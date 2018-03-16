TLG IMMOBILIEN AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
03/16/2018 | 09:30am CET
16.03.2018 / 09:24
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed :
Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 23, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: March 23, 2018
German: https://ir.tlg.de/websites/tlg/German/4300/finanzberichte-_-praesentationen-2017.html
English: https://ir.tlg.eu/websites/tlg/English/4300/financial-reports-_-presentations-2017.html
