Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tortoise Pipeline and Energy Fund Inc    TTP

SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. : Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Update as of Feb. 28, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/02/2018 | 01:33am CET

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TTP) today announced that as of Feb. 28, 2018, the company’s unaudited total assets were approximately $245.1 million and its unaudited net asset value was $173.7 million, or $17.34 per share.

As of Feb. 28, 2018, the company was in compliance with its asset coverage ratios under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) and basic maintenance covenants. The company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 453 percent, and its coverage ratio for preferred shares was 349 percent. For more information on calculation of coverage ratios, please refer to the company’s most recent applicable prospectus.

Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited preliminary balance sheet at Feb. 28, 2018 and a summary of its top 10 holdings.

Unaudited balance sheet

    (in Millions)     Per Share
Investments $244.5 $ 24.41
Cash and Cash Equivalents 0.1 0.01
Other Assets 0.5 0.05
Total Assets 245.1 24.47
 
Credit Facility Borrowings 19.8 1.98
Senior Notes 34.0 3.39
Preferred Stock 16.0 1.60
Total Leverage 69.8 6.97
 
Other Liabilities 1.6 0.16
Net Assets $173.7 $ 17.34

10.02 million common shares currently outstanding.

Top 10 holdings (as of Feb. 28, 2018)

Name

   

 

Ticker

   

Market Value

(in Millions)

   

% of Investment
Securities(1)
ONEOK, Inc. OKE $21.7 8.9%
Plains GP Holdings, L.P. PAGP 18.3 7.5%
TransCanada Corporation TRP 17.2 7.0%
Enbridge Inc. ENB 13.4 5.5%
Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. ETP 13.0 5.3%
Targa Resources Corp. TRGP 12.5 5.1%
Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. EEQ 11.6 4.8%
The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB 9.4 3.8%
Inter Pipeline Ltd. IPL CA 8.7 3.6%
SemGroup Corporation SEMG 8.5 3.5%
Total $ 134.3 55.0%

(1) Percent of Investments and Cash Equivalents.

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TTP) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to obtain a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions. TTP invests primarily in equity securities of pipeline companies that transport natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined products and, to a lesser extent, in other energy infrastructure companies.

About Tortoise

Tortoise specializes in essential assets and income. Tortoise invests in assets and services that serve essential needs in society and can also serve essential client needs, such as diversification and income. Tortoise’s energy investing expertise across the energy value chain, including infrastructure and MLPs, dates back more than 15 years. Through a variety of investment vehicles, Tortoise provides a wide range of client solutions, focused on their evolving needs. For more information, please visit www.tortoiseadvisors.com.

Safe harbor statement

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-looking statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although the Company and Tortoise Capital Advisors believe the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, the Company and Tortoise Capital Advisors do not assume a duty to update any forward-looking statement.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TORTOISE PIPELINE AND ENER
01:33aTORTOISE PIPELINE & ENERGY FUND, INC : Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Informat..
BU
02/28TORTOISE PIPELINE & ENERGY FUND, INC : Provides Section 19(a) Notice
BU
02/20TORTOISE PIPELINE AND ENERGY FUND IN : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/03TORTOISE PIPELINE AND ENERGY FUND : & Energy Fund, Inc. Provides Unaudited Balan..
AQ
02/02TORTOISE PIPELINE & ENERGY FUND, INC : Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Informat..
BU
01/03TORTOISE PIPELINE & ENERGY FUND, INC : Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Informat..
BU
2017TORTOISE PIPELINE & ENERGY FUND, INC : Provides Unaudited Preliminary Balance Sh..
BU
2017TORTOISE PIPELINE & ENERGY FUND, INC : Provides Section 19(a) Notice
BU
2017TORTOISE PIPELINE AND ENERGY FUND IN : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2017TORTOISE PIPELINE & ENERGY FUND, INC : Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Informat..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/20Implied Correlation Index Flashes A Buy Signal 
02/18My 'Cash Flow Investing' Strategy 
02/15Gauging The Impact Of Rising Interest Rates For MLPs 
02/13'Black Thursday 2018' Biggest CEF Gainers And Losers 
02/02MLP Sector Heats Up In 2018 
Chart TORTOISE PIPELINE AND ENER
Duration : Period :
Tortoise Pipeline and Ener Technical Analysis Chart | TTP | US89148H1086 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends TORTOISE PIPELINE AND ENER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
P. Bradley Adams Chief Executive Officer
Harold Kevin Birzer Chairman
Brent Wayne Behrens Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Conrad S. Ciccotello Independent Director
Charles E. Heath Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TORTOISE PIPELINE AND ENERGY FUND INC-7.23%0
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS-1.47%1 000
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP-2.28%137
CM FINANCE INC-0.61%111
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.