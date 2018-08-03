Tokio Marine : Notice Regarding Change in Specified Subsidiary Companies

Log in
08/03/2018 | 09:21am CEST

August 3, 2018

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

Notice Regarding Change in Specified Subsidiary Companies

Regarding Specified Subsidiary Companies, Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") will have a change as started below.

1. Reason for changes

For the purpose of improving capital efficiency, HCC Insurance Holdings (International) Limited, which is a consolidated subsidiary of the Company, will reduce the capital amount, in accordance with the resolution of the Board of Directors of HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc., its holding company, today. As a result, this company will be excluded from Specified Subsidiary Companies.

2. Summary of Change in Specified Subsidiary Companies

(1) HCC Insurance Holdings (International) Limited

(1) Company name

HCC Insurance Holdings (International) Limited

(2) Registered office

London, U.K.

(3) Name of CEO

CEO Barry J. Cook

(4) Nature of business

Holding company

(5) Date of establishment

November 23, 1998

(6) Major shareholders and ownership percentage (As of March 31, 2018)

HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc.

100%

(7) The Company's relationship with HCC Insurance Holdings (International) Limited

Capital

The Company indirectly holds 100% of the outstanding shares of HCC Insurance Holdings (International) Limited

Management

No notable management relationships between the Company and HCC Insurance Holdings (International) Limited

Business

No notable business relationships between the Company and HCC Insurance Holdings (International) Limited

(8) Non-consolidated financial results of the past three years

Fiscal year

December 2015

December 2016

December 2017

Net assets

USD 278,871K

USD 278,911K

USD 278,898K

Total assets

USD 279,504K

USD 279,477K

USD 278,899K

Operating income

-

-

-

Ordinary profit

USD 1,461K

USD 49K

USD (12K)

Net income

USD 1,165K

USD 39K

USD (12K)

3. Capital amount before and after the reduction and Execution date of the reduction

Capital amount

Before

After

GBP 10,049K

USD 232,984K

USD 0K

Execution date of the reduction

August 8, 2018

4. Outlook

The effect of change in Specified Subsidiary Companies will be insignificant on the Company's consolidated results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 (April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019).

Disclaimer

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 07:20:06 UTC
