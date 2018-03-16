Log in
TLG Immobilien AG    TLG   DE000A12B8Z4

TLG IMMOBILIEN AG (TLG)
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

TLG IMMOBILIEN AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03/16/2018 | 09:30am CET

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

16.03.2018 / 09:24
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TLG IMMOBILIEN AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 23, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: March 23, 2018 German: https://ir.tlg.de/websites/tlg/German/4300/finanzberichte-_-praesentationen-2017.html English: https://ir.tlg.eu/websites/tlg/English/4300/financial-reports-_-presentations-2017.html


16.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
Hausvogteiplatz 12
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.tlg.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

664899  16.03.2018 

© EQS 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 163 M
EBIT 2017 161 M
Net income 2017 167 M
Debt 2017 1 314 M
Yield 2017 3,77%
P/E ratio 2017 11,51
P/E ratio 2018 12,31
EV / Sales 2017 21,9x
EV / Sales 2018 18,7x
Capitalization 2 243 M
Chart TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
Duration : Period :
TLG Immobilien AG Technical Analysis Chart | TLG | DE000A12B8Z4 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 22,5 €
Spread / Average Target 2,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Niclas Karoff Co-Managing Director
Peter Finkbeiner Co-Managing Director
Michael Zahn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Elisabeth Talma Stheeman Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Bütter Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG-0.75%2 768
CBRE GROUP INC9.10%16 165
ZILLOW GROUP INC43.57%10 833
JONES LANG LASALLE INC15.39%7 857
SHENZHEN WORLDUNION PROPRTS CNSLTNCY INC--.--%3 324
KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC-0.86%2 597
