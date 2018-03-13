Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Titan International Inc    TWI

TITAN INTERNATIONAL INC (TWI)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Titan International, Inc. : Announces First Quarter 2018 Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2018 | 10:01pm CET

QUINCY, Ill., March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Titan International, Inc. has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $.005 (one half cent) per common share for the first quarter of 2018. The cash dividend is payable Monday, April 16, 2018, to stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29, 2018.

About Titan
Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products.  Headquartered in Quincy, Illinois, the company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. For more information, visit www.titan-intl.com.

Titan International, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Titan International)

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/titan-international-inc-announces-first-quarter-2018-cash-dividend-300613107.html

SOURCE Titan International, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TITAN INTERNATIONAL INC
10:01pTITAN INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Announces First Quarter 2018 Cash Dividend
PR
02/27TITAN INTERNATIONAL : debuts Goodyear® R14 at National Farm Machinery Show 2018
PR
02/23TITAN INTERNATIONAL, INC. (NYSE : TWI) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Fi..
AQ
02/23TITAN INTERNATIONAL (NYSE : TWI) reported earnings of ($0.10) per share beating ..
AQ
02/23TITAN INTERNATIONAL INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
02/23TITAN INTERNATIONAL INC : Titan International, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
02/23TITAN INTERNATIONAL : reports 4Q loss
AQ
02/23TITAN INTERNATIONAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
02/23TITAN INTERNATIONAL : Reports Fourth Quarter 2017 Net Sales of $376.0 Million, U..
PU
01/29TITAN INTERNATIONAL, INC. : To Announce Fourth Quarter 2017 Financial Results On..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/28FILING SEASON FINDS : Tuesday, February 27 
02/23Titan International's (TWI) CEO Paul Reitz on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call.. 
02/23Titan International beats estimates in Q4 
02/23Titan beats by $0.05, beats on revenue 
02/22Notable earnings before Friday?s open 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.