including credit protection, warranty,
and programs which underwrite niche personal and commercial lines of
insurance. The Company also allocates capital across a broad spectrum of
investments, which is referred to as Tiptree Capital. Today, Tiptree
Capital consists of asset management operations, mortgage operations and
other investments. For more information, please visit www.tiptreeinc.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains “forward-looking statements” which involve risks,
uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s
control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to
differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or
achievements. All statements contained in this release that are not
clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and the words
“anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,”
“plan,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or similar expressions
are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such
forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements
about the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions. The
forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and
are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are
beyond our control, are difficult to predict and could cause actual
results to differ materially from those expressed or forecast in the
forward-looking statements. Our actual results could differ materially
from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result
of various factors, including, but not limited to those described in the
section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form
10-K, and as described in the Company’s other filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place
undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as
to the date of this release. The factors described therein are not
necessarily all of the important factors that could cause actual results
or developments to differ materially from those expressed in any of our
forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also
could affect our forward-looking statements. Consequently, our actual
performance could be materially different from the results described or
anticipated by our forward-looking statements. Given these
uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these
forward-looking statements. Except as required by the federal securities
laws, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking
statements.
Tiptree Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheet
($ in thousands, except share data)
As of December 31,
2017
2016
Assets:
Investments:
Available for sale securities, at fair value
$
182,448
$
146,171
Loans, at fair value
258,173
373,089
Loans at amortized cost, net
—
113,138
Equity securities, trading, at fair value
25,536
48,612
Other investments
59,142
47,724
Total investments
525,299
728,734
Cash and cash equivalents
110,667
49,786
Restricted cash
31,570
24,472
Notes and accounts receivable, net
186,422
153,638
Reinsurance receivables
352,967
296,234
Deferred acquisition costs
147,162
126,608
Goodwill
91,562
92,767
Intangible assets, net
64,017
73,658
Other assets
31,584
31,489
Assets of consolidated CLOs
—
989,495
Assets held for sale
448,492
323,169
Total assets
$
1,989,742
$
2,890,050
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Liabilities:
Debt, net
$
346,081
$
554,870
Unearned premiums
503,446
414,960
Policy liabilities and unpaid claims
112,003
103,391
Deferred revenue
56,745
52,254
Reinsurance payable
90,554
70,588
Other liabilities and accrued expenses
121,321
124,241
Liabilities of consolidated CLOs
—
931,969
Liabilities held for sale
362,818
247,633
Total liabilities
$
1,592,968
$
2,499,906
Commitments and contingencies (see Note 23)
Stockholders’ Equity:
Preferred stock: $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, none
issued or outstanding
$
—
$
—
Common stock - Class A: $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares
authorized, 35,003,004 and 34,983,616 shares issued and
outstanding, respectively
35
35
Common stock - Class B: $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares
authorized, 8,049,029 and 8,049,029 shares issued and
outstanding, respectively
8
8
Additional paid-in capital
295,582
297,391
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
966
555
Retained earnings
38,079
37,974
Class A common stock held by subsidiaries, 5,197,551 and 6,596,000
shares, respectively
(34,585
)
(42,524
)
Class B common stock held by subsidiaries, 8,049,029 and 8,049,029
shares, respectively
(8
)
(8
)
Total Tiptree Inc. stockholders’ equity
300,077
293,431
Non-controlling interests - TFP
77,494
76,077
Non-controlling interests - Other
19,203
20,636
Total stockholders’ equity
396,774
390,144
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
1,989,742
$
2,890,050
Tiptree Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
