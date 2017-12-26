Tokai Carbon : to increase prices of Carbon Black in Japan

News Release 2017

December 26, 2017

Tokai Carbon to increase prices in Japan

Tokai Carbon announces revising the selling price of carbon black as follows.

1. Price increase

(a) Scope: Carbon Black of all grades (b) Effective date: February 1, 2018 (delivery base) (c) Price increase: 16 Japanese Yen / kg 2. Background

The escalating raw material oil price of carbon black causes the significant cost increase. This increase is difficult to absorb only by our production cost reduction, measures and the price increase is necessary to ensure Tokai Carbon to maintain the stable supply of our high quality products and services.

We would appreciate your understanding to ensure Tokai Carbon to maintain the stable supply of our high quality products and services with top priority.

