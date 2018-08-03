Log in
UPDATE - Toll Brothers’ Website to Broadcast Its August 21, 2018 Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call Live

08/03/2018 | 05:19pm CEST

HORSHAM, Pa., Aug. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, will broadcast live on its website, www.tollbrothers.com, a conference call to discuss its results for its third quarter. The event, which is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. (EDT) on Tuesday, August 21, 2018, will follow the announcement of the Company’s third quarter FY 2018 results for earnings, revenues, contracts and backlog earlier the same day. The call will be hosted by Douglas C. Yearley, Jr., chief executive officer.

The call can be accessed through the Investor Relations portion of the Toll Brothers website, www.tollbrothers.comTo hear the call, enter the Toll Brothers website, then click on the Investor Relations page, and select “Conference Calls.” The call can be heard live with an online replay which will follow. MP3 format replays will be available after the conference call via the "Conference Calls" section of the Investor Relations portion of the Toll Brothers website.

Toll Brothers, Inc., A FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company began business over fifty years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. It operates in 22 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia (Toll Brothers Apartment Living), Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia.

Toll Brothers builds an array of luxury residential single-family detached, attached home, master planned resort-style golf, and urban low-, mid-, and high-rise communities, principally on land it develops and improves. The Company acquires and develops rental apartment and commercial properties through Toll Brothers Apartment Living, Toll Brothers Campus Living, and the affiliated Toll Brothers Realty Trust, and develops urban low-, mid-, and high-rise for-sale condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development and land sale, golf course development and management, and landscape subsidiaries. Toll Brothers also operates its own security company, TBI Smart Home Solutions, which also provides homeowners with home automation and technology options. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations. Through its Gibraltar Real Estate Capital joint venture, the Company provides builders and developers with land banking, non-recourse debt and equity capital.

In 2018, Toll Brothers was named World’s Most Admired Home Building Company in Fortune magazine’s survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies, the fourth year in a row it has been so honored. Toll Brothers was named 2014 Builder of the Year by Builder magazine, and is honored to have been awarded Builder of the Year in 2012 by Professional Builder magazine, making it the first two-time recipient. Toll Brothers proudly supports the communities in which it builds; among other philanthropic pursuits, the Company sponsors the Toll Brothers Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network, bringing opera to neighborhoods throughout the world.  For more information, visit www.tollbrothers.com.

Toll Brothers discloses information about its business and financial performance and other matters, and provides links to its securities filings, notices of investor events, and earnings and other news releases, on the Investor Relations section of its website website (tollbrothers.com/investor-relations).

CONTACT:
Frederick N. Cooper (215) 938-8312
[email protected]

© GlobeNewswire 2018