($ in thousands, except share data)
Year Ended December 31,
2017
2016
2015
Revenues:
Earned premiums, net
$
371,700
$
229,436
$
166,265
Service and administrative fees
95,160
109,348
106,525
Ceding commissions
8,770
24,784
43,217
Net investment income
16,286
12,981
5,455
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses)
47,607
87,300
31,469
Other revenue
42,275
42,574
39,400
Total revenues
581,798
506,423
392,331
Expenses:
Policy and contract benefits
123,959
106,784
86,312
Commission expense
241,835
147,253
105,751
Employee compensation and benefits
115,949
115,612
89,331
Interest expense
25,562
21,010
16,695
Depreciation and amortization
13,841
14,302
30,578
Other expenses
74,439
72,576
59,679
Total expenses
595,585
477,537
388,346
Other income:
Income attributable to consolidated CLOs
24,903
53,577
23,613
Expenses attributable to consolidated CLOs
14,446
33,323
30,502
Net income (loss) attributable to consolidated CLOs
10,457
20,254
(6,889
)
Total other income
10,457
20,254
(6,889
)
Income (loss) before taxes from continuing operations
(3,330
)
49,140
(2,904
)
Less: provision (benefit) for income taxes
(12,562
)
12,515
(753
)
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
9,232
36,625
(2,151
)
Discontinued operations:
Income (loss) before taxes from discontinued operations
(6,222
)
(5,824
)
1,260
Gain on sale of discontinued operations
—
—
27,220
Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes
(2,224
)
(1,537
)
17,527
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
(3,998
)
(4,287
)
10,953
Net income (loss) before non-controlling interests
5,234
32,338
8,802
Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests -
TFP
748
6,432
2,630
Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests -
Other
882
586
393
Net income (loss) attributable to Tiptree Inc. Class A common
stockholders
$
3,604
$
25,320
$
5,779
Net income (loss) per Class A common
share:
Basic, continuing operations, net
$
0.22
$
0.88
$
(0.01
)
Basic, discontinued operations, net
(0.10
)
(0.09
)
0.18
Basic earnings per share
$
0.12
$
0.79
$
0.17
Diluted, continuing operations, net
0.21
0.86
(0.01
)
Diluted, discontinued operations, net
(0.10
)
(0.08
)
0.18
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.11
$
0.78
$
0.17
Weighted average number of Class A common
shares:
Basic
29,134,190
31,721,449
33,202,681
Diluted
37,306,632
31,766,674
33,202,681
Dividends declared per common share
$
0.12
$
0.10
$
0.10
Tiptree Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)
Non-GAAP Financial Measures — EBITDA and
Adjusted EBITDA
The Company defines EBITDA as GAAP net income of the Company adjusted to
add consolidated interest expense, consolidated income taxes and
consolidated depreciation and amortization expense as presented in its
financial statements and Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted to (i)
subtract interest expense on asset-specific debt incurred in the
ordinary course of its subsidiaries’ business operations, (ii) adjust
for the effect of purchase accounting, (iii) adjust for non-cash fair
value adjustments, and (iv) any significant non-recurring expenses.
($ in thousands)
Year Ended December 31,
2017
2016
2015
Net income (loss) available to Class A common stockholders
$
3,604
$
25,320
$
5,779
Add: net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests
1,630
7,018
3,023
Less: net income from discontinued operations
(3,998
)
(4,287
)
$
10,953
Income (loss) from continuing operations
$
9,232
$
36,625
$
(2,151
)
Consolidated interest expense
25,562
21,010
16,695
Consolidated income tax expense (benefit)
(12,562
)
12,515
(753
)
Consolidated depreciation and amortization expense
13,841
14,302
$
30,578
EBITDA from Continuing Operations
$
36,073
$
84,452
$
44,369
Asset-based interest expense(1)
(12,724
)
(10,492
)
(5,065
)
Effects of purchase accounting (2)
(1,433
)
(5,054
)
(24,166
)
Non-cash fair value adjustments (3)
3,547
1,277
(1,300
)
Non-recurring expenses (4)
1,944
(1,736
)
5,489
Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations
$
27,407
$
68,447
$
19,327
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
$
(3,998
)
$
(4,287
)
$
10,953
Consolidated interest expense
13,068
8,691
12,022
Consolidated income tax expense (benefit)
(2,224
)
(1,537
)
17,527
Consolidated depreciation and amortization expense
15,645
14,166
15,408
EBITDA from discontinued operations
$
22,491
$
17,033
$
44,309
Asset based interest expense(1)
(13,068
)
(8,691
)
(6,796
)
Non-recurring expenses (4)
1,158
2,127
1,579
Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations
$
10,581
$
10,469
$
39,092
Total Adjusted EBITDA
$
37,988
$
78,916
$
58,419
______________________
(1)
The consolidated asset-based interest expense is subtracted from
EBITDA to arrive at Adjusted EBITDA. This includes interest
expense associated with asset-specific debt at subsidiaries in the
specialty insurance, asset management, mortgage and other
operations.
