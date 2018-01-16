Scott+Scott, Attorneys at Law, LLP : Reminds Investors of January 19 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Tivity Health, Inc. (TVTY) Class Action

Scott+Scott,
Tivity, formerly Healthways, Inc., offers fitness programs, health
benefits management, physical therapy, and other related services and is
specifically focused on those aged 50 and older. The Company offers
three programs: SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and
WholeHealth Living. The SilverSneakers senior fitness program is offered
to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Group Retiree
plans.
The complaint alleges that Defendants issued materially false and/or
misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Tivity was
aware that its customer UnitedHealthcare, Inc. planned to expand its
fitness benefit to seniors; (2) the abovementioned expansion would
represent direct competition to Tivity’s core program SilverSneakers;
and (3) consequently, Tivity’s financial statements, as well as
statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were
false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
On November 6, 2017, UnitedHealthcare, Inc. announced the expansion of
its fitness benefits. On this news, Tivity Health’s stock price declined
$16.45, or 34%.
