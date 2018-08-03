Tokio Marine : Announcement regarding progress of the share repurchases

Log in
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC (8766)
News 
News

08/03/2018 | 09:21am CEST

August 3, 2018

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. President: Tsuyoshi Nagano

TSE code number: 8766

Announcement regarding progress of the share repurchases

(Acquisition by the Company of its own shares pursuant to the provision of its Articles of

Incorporation in accordance with Article 165, paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") announced that it repurchased its own shares as approved by its board of directors on May 18, 2018 pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act, which is applicable in accordance with Article 165, paragraph 3 of the Companies Act. The progress of the share repurchases is as follows.

  • (a) Class of shares repurchased:

    Common shares of the Company

  • (b) Number of shares repurchased: 2,976,800 shares

  • (c) Aggregate purchase price of the shares: 15,745,635,000 yen

  • (d) Period in which repurchases were made: From July 1, 2018 through July 31, 2018

  • (e) Method of repurchases:

    Purchased through the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(For reference)

1. Details of the resolution made by the board of directors held on May 18, 2018 are as follows.

  • (a) Class of shares to be repurchased: Common shares of the Company

  • (b) Aggregate number of shares to be repurchased: Up to 12,500,000 shares

    (Represents approximately 1.7% of the total issued shares excluding treasury shares)

  • (c) Aggregate purchase price of the shares:

    Up to 50 billion yen

  • (d) Period in which repurchases may be made: From June 1, 2018 through September 20, 2018

2. Details of the share repurchases made by July 31, 2018 as approved by the board of directors on May 18, 2018 are as follows.

  • (a) Number of shares repurchased: 5,177,100 shares

  • (b) Aggregate purchase price of the shares: 27,741,229,600 yen

Disclaimer

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 07:20:06 UTC
