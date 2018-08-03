Tokio Marine : Notice Regarding Change in Specified Subsidiary Companies

August 3, 2018
Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.
Notice Regarding Change in Specified Subsidiary Companies
Regarding Specified Subsidiary Companies, Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") will have a change as started below.
1. Reason for changes
For the purpose of improving capital efficiency, HCC Insurance Holdings (International) Limited, which is a consolidated subsidiary of the Company, will reduce the capital amount, in accordance with the resolution of the Board of Directors of HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc., its holding company, today. As a result, this company will be excluded from Specified Subsidiary Companies.
2. Summary of Change in Specified Subsidiary Companies
(1) HCC Insurance Holdings (International) Limited
|
(1) Company name
|
HCC Insurance Holdings (International) Limited
|
(2) Registered office
|
London, U.K.
|
(3) Name of CEO
|
CEO Barry J. Cook
|
(4) Nature of business
|
Holding company
|
(5) Date of establishment
|
November 23, 1998
|
(6) Major shareholders and ownership percentage (As of March 31, 2018)
|
HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc.
|
100%
|
(7) The Company's relationship with HCC Insurance Holdings (International) Limited
|
Capital
|
The Company indirectly holds 100% of the outstanding shares of HCC Insurance Holdings (International) Limited
|
Management
|
No notable management relationships between the Company and HCC Insurance Holdings (International) Limited
|
Business
|
No notable business relationships between the Company and HCC Insurance Holdings (International) Limited
|
(8) Non-consolidated financial results of the past three years
|
Fiscal year
|
December 2015
|
December 2016
|
December 2017
|
Net assets
|
USD 278,871K
|
USD 278,911K
|
USD 278,898K
|
Total assets
|
USD 279,504K
|
USD 279,477K
|
USD 278,899K
|
Operating income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Ordinary profit
|
USD 1,461K
|
USD 49K
|
USD (12K)
|
Net income
|
USD 1,165K
|
USD 39K
|
USD (12K)
3. Capital amount before and after the reduction and Execution date of the reduction
|
Capital amount
|
Before
|
After
|
GBP 10,049K
USD 232,984K
|
USD 0K
|
Execution date of the reduction
|
August 8, 2018
4. Outlook
The effect of change in Specified Subsidiary Companies will be insignificant on the Company's consolidated results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 (April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019).
