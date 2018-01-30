TOPCON : Summary of Business Results for FY2017 3Q posted

Consolidated Financial Results

(Japanese GAAP)

FY2017 ending March 2018 TOPCON CORPORATION Release Date: January 30, 2018

1. Summary of Third Quarter Business Results for FY2017 ending March 2018 (April 1, 2017 - December 31, 2017)

"%" indicate year-to-year increase (decrease)

(1) Consolidated business results

(Rounded down to the nearest million yen)

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent 3rd quarter of FY2017 3rd quarter of FY2016 million yen 101,660 87,422 % 16.3 (4.5) million yen 6,227 4,412 % 41.1 6.3 million yen 5,319 3,009 % 76.8 (5.8) million yen 2,946 878 % 235.3 (20.0) Note:

Comprehensive income 3rd quarter of FY2017 3rd quarter of FY2016

7,959 million yen [ 448.9% ]

1,450

million yen [ 74.0% ]

Basic earnings per share Diluted earnings per share 3rd quarter of FY2017 3rd quarter of FY2016 yen 27.80 8.29 yen 27.79 －

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets Net assets Shareholders' equity ratio Shareholders' equity per share 3rd quarter of FY2017 FY2016 ended March 2017 million yen 162,800 158,280 million yen 69,084 63,313 % 40.2 37.7 yen 617.41 563.30 Note:

Shareholders' equity 3rd quarter of FY2017 FY2016 ended March 2017

65,453 million yen 59,716 million yen

2. Dividends

Dividends per share end of 1st qtr end of 2nd qtr end of 3rd qtr year-end Total FY2016 ended March 2017 FY2017 ending March 2018 yen － － yen 8.00 10.00 yen － yen 8.00 yen 16.00 FY2017 ending March 2018 (forecast) ─ 10.00 20.00 *Revisions to the projected dividends : No

3. Business Forecasts for FY2017 ending March 2018 (April 1, 2017 - March 31, 2018)

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Basic earnings per share Annual million yen 138,000 % 7.5 million yen 12,000 % 25.6 million yen 10,500 % 37.7 million yen 5,900 % 34.2 yen 55.65 *Revisions to the business forecasts : Yes

Consolidated quarterly financial statements

Consolidated quarterly balance sheets

(Unit: million yen)

FY2016 ended March 2017 Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 15,570 18,194 Notes and accounts receivable - trade 41,201 36,819 Merchandise and finished goods 19,988 22,277 Work in process 1,930 1,931 Raw materials and supplies 10,429 11,121 Other 11,650 12,554 Allowance for doubtful accounts (1,680) (1,901) Total current assets 99,089 100,996 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 15,129 16,632 Intangible assets Goodwill 14,553 14,386 Other 21,481 21,719 Total intangible assets 36,035 36,106 Investments and other assets 8,025 9,065 Total non-current assets 59,190 61,804 Total assets 158,280 162,800 Liabilities Current liabilities Notes and accounts payable - trade 10,353 11,512 Short-term loans payable 16,296 19,206 Lease obligations 687 639 Income taxes payable 991 407 Provision for product warranties 920 965 Other 12,904 13,469 Total current liabilities 42,153 46,200 Non-current liabilities Bonds payable 20,000 20,000 Long-term loans payable 16,725 12,483 Lease obligations 4,901 4,524 Provision for directors' retirement benefits 43 47 Net defined benefit liability 6,743 5,877 Other 4,399 4,582 Total non-current liabilities 52,813 47,515 Total liabilities 94,966 93,716 Net assets Shareholders' equity Capital stock 16,638 16,638 Capital surplus 20,950 20,819 Retained earnings 29,344 30,369 Treasury shares (2,089) (2,090) Total shareholders' equity 64,844 65,737 Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 740 2,221 Deferred gains or losses on hedges 40 (0) Foreign currency translation adjustment (3,849) (1,211) Remeasurements of defined benefit plans (2,059) (1,293) Total accumulated other comprehensive income (5,127) (283) Subscription rights to shares － 24 Non-controlling interests 3,596 3,606 Total net assets 63,313 69,084 Total liabilities and net assets 158,280 162,800 FY2017

3rd quarter of

Consolidated quarterly statements of income

(Unit: million yen)

3rd quarter of

3rd quarter of

FY2016

FY2017

Net sales 87,422 101,660 Cost of sales 42,296 49,765 Gross profit 45,125 51,894 Selling, general and administrative expenses 40,713 45,667 Operating profit 4,412 6,227 Non-operating income Interest income 58 83 Dividend income 22 35 Foreign exchange gains － 240 Other 174 149 Total non-operating income 255 507 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses 670 672 Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method 204 103 Foreign exchange losses 551 － Other 232 640 Total non-operating expenses 1,658 1,415 Ordinary profit 3,009 5,319 Extraordinary income Gain on transfer of business － 141 Total extraordinary income － 141 Extraordinary losses Loss on valuation of investment securities － 267 Office transfer expenses 115 － Special retirement expenses 59 － Total extraordinary losses 174 267 Profit before income taxes 2,834 5,193 Income taxes - current 1,431 2,751 Income taxes - deferred 353 (400) Total income taxes 1,785 2,350 Profit 1,049 2,843 Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 170 (102) Profit attributable to owners of parent 878 2,946

[Segment Information by business category]

3rd quarter of FY2016 (April 1, 2016 - December 31, 2016)

(Unit: million yen)Sales

Sales to

unaffiliated customers

Intercompany sales

or transfer

Total

Segment Profit (Operating Income)

Note: Segment Profit (1,894) on "Elimination & Common" is goodwill amortization expense which is not distributed to each reportable segment.

3rd quarter of FY2017 (April 1, 2017 - December 31, 2017)

Elimination &

Common

Total

－

87,422

(8,431)

－

(8,431)

87,422

(1,894)

4,412

(Unit: million yen)Sales

Sales to

unaffiliated customers

Intercompany sales

or transfer

Total

Segment Profit (Operating Income)

Note: Segment Profit (2,064) on "Elimination & Common" is mainly goodwill amortization expense which is not distributed to each reportable segment.

[Overseas Sales]

3rd quarter of FY2016 (April 1, 2016 - December 31, 2016)

Elimination &

Common

Total

－

101,660

(10,857)

－

(10,857)

101,660

(2,064)

6,227

(Unit: million yen)

North America Europe China Asia / Oceania Other Total Oversea sales 24,039 22,118 5,825 9,896 6,161 68,041 Consolidated Sales 87,422 Ratio to Consolidated Sales (%) 27.5 25.3 6.7 11.3 7.0 77.8

3rd quarter of FY2017 (April 1, 2017 - December 31, 2017)

(Unit: million yen)

North America Europe China Asia / Oceania Other Total Oversea sales 29,638 25,823 5,734 12,059 7,590 80,846 Consolidated Sales 101,660 Ratio to Consolidated Sales (%) 29.2 25.4 5.6 11.9 7.5 79.5 Notes:1. Sales are classified by country or region based on the location of customers.

2. The main regions which belong to "other" category are Latin America, Middle East, Russia, and Africa.