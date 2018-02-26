Topbetta Holdings Ltd Completes $1m Placement

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Further to the ASX announcement dated 19th February 2018, the Board of TopBetta Holdings Limited (ASX:TBH) ("TopBetta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the issue and allotment of 3,508,771 fully paid ordinary shares ("Placement Shares") to raise AUD$1M at 28.5 cents per Placement Share from sophisticated and institutional investors ("Placement").



The Placement Shares have been issued without disclosure under the Company's placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1.



Further to the ASX announcement dated 9th October 2017, the Company wishes to advise that Modern Wagering Systems Pty Ltd ("MWS") has satisfied it's training and support obligations in respect of the software code base of the Global Tote. Accordingly, the Company has released the voluntary escrow restrictions applicable to 1.25M of MWS' shares with effect on and from today.



MWS continues to be an avid supporter of the Company and remains a shareholder of TBH.







