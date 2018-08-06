TON: TONGAAT HULETT LIMITED - Confirmation of the Retirement Date of the Chief Executive Officer

Confirmation of the Retirement Date of the Chief Executive Officer

Tongaat Hulett Limited

CONFIRMATION OF THE RETIREMENT DATE OF THE CHIEF

EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Mr Peter Staude, who has reached the age of 65, will retire as Chief Executive Officer

("CEO") of the Company and Executive Director of the Board with effect from 31

October 2018.

An interim CEO will be appointed while the Board finalises its process to identify Mr

Staude´s permanent successor. The interim CEO will be announced shortly and further

updates on the succession process will be provided when appropriate.

Mr Staude has agreed to make himself available to the Board and the Company´s senior

executives in an advisory capacity after his retirement. This will enable Tongaat Hulett

to continue to leverage his experience and expertise.

The Chairman wishes to express the Board´s sincere appreciation to Mr Staude for his

forty years of loyal service to the Group, the last sixteen as CEO. Throughout his tenure

he exemplified integrity and commitment, and he served the interests of our

stakeholders with distinction. We value the substantial contribution he made and wish

him well with all his future endeavours.

This announcement is issued in accordance with paragraph 3.59 of the JSE Listings

Requirements.

Tongaat

6 August 2018

Sponsor

Investec Bank Limited

