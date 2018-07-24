Toronto Dominion Bank : Pre-Market Research Reports on Banking Stocks -- ICICI Bank, JPMorgan Chase, PNC Financial Services, and Toronto-Dominion Bank

NEW YORK, July 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

On Monday, key US indices were mixed as the NASDAQ Composite finished the trading session up 0.28%; the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 0.06% lower; and the S&P 500 was up 0.18%. Before the US markets open this morning, StockTraderReport.com appraises these four Money Center Banks equities: ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE: IBN), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: PNC), and The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD).

ICICI Bank

India-headquartered ICICI Bank Ltd's stock finished Monday's session 1.52% higher at $8.01. A total volume of 6.88 million shares was traded, which was above its three months average volume of 6.24 million shares. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 4.54%. Furthermore, shares of ICICI Bank, which together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 47.00 and have a dividend yield of 0.50%.

JPMorgan Chase

Shares in USA-based JPMorgan Chase & Co. ended at $113.35, up 1.86% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 18.12 million shares, which was above its three months average volume of 13.58 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 24.71% in the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 4.19% and 4.88%, respectively. Moreover, shares of the Company, which operates as a financial services company worldwide, have an RSI of 65.09 and have a dividend yield of 1.98%.

On July 19th, 2018, Chase, the US consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase, and Southwest Airlines introduced the new Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card. The Priority card has all of the same benefits as the award-winning Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Credit Card, plus more anniversary points and new features that provide inflight savings and an elevated travel experience.

PNC Financial Services Group

USA-based The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s stock ended yesterday's session 1.16% higher at $144.16 with a total trading volume of 2.02 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 14.20% in the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 0.62%. Additionally, shares of the Company, which operates as a diversified financial services company in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 59.74 and have a dividend yield of 2.64%.

On July 05th, 2018, PNC Financial Services' Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 95 cents per share. The dividend, with a payment date of August 05th, 2018, will be payable the next business day to shareholders of record at the close of business July 17th, 2018. The Board also declared a cash dividend on the Company's series B, O, P, and Q preferred stocks.

Toronto-Dominion Bank

On Monday, shares in Canada-headquartered The Toronto-Dominion Bank recorded a trading volume of 693,750 shares. The stock finished the day 0.24% lower at $57.77. The Company's shares have advanced 10.86% over the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 0.24%. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the US, have an RSI of 48.76 and have a dividend yield of 3.55%.

On July 11th, 2018, TD Bank, a subsidiary of Toronto-Dominion Bank, announced that 200 of its US stores have now been LEED-certified by the US Green Building Council - an important environmental milestone. The 200th Company store in the US to become LEED-certified is the one located at 255 Nassau Street in Princeton, New Jersey.

