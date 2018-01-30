TOPCON : Summary of Business Results for FY2017 3Q posted
0
01/30/2018 | 08:35am CET
Consolidated Financial Results
(Japanese GAAP)
FY2017 ending March 2018 TOPCON CORPORATION Release Date: January 30, 2018
1. Summary of Third Quarter Business Results for FY2017 ending March 2018 (April 1, 2017 - December 31, 2017)
"%" indicate year-to-year increase (decrease)
(1) Consolidated business results
(Rounded down to the nearest million yen)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to owners of parent
3rd quarter of FY2017 3rd quarter of FY2016
million yen101,660 87,422
% 16.3
(4.5)
million yen6,227 4,412
% 41.1
6.3
million yen5,319 3,009
% 76.8
(5.8)
million yen2,946
878
% 235.3
(20.0)
Note:
Comprehensive income 3rd quarter of FY2017 3rd quarter of FY2016
7,959 million yen [ 448.9% ]
1,450
million yen [ 74.0% ]
Basic earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
3rd quarter of FY2017 3rd quarter of FY2016
yen27.80 8.29
yen27.79－
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders' equity ratio
Shareholders' equity per share
3rd quarter of FY2017 FY2016 ended March 2017
million yen162,800 158,280
million yen69,084 63,313
% 40.2
37.7
yen617.41 563.30
Note:
Shareholders' equity 3rd quarter of FY2017 FY2016 ended March 2017
65,453 million yen 59,716 million yen
2. Dividends
Dividends per share
end of 1st qtr
end of 2nd qtr
end of 3rd qtr
year-end
Total
FY2016 ended March 2017
FY2017 ending March 2018
yen－ －
yen8.00 10.00
yen－
yen8.00
yen16.00
FY2017 ending March 2018 (forecast)
─
10.00
20.00
*Revisions to the projected dividends : No
3. Business Forecasts for FY2017 ending March 2018 (April 1, 2017 - March 31, 2018)
"%" indicate year-to-year increase (decrease)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Basic earnings per share
Annual
million yen138,000
% 7.5
million yen12,000
% 25.6
million yen10,500
% 37.7
million yen5,900
% 34.2
yen55.65
*Revisions to the business forecasts : Yes
Note:
The forecasts above were prepared on the premise of future forecasts available at the time of the release of this document, such as trends of business, competition environment, and currency exchange rates. Due to unforeseen circumstances, however, the actual results may differ from these forecast data.
Consolidated quarterly financial statements
Consolidated quarterly balance sheets
(Unit: million yen)
FY2016
ended March 2017
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
15,570
18,194
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
41,201
36,819
Merchandise and finished goods
19,988
22,277
Work in process
1,930
1,931
Raw materials and supplies
10,429
11,121
Other
11,650
12,554
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(1,680)
(1,901)
Total current assets
99,089
100,996
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
15,129
16,632
Intangible assets
Goodwill
14,553
14,386
Other
21,481
21,719
Total intangible assets
36,035
36,106
Investments and other assets
8,025
9,065
Total non-current assets
59,190
61,804
Total assets
158,280
162,800
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
10,353
11,512
Short-term loans payable
16,296
19,206
Lease obligations
687
639
Income taxes payable
991
407
Provision for product warranties
920
965
Other
12,904
13,469
Total current liabilities
42,153
46,200
Non-current liabilities
Bonds payable
20,000
20,000
Long-term loans payable
16,725
12,483
Lease obligations
4,901
4,524
Provision for directors' retirement benefits
43
47
Net defined benefit liability
6,743
5,877
Other
4,399
4,582
Total non-current liabilities
52,813
47,515
Total liabilities
94,966
93,716
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock
16,638
16,638
Capital surplus
20,950
20,819
Retained earnings
29,344
30,369
Treasury shares
(2,089)
(2,090)
Total shareholders' equity
64,844
65,737
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
740
2,221
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
40
(0)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(3,849)
(1,211)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(2,059)
(1,293)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
(5,127)
(283)
Subscription rights to shares
－
24
Non-controlling interests
3,596
3,606
Total net assets
63,313
69,084
Total liabilities and net assets
158,280
162,800
FY2017
3rd quarter of
Consolidated quarterly statements of income
(Unit: million yen)
3rd quarter of
3rd quarter of
FY2016
FY2017
Net sales
87,422
101,660
Cost of sales
42,296
49,765
Gross profit
45,125
51,894
Selling, general and administrative expenses
40,713
45,667
Operating profit
4,412
6,227
Non-operating income
Interest income
58
83
Dividend income
22
35
Foreign exchange gains
－
240
Other
174
149
Total non-operating income
255
507
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
670
672
Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method
204
103
Foreign exchange losses
551
－
Other
232
640
Total non-operating expenses
1,658
1,415
Ordinary profit
3,009
5,319
Extraordinary income
Gain on transfer of business
－
141
Total extraordinary income
－
141
Extraordinary losses
Loss on valuation of investment securities
－
267
Office transfer expenses
115
－
Special retirement expenses
59
－
Total extraordinary losses
174
267
Profit before income taxes
2,834
5,193
Income taxes - current
1,431
2,751
Income taxes - deferred
353
(400)
Total income taxes
1,785
2,350
Profit
1,049
2,843
Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
170
(102)
Profit attributable to owners of parent
878
2,946
[Segment Information by business category]
3rd quarter of FY2016 (April 1, 2016 - December 31, 2016)
(Unit: million yen)Sales
Sales to
unaffiliated customers
Intercompany sales
or transfer
Total
Segment Profit (Operating Income)
Note: Segment Profit (1,894) on "Elimination & Common" is goodwill amortization expense which is not distributed to each reportable segment.
3rd quarter of FY2017 (April 1, 2017 - December 31, 2017)
Elimination &
Common
Total
－
87,422
(8,431)
－
(8,431)
87,422
(1,894)
4,412
(Unit: million yen)Sales
Sales to
unaffiliated customers
Intercompany sales
or transfer
Total
Segment Profit (Operating Income)
Note: Segment Profit (2,064) on "Elimination & Common" is mainly goodwill amortization expense which is not distributed to each reportable segment.
[Overseas Sales]
3rd quarter of FY2016 (April 1, 2016 - December 31, 2016)
Elimination &
Common
Total
－
101,660
(10,857)
－
(10,857)
101,660
(2,064)
6,227
(Unit: million yen)
North America
Europe
China
Asia / Oceania
Other
Total
Oversea sales
24,039
22,118
5,825
9,896
6,161
68,041
Consolidated Sales
87,422
Ratio to Consolidated Sales (%)
27.5
25.3
6.7
11.3
7.0
77.8
3rd quarter of FY2017 (April 1, 2017 - December 31, 2017)
(Unit: million yen)
North America
Europe
China
Asia / Oceania
Other
Total
Oversea sales
29,638
25,823
5,734
12,059
7,590
80,846
Consolidated Sales
101,660
Ratio to Consolidated Sales (%)
29.2
25.4
5.6
11.9
7.5
79.5
Notes:1. Sales are classified by country or region based on the location of customers.
2. The main regions which belong to "other" category are Latin America, Middle East, Russia, and Africa.
