Scott+Scott, Attorneys at Law, LLP : Reminds Investors of January 19 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Tivity Health, Inc. (TVTY) Class Action

a class action lawsuit has been filed against Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) ("Tivity" or the "Company") and certain of its officers, related to alleged violations of federal securities laws.

Tivity, formerly Healthways, Inc., offers fitness programs, health benefits management, physical therapy, and other related services and is specifically focused on those aged 50 and older. The Company offers three programs: SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The SilverSneakers senior fitness program is offered to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Group Retiree plans.

The complaint alleges that Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Tivity was aware that its customer UnitedHealthcare, Inc. planned to expand its fitness benefit to seniors; (2) the abovementioned expansion would represent direct competition to Tivity’s core program SilverSneakers; and (3) consequently, Tivity’s financial statements, as well as statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On November 6, 2017, UnitedHealthcare, Inc. announced the expansion of its fitness benefits. On this news, Tivity Health’s stock price declined $16.45, or 34%.

