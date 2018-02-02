Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Tobu Railway Co Ltd    9001   JP3597800006

TOBU RAILWAY CO LTD (9001)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Tobu Railway : News on how to enjoy Kawagoe, the city closely associated with the Tokugawa clan, with a discount pass exclusively for international visitors!

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/02/2018 | 10:10am CET

Enjoy discount fares on the Tobu Tojo Line and special offers at participating shops in Kawagoe. Check out the KAWAGOE DISCOUNT PASS offered exclusively for international tourists and KAWAGOE DISCOUNT PASS Premium, with bus discounts within the city, to save during your travels in Japan!



About the KAWAGOE DISCOUNT PASS and KAWAGOE DISCOUNT PASS Premium

KAWAGOE DISCOUNT PASS / KAWAGOE DISCOUNT PASS Premium

Offer1Discounts at facilities and souvenir stores in the Kawagoe area

  • Tsuchikane Folk Arts

    A stately kurazukuri-style storehouse building. Inside the store, you'll find a grad selection of distinctive folk arts, including straps that are perfect gifts to take back home.

    10% discount on items purchase

  • Japanese Restaurant Yamaya

    An authentic Japanese restaurant with a garden established in 1868. A very reasonably priced bento box lunch is available exclusively during weekday lunch hours (excluding holidays).

    One complimentary item added for 'Kagome' and 'Tsubasa' bento boxes during weekday lunch hours.

  • Torokko

    A Japanese restaurant in a corner of the kurazukuri-style fine china store 'Yamawa.' The popular Satsumaimo Mini Kaiseki lets you enjoy sweet potato in a variety of flavors and textures.

    5% discount on Satsumaimo Mini Kaiseki

  • Koedo Kawagoe Rental Kimono Store Vivian

    Wear a rental kimono as you take a stroll through the streets of Kawagoe. Choose from amongst a variety of styles.

    Complimentary gift with non-rental purchases of 1,000 yen or more (tax excluded)

  • Unakko

    A restaurant that specializes in eel. Also serves 'Imo-ju' (rice served with Kawagoe sweet potato steamed in a bamboo steamer), a treat unique to Kawagoe.

    One complimentary item with meal

  • Inabaya

    A shop in Kashiya Yokocho that sells homemade sweets. Try the Imo Donuts or the purple sweet potato steamed cake, both items unique to Kawagoe.

    One complimentary Imo Donut with purchase of 1,000 yen or more (excluding tax)

  • Umon (Ichibangai and Toki no Kane stores)

    A well-known Japanese confectionary store selling products made from sweet potato, such as the 'Imokoi' and 'Imo Okowa' brands. You can enjoy Japanese fare at the Ichibangai store that also has a teahouse. At the Toki no Kane store, the sweet potato soft serve is popular.

    5% discount for Mushitate Imokoi for eating while walking

  • Nagamine-en

    A green tea shop at the corner of Fudanotsuji in Ichibangai that offers Sayama tea, known for its long history. From the second floor, you can relax on the tatami mats and sip Japanese tea while gazing at the beautiful Kawagoe scenery.

    Free Japanese teabag when purchasing any product

  • Kameya (Main store and Motomachi store)

    This famous confectionary store as a history of more than 230 years. The elegant bite-sized 'Kame no Monaka' and the highly recommended 'Kamedora' were chosen as 'Kawagoe Selections.' The main store has a gallery, and the Motomachi store makes Kamedora in-store for sale.

    5% discount *Excluding sale items

  • Tamariki Seika

    This famous traditional confectionary store has a history of over 100 years since its establishment in 1914, and continues to offer the same taste. Many tourists come on weekends for the homemade, traditional flavor. Enjoy from its selection of 50 types of traditional sweets.

    Free 'Chiyomusubi' with purchase of 1,000 yen or more (including tax)

  • *Facilities and their contents are subject to change without notice.
  • *Present your KAWAGOE DISCOUNT PASS or KAWAGOE DISCOUNT PASS Premium beforehand (before entering stores).

KAWAGOE DISCOUNT PASS / KAWAGOE DISCOUNT PASS Premium

Offer25% discount coupon valid in Tobu Department Store in Ikebukuro

Receive a 5% discount coupon that you can use in Tobu Department Store Ikebukuro by presenting your KAWAGOE DISCOUNT PASS or KAWAGOE DISCOUNT PASS Premium and passport at the department store's tax refund counter.

Tax exemption

Tobu Department Store Ikebukuro exempts consumption tax for its international customers. There are no fees for tax exemption. For inquiries, contact the Tax Refund Counter at Tobu Department Store Ikebukuro.

Term of validity

Valid for the day of use within 1 month from the date of issue only

Notes

  • *Please present your passport at the time of purchase.
  • *The pass is valid only once per customer within the term of validity.
  • *The pass will be void if not used within the term of validity.
  • *No refunds available for unused passes.

For inquiries:

Tourist Information Center Ikebukuro
Phone: 03-3984-0578
Hours: 8:00am - 6:00pm

Page Top

Buses in the Kawagoe area

Buses from Kawagoe Station East Exit

  • 1To Shinmeicho-shako (Fudanotsuji Route)
  • 2To Hachiman Complex/Higashi-matsuyama Station
  • 3TOBU KOEDO LOOP BUS
  • 4To Konosu License Center/Konosu Station , To Shinmeicho-shako (Tsukiyoshi-cho Route)
  • 5To Okegawa Station West Exit (Yamagayato Route)
  • 6To Wakaba Station/Sakado-shako/Pioneer-mae
  • 7To Saitama Medical University/Ageo Station West Exit/Hirakata/Kawagoe Sports Park

The 'Ichiban-gai' and 'Fudanotsuji' bus stops are convenient when walking around the Kuranomachi area.

