Toray Industries : Japan's Toray to buy TenCate to boost carbon-fibre business

The deal is in line with Toray's aim to speed up the development of technology to match growing demand in aircraft applications of carbon fibre.

"The demand for medium- and small-sized, single-aisle aircraft is growing significantly and the development of the next-generation aircraft targeting such demand is expected to intensify," Toray said in a statement. http://bit.ly/2GrtT76

TenCate manufactures thermoplastic prepreg, a material that improves efficiency of molding. Toray expects demand for the material to increase in line with demand for medium and small-sized mass-produced aircraft.

Toray has been building its carbon-fibre business, beginning with the 2013 acquisition of U.S.-based Zoltek Companies for $584 million.

The deal, which is expected to be completed in the second half of 2018, is subject to approvals by regulators, TenCate said in a separate statement, adding that Toray expects to retain key management of TCAC following completion of deal.

