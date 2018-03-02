Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc. : Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Update as of Feb. 28, 2018

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc. (NYSE: NTG) today announced that as of Feb. 28, 2018, the company’s unaudited total assets were approximately $1.3 billion and its unaudited net asset value was $776.3 million, or $16.40 per share.

As of Feb. 28, 2018, the company was in compliance with its asset coverage ratios under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) and basic maintenance covenants. The company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 368 percent, and its coverage ratio for preferred shares was 276 percent. For more information on calculation of coverage ratios, please refer to the company’s most recent applicable prospectus.

Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited preliminary balance sheet at Feb. 28, 2018 and a summary of its top 10 holdings.

Unaudited balance sheet

(in Millions) Per Share Investments $1,294.6 $ 27.35 Cash and Cash Equivalents 0.1 0.00 Receivable for Investments Sold 0.6 0.01 Current Tax Asset 0.5 0.01 Other Assets 1.7 0.04 Total Assets 1,297.5 27.41 Credit Facility Borrowings 46.4 0.98 Senior Notes 284.0 6.00 Preferred Stock 110.0 2.32 Total Leverage 440.4 9.30 Other Liabilities 5.9 0.13 Deferred Tax Liability 74.9 1.58 Net Assets $ 776.3 $ 16.40

47.33 million common shares currently outstanding.





Top 10 holdings (as of Feb. 28, 2018)

Name Ticker Market Value (in Millions) % of Investment

Securities(1) Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. ETP $128.7 9.9% Enterprise Products Partners L.P. EPD 111.9 8.6% MPLX LP MPLX 84.0 6.5% Western Gas Partners, LP WES 82.5 6.4% Andeavor Logistics LP ANDX 73.0 5.6% Williams Partners L.P. WPZ 71.2 5.5% Buckeye Partners, L.P. BPL 68.6 5.3% Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. PAA 63.1 4.9% Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. MMP 54.3 4.2% Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP TEP 50.2 3.9% Total $787.5 60.8%

(1) Percent of Investments and Cash Equivalents.

About Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc. (NYSE: NTG) owns a portfolio of master limited partnership (MLP) investments in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure MLPs. Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc.’s objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

About Tortoise

Tortoise specializes in essential assets and income. Tortoise invests in assets and services that serve essential needs in society and can also serve essential client needs, such as diversification and income. Tortoise’s energy investing expertise across the energy value chain, including infrastructure and MLPs, dates back more than 15 years. Through a variety of investment vehicles, Tortoise provides a wide range of client solutions, focused on their evolving needs. For more information, please visit www.tortoiseadvisors.com.

Safe harbor statement

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-looking statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are “forward-looking statements.” Although the Company and Tortoise Capital Advisors believe the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company’s reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, the Company and Tortoise Capital Advisors do not assume a duty to update any forward-looking statement.

