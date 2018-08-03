Tokio Marine : Notice Regarding Change in Specified Subsidiary Companies

August 3, 2018

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

Notice Regarding Change in Specified Subsidiary Companies

Regarding Specified Subsidiary Companies, Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") will have a change as started below.

1. Reason for changes

For the purpose of improving capital efficiency, HCC Insurance Holdings (International) Limited, which is a consolidated subsidiary of the Company, will reduce the capital amount, in accordance with the resolution of the Board of Directors of HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc., its holding company, today. As a result, this company will be excluded from Specified Subsidiary Companies.

2. Summary of Change in Specified Subsidiary Companies

(1) HCC Insurance Holdings (International) Limited

(1) Company name HCC Insurance Holdings (International) Limited (2) Registered office London, U.K. (3) Name of CEO CEO Barry J. Cook (4) Nature of business Holding company (5) Date of establishment November 23, 1998 (6) Major shareholders and ownership percentage (As of March 31, 2018) HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc. 100% (7) The Company's relationship with HCC Insurance Holdings (International) Limited Capital The Company indirectly holds 100% of the outstanding shares of HCC Insurance Holdings (International) Limited Management No notable management relationships between the Company and HCC Insurance Holdings (International) Limited Business No notable business relationships between the Company and HCC Insurance Holdings (International) Limited

(8) Non-consolidated financial results of the past three years Fiscal year December 2015 December 2016 December 2017 Net assets USD 278,871K USD 278,911K USD 278,898K Total assets USD 279,504K USD 279,477K USD 278,899K Operating income - - - Ordinary profit USD 1,461K USD 49K USD (12K) Net income USD 1,165K USD 39K USD (12K)

3. Capital amount before and after the reduction and Execution date of the reduction

Capital amount Before After GBP 10,049K USD 232,984K USD 0K Execution date of the reduction August 8, 2018

4. Outlook

The effect of change in Specified Subsidiary Companies will be insignificant on the Company's consolidated results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 (April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019).