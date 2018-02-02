Tobu Railway : News on how to enjoy Kawagoe, the city closely associated with the Tokugawa clan, with a discount pass exclusively for international visitors!
02/02/2018 | 10:10am CET
Enjoy discount fares on the Tobu Tojo Line and special offers at participating shops in Kawagoe. Check out the KAWAGOE DISCOUNT PASS offered exclusively for international tourists and KAWAGOE DISCOUNT PASS Premium, with bus discounts within the city, to save during your travels in Japan!
About the KAWAGOE DISCOUNT PASS and KAWAGOE DISCOUNT PASS Premium
Offer1Discounts at facilities and souvenir stores in the Kawagoe area
Tsuchikane Folk Arts
A stately kurazukuri-style storehouse building. Inside the store, you'll find a grad selection of distinctive folk arts, including straps that are perfect gifts to take back home.
10% discount on items purchase
Japanese Restaurant Yamaya
An authentic Japanese restaurant with a garden established in 1868. A very reasonably priced bento box lunch is available exclusively during weekday lunch hours (excluding holidays).
One complimentary item added for 'Kagome' and 'Tsubasa' bento boxes during weekday lunch hours.
Torokko
A Japanese restaurant in a corner of the kurazukuri-style fine china store 'Yamawa.' The popular Satsumaimo Mini Kaiseki lets you enjoy sweet potato in a variety of flavors and textures.
5% discount on Satsumaimo Mini Kaiseki
Koedo Kawagoe Rental Kimono Store Vivian
Wear a rental kimono as you take a stroll through the streets of Kawagoe. Choose from amongst a variety of styles.
Complimentary gift with non-rental purchases of 1,000 yen or more (tax excluded)
Unakko
A restaurant that specializes in eel. Also serves 'Imo-ju' (rice served with Kawagoe sweet potato steamed in a bamboo steamer), a treat unique to Kawagoe.
One complimentary item with meal
Inabaya
A shop in Kashiya Yokocho that sells homemade sweets. Try the Imo Donuts or the purple sweet potato steamed cake, both items unique to Kawagoe.
One complimentary Imo Donut with purchase of 1,000 yen or more (excluding tax)
Umon (Ichibangai and Toki no Kane stores)
A well-known Japanese confectionary store selling products made from sweet potato, such as the 'Imokoi' and 'Imo Okowa' brands. You can enjoy Japanese fare at the Ichibangai store that also has a teahouse. At the Toki no Kane store, the sweet potato soft serve is popular.
5% discount for Mushitate Imokoi for eating while walking
Nagamine-en
A green tea shop at the corner of Fudanotsuji in Ichibangai that offers Sayama tea, known for its long history. From the second floor, you can relax on the tatami mats and sip Japanese tea while gazing at the beautiful Kawagoe scenery.
Free Japanese teabag when purchasing any product
Kameya (Main store and Motomachi store)
This famous confectionary store as a history of more than 230 years. The elegant bite-sized 'Kame no Monaka' and the highly recommended 'Kamedora' were chosen as 'Kawagoe Selections.' The main store has a gallery, and the Motomachi store makes Kamedora in-store for sale.
5% discount *Excluding sale items
Tamariki Seika
This famous traditional confectionary store has a history of over 100 years since its establishment in 1914, and continues to offer the same taste. Many tourists come on weekends for the homemade, traditional flavor. Enjoy from its selection of 50 types of traditional sweets.
Free 'Chiyomusubi' with purchase of 1,000 yen or more (including tax)
*Facilities and their contents are subject to change without notice.
*Present your KAWAGOE DISCOUNT PASS or KAWAGOE DISCOUNT PASS Premium beforehand (before entering stores).
Offer25% discount coupon valid in Tobu Department Store in Ikebukuro
Receive a 5% discount coupon that you can use in Tobu Department Store Ikebukuro by presenting your KAWAGOE DISCOUNT PASS or KAWAGOE DISCOUNT PASS Premium and passport at the department store's tax refund counter.
Tax exemption
Tobu Department Store Ikebukuro exempts consumption tax for its international customers. There are no fees for tax exemption. For inquiries, contact the Tax Refund Counter at Tobu Department Store Ikebukuro.
Term of validity
Valid for the day of use within 1 month from the date of issue only
Notes
*Please present your passport at the time of purchase.
*The pass is valid only once per customer within the term of validity.
*The pass will be void if not used within the term of validity.
*No refunds available for unused passes.
For inquiries:
Tourist Information Center Ikebukuro
Phone: 03-3984-0578
Hours: 8:00am - 6:00pm
4To Konosu License Center/Konosu Station , To Shinmeicho-shako (Tsukiyoshi-cho Route)
5To Okegawa Station West Exit (Yamagayato Route)
6To Wakaba Station/Sakado-shako/Pioneer-mae
7To Saitama Medical University/Ageo Station West Exit/Hirakata/Kawagoe Sports Park
The 'Ichiban-gai' and 'Fudanotsuji' bus stops are convenient when walking around the Kuranomachi area.
In addition to the TOBU KOEDO LOOP BUS (Bus stop 3in the East Exit), general bus routes operated by Tobu Bus West that run near the Kuranomachi area are available from bus stops 123456in the East Exit. You may request stops within the designated area. Riding general bus routes in combination will be more convenient. *The bus from stop 7is convenient when going towards Hikawa Shrine. Note that the bus does not go to Ichibangai and Fudanotsuji.
Notes
*The information here is as of October 2017. Please note that contents are subject to change.
A shopping street that stretches over 1km starting from the north side of the East Exit of Kawagoe Station. Bustling with energy, many customers shop around stores of various categories.
Taisho-Roman Street
This shopping street featuring nostalgic buildings let you feel the old-fashioned world of 'Taisho Romance.' The scenic view is a mix of western-style buildings, Edo Period buildings and wooden architecture. Enjoy walking and shopping around while gazing at unique buildings around you.
Kurazukuri townscape
The townscape featuring black plaster walls and Japanese double doors represent Koedo Kawagoe. If you look closely, each building has different structures. Strolling around and comparing each building is also an enjoyable experience.
Toki no Kane
Situated at the heart of the Kurazukuri townscape, the Toki no Kane tower is the symbolic belfry of Kawagoe. At 3 stories, or about 16m high, the current clock tower was rebuilt in 1894.
Kawagoe Matsuri Kaikan
Two floats that are actually used in the Kawagoe Festival in October are displayed in this museum. Experience the festivity together with footage of the matsuri.
Kashiya Yokocho
A street featuring a little more than 20 nostalgic sweets shops in an alley of the Kurazukuri townscape. Enjoy a wide variety of sweets ranging from small snacks for children, candy, sweet dumplings, and unique sweets that use Kawagoe sweet potatoes.
Honmaru Goten of Kawagoe Castle
The Honmaru Goten of Kawagoe Castle was built in 1848. The Karahafu-style entrance that remains is distinctive, and presents the majesty of a feudal master. Only a handful of castles with honmaru gotens remain today in Japan.
Kitain Temple
An ancient temple also known as Kawagoe-Taishi, Many highlights attract visitors, including buildings relocated from Edo Castle (the birthplace of Iemitsu, dressing room for Kasuga no Tsubone) and the 500 Statues of Rakan. The Annual Dharma Doll Fair is held on January 3 every year.
Kawagoe Town Guide
Important Cultural Properties here and there
Kawagoe can be reached in only about 30 minutes from Ikebukuro with an express train. The integration of essences from the Edo, Meiji, Taisho and Showa periods highlight attractive elements in each of the times.
