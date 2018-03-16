DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

TLG IMMOBILIEN AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



16.03.2018 / 09:24

TLG IMMOBILIEN AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 23, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: March 23, 2018 German: https://ir.tlg.de/websites/tlg/German/4300/finanzberichte-_-praesentationen-2017.html English: https://ir.tlg.eu/websites/tlg/English/4300/financial-reports-_-presentations-2017.html