In addition to the TOBU KOEDO LOOP BUS (Bus stop 3in the East Exit), general bus routes operated by Tobu Bus West that run near the Kuranomachi area are available from bus stops 123456in the East Exit. You may request stops within the designated area. Riding general bus routes in combination will be more convenient. *The bus from stop 7is convenient when going towards Hikawa Shrine. Note that the bus does not go to Ichibangai and Fudanotsuji.

Notes

  • *The information here is as of October 2017. Please note that contents are subject to change.
  • *Photos are for illustration only.

Page Top

Stations stopped in the Tobu Tojo Line/Etiquette in trains

Etiquette in trains

  • Priority seats

    The seats with this sticker on the window in all trains are priority seats for the elderly and physically disabled, and those who are pregnant. Please offer these seats to them.

  • No smoking in all stations and trains

    Smoking is prohibited in all stations and trains.

  • Use of cell phones in trains

    Please set your phone in silent mode and do not talk on the phone in the train. Also, turn off your phone when you are around priority seats when the train is crowded.

See more etiquette in trains

Notes

  • *The information here is as of October 2017. Please note that contents are subject to change.
  • *Photos are for illustration only.

Page Top

Sightseeing spots in the Kawagoe area

Walking spots in Kawagoe

Kawagoe Crea Mall

A shopping street that stretches over 1km starting from the north side of the East Exit of Kawagoe Station. Bustling with energy, many customers shop around stores of various categories.

Taisho-Roman Street

This shopping street featuring nostalgic buildings let you feel the old-fashioned world of 'Taisho Romance.' The scenic view is a mix of western-style buildings, Edo Period buildings and wooden architecture. Enjoy walking and shopping around while gazing at unique buildings around you.

Kurazukuri townscape

The townscape featuring black plaster walls and Japanese double doors represent Koedo Kawagoe. If you look closely, each building has different structures. Strolling around and comparing each building is also an enjoyable experience.

Toki no Kane

Situated at the heart of the Kurazukuri townscape, the Toki no Kane tower is the symbolic belfry of Kawagoe. At 3 stories, or about 16m high, the current clock tower was rebuilt in 1894.

Kawagoe Matsuri Kaikan

Two floats that are actually used in the Kawagoe Festival in October are displayed in this museum. Experience the festivity together with footage of the matsuri.

Kashiya Yokocho

A street featuring a little more than 20 nostalgic sweets shops in an alley of the Kurazukuri townscape. Enjoy a wide variety of sweets ranging from small snacks for children, candy, sweet dumplings, and unique sweets that use Kawagoe sweet potatoes.

Honmaru Goten of Kawagoe Castle

The Honmaru Goten of Kawagoe Castle was built in 1848. The Karahafu-style entrance that remains is distinctive, and presents the majesty of a feudal master. Only a handful of castles with honmaru gotens remain today in Japan.

Kitain Temple

An ancient temple also known as Kawagoe-Taishi, Many highlights attract visitors, including buildings relocated from Edo Castle (the birthplace of Iemitsu, dressing room for Kasuga no Tsubone) and the 500 Statues of Rakan. The Annual Dharma Doll Fair is held on January 3 every year.

Kawagoe Town Guide

Important Cultural Properties here and there

Kawagoe can be reached in only about 30 minutes from Ikebukuro with an express train. The integration of essences from the Edo, Meiji, Taisho and Showa periods highlight attractive elements in each of the times.

[email protected] RAILWAY CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

TOBU RAILWAY CO., LTD.
1-1-2 Oshiage, Sumida-ku, Tokyo 131-8522

Tobu Railway Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2018 09:09:03 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOBU RAILWAY CO LTD
10:10a TOBU RAILWAY : News on how to enjoy Kawagoe, the city closely associated with th..
2017 TOBU RAILWAY : Enjoying a ‘Time Travel Gourmet’ Trip in the area aro..
2017 TOBU RAILWAY : Tax refund counter opens at TOKYO SKYTREE TOWN for tourists
2017 TOBU RAILWAY : At Zao, enjoy the “Juhyo,” an artwork of ice and snow..
2017 TOBU RAILWAY CO LTD : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 for 5
2017 TOBU RAILWAY CO LTD : ex-dividend day for interim dividend
2017 TOBU RAILWAY : and BOJ (BEAUTY OF JAPAN) Strengthen Product Development Targetin..
2017 TOBU RAILWAY : revives steam train service after half-century hiatus
2017TOBU RAILWAY CO LTD : quaterly earnings release
2017 TOBU RAILWAY : Tokyo Sumida River Fireworks Festival - Held on Saturday, July 29..
More news
Financials ( JPY)
Sales 2018 569 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 40 300 M
Debt 2018 747 B
Yield 2018 0,94%
P/E ratio 2018 19,65
P/E ratio 2019 19,35
EV / Sales 2018 2,71x
EV / Sales 2019 2,69x
Capitalization 799 B
Chart TOBU RAILWAY CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Tobu Railway Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 9001 | JP3597800006 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends TOBU RAILWAY CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 3 317  JPY
Spread / Average Target -11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yoshizumi Nezu President & Representative Director
Hiroyasu Otsuka Director & Manager-Group Operations
Kenichi Tsunoda Representative Director & Vice President
Osamu Makino Senior Managing Representative Director
Shinji Inomori Senior Managing Representative Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOBU RAILWAY CO LTD1.23%7 280
CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY2.70%39 598
WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY-2.64%14 328
TOKYU CORP1.82%10 520
HANKYU HANSHIN HOLDINGS INC-3.06%10 285
ODAKYU ELECTRIC RAILWAY CO., LTD.-0.08%8 144
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.