(2)
Following the purchase accounting adjustments, current period
expenses associated with deferred costs were more favorably
stated and current period income associated with deferred revenues
were less favorably stated. Thus, the purchase accounting
effect related to Fortegra increased EBITDA above what the
historical basis of accounting would have generated. The impact of
this purchase accounting adjustments have been reversed to
reflect an adjusted EBITDA without such purchase accounting effect.
(3)
For Reliance, within our mortgage operations, Adjusted EBITDA
excludes the impact of changes in contingent earn-outs. For
our specialty insurance operations, depreciation and amortization
on senior living real estate that is within net investment
income is added back to Adjusted EBITDA.
(4)
Acquisition, start-up and disposition costs including legal,
taxes, banker fees and other costs. Also includes payments
pursuant to a separation agreement, dated as of November 10, 2015.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures — EBITDA and
Adjusted EBITDA
The tables below present EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA by business
component.
Year Ended December 31, 2017
Tiptree Capital
($ in thousands)
Specialty insurance
Asset Management
Mortgage
Other
Discontinued Operations(1)
Tiptree Capital
Corporate Expenses
Total
Pre-tax income/(loss) from continuing ops
$
5,404
$
14,245
$
2,090
$
4,001
$
—
$
20,336
$
(29,070
)
$
(3,330
)
Pre-tax income/(loss) from discontinued ops
—
—
—
—
(6,222
)
(6,222
)
—
(6,222
)
Add back:
Interest expense
15,072
12
1,034
4,632
13,068
18,746
4,812
38,630
Depreciation and amortization expenses
12,799
—
548
246
15,645
16,439
248
29,486
EBITDA
$
33,275
$
14,257
$
3,672
$
8,879
$
22,491
$
49,299
$
(24,010
)
$
58,564
EBITDA adjustments:
Asset-specific debt interest(2)
(7,046
)
(12
)
(1,034
)
(4,632
)
(13,068
)
(18,746
)
—
(25,792
)
Effects of purchase accounting(3)
(1,433
)
—
—
—
—
—
—
(1,433
)
Non-cash fair value adjustments(4)
508
—
3,039
—
—
3,039
—
3,547
Non-recurring expenses(5)
1,657
—
—
679
1,158
1,837
(392
)
3,102
Adjusted EBITDA
$
26,961
$
14,245
$
5,677
$
4,926
$
10,581
$
35,429
$
(24,402
)
$
37,988
Plus: Stock based compensation expense
3,934
—
453
—
—
453
2,172
6,559
Less: Realized and unrealized gains (losses)(6)
(22,415
)
3,867
—
(43
)
—
3,824
—
(18,591
)
Less: Third party NCI Adjusted EBITDA
—
—
—
851
1,415
2,266
—
2,266
Normalized EBITDA
$
53,310
$
10,378
$
6,130
$
4,118
$
9,166
$
29,792
$
(22,230
)
$
60,872
Year Ended December 31, 2016
Tiptree Capital
($ in thousands)
Specialty insurance
Asset Management
Mortgage
Other
Discontinued Operations(1)
Tiptree Capital
Corporate Expenses
Total
Pre-tax income/(loss) from continuing ops
$
46,804
$
25,264
$
4,882
$
6,996
$
—
$
37,142
$
(34,806
)
$
49,140
Pre-tax income/(loss) from discontinued ops
—
—
—
—
(5,824
)
(5,824
)
—
(5,824
)
Add back:
Interest expense
9,244
746
1,195
5,095
8,691
15,727
4,730
29,701
Depreciation and amortization expenses
13,184
—
512
358
14,166
15,036
248
28,468
EBITDA
$
69,232
$
26,010
$
6,589
$
12,449
$
17,033
$
62,081
$
(29,828
)
$
101,485
EBITDA adjustments:
Asset-specific debt interest(2)
(3,652
)
(746
)
(1,195
)
(4,899
)
(8,691
)
(15,531
)
—
(19,183
)
Effects of purchase accounting(3)
(5,054
)
—
—
—
—
—
—
(5,054
)
Non-cash fair value adjustments(4)
—
—
1,277
—
1,416
2,693
—
2,693
Non-recurring expenses(5)
—
—
—
—
711
711
(1,736
)
(1,025
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
60,526
$
25,264
$
6,671
$
7,550
$
10,469
$
49,954
$
(31,564
)
$
78,916
Plus: Stock based compensation expense
1,108
—
208
—
—
208
1,268
2,584
Less: Realized and unrealized gains (losses)(6)
12,300
2,576
—
3,257
—
5,833
—
18,133
Less: Third party NCI Adjusted EBITDA
—
—
—
1,420
1,400
2,820
—
2,820
Normalized EBITDA
$
49,334
$
22,688
$
6,879
$
2,873
$
9,069
$
41,509
$
(30,296
)
$
60,547
______________________
(1)
Includes discontinued operations related to Care. For more
information, see “— FN 4 Dispositions, Assets Held for Sale
and Discontinued Operations.”
