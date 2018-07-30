Tiscali : 30/07/2018 Convertible Bond

Sottoscrizione di un term sheet non vincolante con un investitore qualificato relativo all'emissione di un mandatory convertible bond

Cagliari 30 luglio 2018 - Facendo seguito alla comunicazione dell'accordo strategico fra il Gruppo Tiscali e Fastweb S.p.A., la Società rende noto che è in corso di elaborazione un nuovo business plan che recepirà la suddetta operazione straordinaria ed una nuova manovra finanziaria di breve e medio/lungo termine.

In tale contesto, si comunica che in data odierna è stato sottoscritto un term sheet non vincolante con un investitore qualificato relativo all'emissione di un mandatory convertible bond per Euro 15 milioni. I principali termini e condizioni di detto prestito obbligazionario sono:

- emissione in tre tranches mensili;

- prezzo di conversione pari al 95% del prezzo medio di borsa dei quindici giorni precedenti la richiesta di conversione;

- nessun tasso di interesse;

- scadenza a 1 anno dalla sottoscrizione.

Il prestito obbligazionario potrà prevedere l'attribuzione all'investitore di warrants pari al 10% del controvalore dell'operazione.

Si precisa che l'operazione è soggetta alla negoziazione della documentazione contrattuale definitiva, che includerà , tra l'altro un contratto di prestito titoli fra l'investitore e gli azionisti di maggioranza di Tiscali, nonché all'approvazione da parte dei competenti organi societari e che l'operazione sarà attuata in esercizio della delega conferita al Consiglio di Amministrazione dall'Assemblea dei Soci lo scorso 26 giugno

2018.

Subscription of a non-binding term sheet with a qualified investor related to the issuance of a mandatory convertible bond

Cagliari July 30 2018 - Following the communication of the strategic agreement between the Tiscali Group and Fastweb SpA, the Company announces that a new business plan is being drawn up which will acknowledge the aforementioned extraordinary transaction and a new short, medium/long-term financial maneuver.

In this context, it is announced that a non-binding term sheet was signed with a qualified investor for the issue of a mandatory convertible bond for Euro 15 million. The main terms and conditions of said bond are:

- issue in three monthly tranches;

- conversion price equal to 95% of the average stock exchange price of the fifteen days preceding the conversion request;

- no interest rate;

- maturity 1 year after subscription.

The convertible loan may provide for the assignment to the investor of warrants equal to 10% of the countervalue of the transaction.

It should be noted that the transaction is subject to the negotiation of the final contractual documentation, which will include, inter alia, a securities lending contract between the investor and the majority shareholders of Tiscali, as well as the approval by the competent corporate bodies and that the operation will be implemented in exercise of the proxy granted to the Board of Directors by the Shareholders' Meeting on June 26, 2018.

Tiscali is one of the leading alternative telecommunications companies in Italy and provides its private and business customers with a wide range of services: internet access through dial-up, ADSL and FIBER, as well as voice, VoIP, media, and added-value services and other technologically advanced products. As at December 31, 2017, Tiscali reported recorded a customer portfolio of about 748.000 units. The Tiscali website may be accessed at www.tiscali.it

