TMX : Consolidated Trading Statistics – July 2018

August 7, 2018 (TORONTO) - TMX Group Limited today announced July 2018 trading statistics for its marketplaces - Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange (Alpha) and Montréal Exchange (MX).

On July 19, 2018, MX achieved a new overall open interest record of 9,221,922 contracts, as well as a new ETF Options open interest record of 3,162,059 contracts and a new Equity Options open interest record of 3,877,709 contracts.

Related Document:

TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - July 2018

