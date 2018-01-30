Log in
TOPCON CORPORATION (7732)
News

TOPCON : Summary of Business Results for FY2017 3Q posted

01/30/2018

Consolidated Financial Results

(Japanese GAAP)

FY2017 ending March 2018 TOPCON CORPORATION Release Date: January 30, 2018

1. Summary of Third Quarter Business Results for FY2017 ending March 2018 (April 1, 2017 - December 31, 2017)

"%" indicate year-to-year increase (decrease)

(1) Consolidated business results

(Rounded down to the nearest million yen)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to owners of parent

3rd quarter of FY2017 3rd quarter of FY2016

million yen 101,660 87,422

% 16.3

(4.5)

million yen 6,227 4,412

% 41.1

6.3

million yen 5,319 3,009

% 76.8

(5.8)

million yen 2,946

878

% 235.3

(20.0)

Note:

Comprehensive income 3rd quarter of FY2017 3rd quarter of FY2016

7,959 million yen [ 448.9% ]

1,450

million yen [ 74.0% ]

Basic earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

3rd quarter of FY2017 3rd quarter of FY2016

yen 27.80 8.29

yen 27.79

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders' equity ratio

Shareholders' equity per share

3rd quarter of FY2017 FY2016 ended March 2017

million yen 162,800 158,280

million yen 69,084 63,313

% 40.2

37.7

yen 617.41 563.30

Note:

Shareholders' equity 3rd quarter of FY2017 FY2016 ended March 2017

65,453 million yen 59,716 million yen

2. Dividends

Dividends per share

end of 1st qtr

end of 2nd qtr

end of 3rd qtr

year-end

Total

FY2016 ended March 2017

FY2017 ending March 2018

yen － －

yen 8.00 10.00

yen

yen 8.00

yen 16.00

FY2017 ending March 2018 (forecast)

10.00

20.00

*Revisions to the projected dividends : No

3. Business Forecasts for FY2017 ending March 2018 (April 1, 2017 - March 31, 2018)

"%" indicate year-to-year increase (decrease)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Basic earnings per share

Annual

million yen 138,000

% 7.5

million yen 12,000

% 25.6

million yen 10,500

% 37.7

million yen 5,900

% 34.2

yen 55.65

*Revisions to the business forecasts : Yes

Note:

The forecasts above were prepared on the premise of future forecasts available at the time of the release of this document, such as trends of business, competition environment, and currency exchange rates. Due to unforeseen circumstances, however, the actual results may differ from these forecast data.

Consolidated quarterly financial statements

Consolidated quarterly balance sheets

(Unit: million yen)

FY2016

ended March 2017

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

15,570

18,194

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

41,201

36,819

Merchandise and finished goods

19,988

22,277

Work in process

1,930

1,931

Raw materials and supplies

10,429

11,121

Other

11,650

12,554

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(1,680)

(1,901)

Total current assets

99,089

100,996

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

15,129

16,632

Intangible assets

Goodwill

14,553

14,386

Other

21,481

21,719

Total intangible assets

36,035

36,106

Investments and other assets

8,025

9,065

Total non-current assets

59,190

61,804

Total assets

158,280

162,800

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

10,353

11,512

Short-term loans payable

16,296

19,206

Lease obligations

687

639

Income taxes payable

991

407

Provision for product warranties

920

965

Other

12,904

13,469

Total current liabilities

42,153

46,200

Non-current liabilities

Bonds payable

20,000

20,000

Long-term loans payable

16,725

12,483

Lease obligations

4,901

4,524

Provision for directors' retirement benefits

43

47

Net defined benefit liability

6,743

5,877

Other

4,399

4,582

Total non-current liabilities

52,813

47,515

Total liabilities

94,966

93,716

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

16,638

16,638

Capital surplus

20,950

20,819

Retained earnings

29,344

30,369

Treasury shares

(2,089)

(2,090)

Total shareholders' equity

64,844

65,737

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

740

2,221

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

40

(0)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(3,849)

(1,211)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(2,059)

(1,293)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

(5,127)

(283)

Subscription rights to shares

24

Non-controlling interests

3,596

3,606

Total net assets

63,313

69,084

Total liabilities and net assets

158,280

162,800

FY2017

3rd quarter of

Consolidated quarterly statements of income

(Unit: million yen)

3rd quarter of

3rd quarter of

FY2016

FY2017

Net sales

87,422

101,660

Cost of sales

42,296

49,765

Gross profit

45,125

51,894

Selling, general and administrative expenses

40,713

45,667

Operating profit

4,412

6,227

Non-operating income

Interest income

58

83

Dividend income

22

35

Foreign exchange gains

240

Other

174

149

Total non-operating income

255

507

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

670

672

Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method

204

103

Foreign exchange losses

551

Other

232

640

Total non-operating expenses

1,658

1,415

Ordinary profit

3,009

5,319

Extraordinary income

Gain on transfer of business

141

Total extraordinary income

141

Extraordinary losses

Loss on valuation of investment securities

267

Office transfer expenses

115

Special retirement expenses

59

Total extraordinary losses

174

267

Profit before income taxes

2,834

5,193

Income taxes - current

1,431

2,751

Income taxes - deferred

353

(400)

Total income taxes

1,785

2,350

Profit

1,049

2,843

Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

170

(102)

Profit attributable to owners of parent

878

2,946

[Segment Information by business category]

3rd quarter of FY2016 (April 1, 2016 - December 31, 2016)

(Unit: million yen)Sales

Sales to

unaffiliated customers

Intercompany sales

or transfer

Total

Segment Profit (Operating Income)

Note: Segment Profit (1,894) on "Elimination & Common" is goodwill amortization expense which is not distributed to each reportable segment.

3rd quarter of FY2017 (April 1, 2017 - December 31, 2017)

Elimination &

Common

Total

87,422

(8,431)

(8,431)

87,422

(1,894)

4,412

(Unit: million yen)Sales

Sales to

unaffiliated customers

Intercompany sales

or transfer

Total

Segment Profit (Operating Income)

Note: Segment Profit (2,064) on "Elimination & Common" is mainly goodwill amortization expense which is not distributed to each reportable segment.

[Overseas Sales]

3rd quarter of FY2016 (April 1, 2016 - December 31, 2016)

Elimination &

Common

Total

101,660

(10,857)

(10,857)

101,660

(2,064)

6,227

(Unit: million yen)

North America

Europe

China

Asia / Oceania

Other

Total

Oversea sales

24,039

22,118

5,825

9,896

6,161

68,041

Consolidated Sales

87,422

Ratio to Consolidated Sales (%)

27.5

25.3

6.7

11.3

7.0

77.8

3rd quarter of FY2017 (April 1, 2017 - December 31, 2017)

(Unit: million yen)

North America

Europe

China

Asia / Oceania

Other

Total

Oversea sales

29,638

25,823

5,734

12,059

7,590

80,846

Consolidated Sales

101,660

Ratio to Consolidated Sales (%)

29.2

25.4

5.6

11.9

7.5

79.5

Notes:1. Sales are classified by country or region based on the location of customers.

2. The main regions which belong to "other" category are Latin America, Middle East, Russia, and Africa.

Topcon Corporation published this content on 30 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2018 07:34:10 UTC.

Financials ( JPY)
Sales 2018 140 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 6 350 M
Debt 2018 41 287 M
Yield 2018 0,71%
P/E ratio 2018 47,13
P/E ratio 2019 34,41
EV / Sales 2018 2,47x
EV / Sales 2019 2,29x
Capitalization 305 B
Income Statement Evolution