(2)
The consolidated asset-based interest expense is subtracted from
EBITDA to arrive at Adjusted EBITDA. This includes interest
expense associated with asset-specific debt at subsidiaries in the
specialty insurance, asset management, mortgage and other
operations.
(3)
Following the purchase accounting adjustments, current period
expenses associated with deferred costs were more favorably
stated and current period income associated with deferred revenues
were less favorably stated. Thus, the purchase accounting
effect related to Fortegra increased EBITDA above what the
historical basis of accounting would have generated. The impact of
this purchase accounting adjustments have been reversed to
reflect an adjusted EBITDA without such purchase accounting effect.
(4)
For Reliance, within our mortgage operations, Adjusted EBITDA
excludes the impact of changes in contingent earn-outs. For
our specialty insurance operations, depreciation and amortization
on senior living real estate that is within net investment
income is added back to Adjusted EBITDA.
(5)
Acquisition, start-up and disposition costs including legal,
taxes, banker fees and other costs. Also includes payments
pursuant to a separation agreement, dated as of November 10, 2015.
(6)
Deduction excludes Mortgage realized/unrealized gains – Performing
and NPLs (including related expenses) from this line as those
are recurring in nature and align with those particular business
models.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures — Book value per
share, as exchanged
Book value per share, as exchanged assumes full exchange of the limited
partners units of TFP for Tiptree Class A common stock. Management
believes the use of this financial measure provides supplemental
information useful to investors as book value is frequently used by the
financial community to analyze company growth on a relative per share
basis. The following table provides a reconciliation between total
stockholders’ equity and total shares outstanding, net of treasury
shares.
Year Ended December 31,
2017
2016
2015
Total stockholders’ equity
$
396,774
$
390,144
$
397,694
Less non-controlling interest - other
19,203
20,636
15,576
Total stockholders’ equity, net of non-controlling interests - other
$
377,571
$
369,508
$
382,118
Total Class A shares outstanding (1)
29,805
28,388
34,900
Total Class B shares outstanding
8,049
8,049
8,049
Total shares outstanding
37,854
36,437
42,949
Book value per share, as exchanged
$
9.97
$
10.14
$
8.90
______________________
(1)
As of December 31, 2017, excludes 5,197,551 shares of Class A
common stock held by a consolidated subsidiary of the Company. See
Note 23—Earnings per Share in the Form 10-K for December 31, 2017,
for further discussion of potential dilution from warrants
Non-GAAP Financial Measures — Invested & Total
Capital
Invested Capital represents its total cash investment, including any
re-investment of earnings, and acquisition costs, net of tax. Total
Capital represents Invested Capital plus Corporate Debt.
($ in thousands)
Year Ended December 31,
2017
2016
2015
Total stockholders’ equity
$
396,774
$
390,144
$
397,694
Less non-controlling interest - other
19,203
20,636
15,576
Total stockholders’ equity, net of non-controlling interests - other
$
377,571
$
369,508
$
382,118
Plus Specialty Insurance accumulated depreciation and amortization,
net of tax
36,088
28,497
21,010
Plus Care accumulated depreciation and amortization - discontinued
operations, net of tax and NCI