Tivity Health Inc : DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Klein Law Firm Reminds Shareholders of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Tivity Health, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 19, 2018 (TVTY)

01/18/2018 | 07:01pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2018 / The Klein Law Firm notifies investors that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY) who purchased shares between February 24, 2017 and November 3, 2017. The action, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.

In particular, the complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (i) Tivity Health was aware that its customer United Healthcare, Inc. planned to expand its fitness benefit to seniors, (ii) the aforementioned expansion would represent direct competition to Tivity Health's core program SilverSneaker, and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial statements, as well as Defendants' statements about Tivity Health's business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders have until January 19, 2018 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-sbm/tivity-health-inc?wire=1.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Joseph Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm


© Accesswire 2018
