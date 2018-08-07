Log in
TMX : Consolidated Trading Statistics – July 2018

08/07/2018 | 03:11pm CEST

August 7, 2018 (TORONTO) - TMX Group Limited today announced July 2018 trading statistics for its marketplaces - Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange (Alpha) and Montréal Exchange (MX).

On July 19, 2018, MX achieved a new overall open interest record of 9,221,922 contracts, as well as a new ETF Options open interest record of 3,162,059 contracts and a new Equity Options open interest record of 3,877,709 contracts.

TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - July 2018

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group's key subsidiaries operate cash and derivative markets and clearinghouses for multiple asset classes including equities and fixed income. Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, Trayport and other TMX Group companies provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Beijing and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

For more information please contact:

Catherine Kee
Manager, Corporate Communications
TMX Group
416-814-8834
[email protected]

Disclaimer

TMX Group Limited published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 13:10:06 UTC
