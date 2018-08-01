Log in
TORTOISE ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE CORP. (TYG)
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. : Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Update as of July 31, 2018

08/01/2018 | 11:56pm CEST

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE: TYG) today announced that as of July 31, 2018, the company’s unaudited total assets were approximately $2.5 billion and its unaudited net asset value was $1.5 billion, or $27.72 per share.

As of July 31, 2018, the company was in compliance with its asset coverage ratios under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) and basic maintenance covenants. The company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 405 percent, and its coverage ratio for preferred shares was 310 percent. For more information on calculation of coverage ratios, please refer to the company’s most recent applicable prospectus.

Year-to-date, through July 31, 2018, the company issued 62,700 shares of common stock under its at-the-market equity offering program for gross proceeds of approximately $2.0 million.

Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited balance sheet at July 31, 2018 and a summary of its top 10 holdings.

Unaudited Balance Sheet

 
        (in Millions)     Per Share
Investments $ 2,421.8 $ 45.21
Cash and Cash Equivalents 0.3 0.00
Current Tax Asset 13.9 0.26
Other Assets   18.1   0.34
Total Assets   2,454.1   45.81
 
Credit Facility Borrowings 151.7 2.83
Senior Notes 390.0 7.28
Preferred Stock   165.0   3.08
Total Leverage   706.7   13.19
 
Other Liabilities 6.2 0.12
Deferred Tax Liability   256.2   4.78
Net Assets $ 1,485.0 $ 27.72
 

53.57 million common shares currently outstanding.

 
 

Top 10 Holdings (as of July 31, 2018)

 
Name    

 

Ticker

   

Market Value
(in Millions)

   

% of Investment
Securities(1)
Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. ETP $ 244.0 10.1 %
Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. MMP 187.9 7.8 %
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. EPD 167.3 6.9 %
MPLX LP MPLX 163.1 6.7 %
Andeavor Logistics LP ANDX 156.5 6.5 %
Western Gas Partners, LP WES 141.9 5.9 %
Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. PAA 125.3 5.2 %
EQT Midstream Partners, LP EQM 119.5 4.9 %
Williams Partners L.P. WPZ 107.2 4.4 %
Tallgrass Energy, LP TGE   107.1 4.4 %
Total $ 1,519.8 62.8 %
 

(1) Percent of Investments and Cash Equivalents.

 

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE: TYG) owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp.’s objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

About Tortoise

Tortoise specializes in essential assets and income. Tortoise invests in assets and services that serve essential needs in society and can also serve essential client needs, such as diversification and income. Tortoise’s energy investing expertise across the energy value chain, including infrastructure and MLPs, dates back more than 15 years. Through a variety of investment vehicles, Tortoise provides access to a wide range of client solutions, focused on their evolving needs. For more information, please visit www.tortoiseadvisors.com.

Tortoise Capital Advisors is the Adviser to the Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although the company and Tortoise Capital Advisors believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the company’s reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, the company and Tortoise Capital Advisors do not assume a duty to update this forward-looking statement.


© Business Wire 2018
