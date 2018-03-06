TiVo : Sharp and TiVo Extend Interactive Program Guide Deal to Power Content Discovery Across Entertainment Devices

TiVo
Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO), a global leader in entertainment
technology and audience insights, today announced that Sharp Corporation
will further utilize TiVo’s G-Guide HTML across Sharp 4K smart TVs and
Ultra HD Blu-ray recorders in Japan, TiVo’s G-Guide xD app and remote
schedule recording service for its Blu-ray recorders. This renewal with
TiVo allows Sharp to continue delivering one of the industry’s most
advanced interactive program guides to its viewers throughout Japan.
Additionally, Sharp Corporation has signed an expanded multi-year
license to TiVo’s patent portfolios enabling Sharp to build customizable
content discovery services across its devices.
“Today’s renewal with Sharp is a testament to TiVo’s customer commitment
to their current and future business goals through our technological
innovations and the importance of search and discovery for entertainment
lovers around the world,” said Michael Hawkey, senior vice president and
general manager, user experience, TiVo. “TiVo continues to meet the
needs of customers worldwide and is recognized for delivering
visually-rich, interactive program guides across devices and platforms
that feature streamlined user interfaces and search capabilities.”
About TiVo
TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO) is a global leader in entertainment
technology and audience insights. From the interactive program guide to
the DVR, TiVo delivers innovative products and licensable technologies
that revolutionize how people find content across a changing media
landscape. TiVo enables the world’s leading media and entertainment
providers to deliver the ultimate entertainment experience. Explore the
next generation of entertainment at tivo.com
or follow us on Twitter @tivo
or @tivoforbusiness.
Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Readers are
cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and
uncertainties that could cause actual events or our actual results to
differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking
statements. Readers are directed to TiVo’s periodic and other reports
filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a
description of such risks and uncertainties. TiVo undertakes no
obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
TiVo and the TiVo logo are registered trademarks of TiVo Corporation
and its subsidiaries worldwide.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180306005399/en/