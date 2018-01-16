Scott+Scott, Attorneys at Law, LLP : Reminds Investors of January 19 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Tivity Health, Inc. (TVTY) Class Action

Log in
01/16/2018 | 06:58pm CET

Scott+Scott, Attorneys at Law, LLP (“Scott+Scott”), a national securities and consumer rights litigation firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) (“Tivity” or the “Company”) and certain of its officers, related to alleged violations of federal securities laws. If you purchased shares of Tivity between February 24, 2017 and November 3, 2017, you are encouraged to a contact a Scott+Scott attorney at (844) 818-6980 for additional information.

Tivity, formerly Healthways, Inc., offers fitness programs, health benefits management, physical therapy, and other related services and is specifically focused on those aged 50 and older. The Company offers three programs: SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The SilverSneakers senior fitness program is offered to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Group Retiree plans.

The complaint alleges that Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Tivity was aware that its customer UnitedHealthcare, Inc. planned to expand its fitness benefit to seniors; (2) the abovementioned expansion would represent direct competition to Tivity’s core program SilverSneakers; and (3) consequently, Tivity’s financial statements, as well as statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On November 6, 2017, UnitedHealthcare, Inc. announced the expansion of its fitness benefits. On this news, Tivity Health’s stock price declined $16.45, or 34%.

What You Can Do

If you purchased Tivity Health securities between February 24, 2017 and November 3, 2017, inclusive, or if you have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Rhiana Swartz at (844) 818-6980, or at [email protected]. Investors have until January 19, 2018, to move for lead plaintiff.

About Scott+Scott, Attorneys at Law, LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 556 M
EBIT 2017 122 M
Net income 2017 67,7 M
Debt 2017 133 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 23,76
P/E ratio 2018 21,84
EV / Sales 2017 2,90x
EV / Sales 2018 2,52x
Capitalization 1 478 M
Chart TIVITY HEALTH INC
Duration : Period :
Tivity Health Inc Technical Analysis Chart | TVTY | US88870R1023 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends TIVITY HEALTH INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 47,0 $
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Donato J. Tramuto President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin G. Wills Chairman
Ulya Ahmed Khan Chief Operating & Product Officer
Adam C. Holland Chief Financial Officer
Paul Edmisten Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TIVITY HEALTH INC2.05%1 478
FRESENIUS0.54%44 498
IHH HEALTHCARE BHD--.--%12 381
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-1.60%11 034
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PCL--.--%10 101
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO LTD--.--%7 901
