TiVo : Sharp and TiVo Extend Interactive Program Guide Deal to Power Content Discovery Across Entertainment Devices

Sharp Also Signs License to TiVo’s Global Innovations to Enable Custom Discovery Services

TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO), a global leader in entertainment technology and audience insights, today announced that Sharp Corporation will further utilize TiVo’s G-Guide HTML across Sharp 4K smart TVs and Ultra HD Blu-ray recorders in Japan, TiVo’s G-Guide xD app and remote schedule recording service for its Blu-ray recorders. This renewal with TiVo allows Sharp to continue delivering one of the industry’s most advanced interactive program guides to its viewers throughout Japan.

Additionally, Sharp Corporation has signed an expanded multi-year license to TiVo’s patent portfolios enabling Sharp to build customizable content discovery services across its devices.

“Today’s renewal with Sharp is a testament to TiVo’s customer commitment to their current and future business goals through our technological innovations and the importance of search and discovery for entertainment lovers around the world,” said Michael Hawkey, senior vice president and general manager, user experience, TiVo. “TiVo continues to meet the needs of customers worldwide and is recognized for delivering visually-rich, interactive program guides across devices and platforms that feature streamlined user interfaces and search capabilities.”

