Tortoise : Announces Distribution Amounts and Dates for TYG, TTP, NDP, TPZ

TYG, TTP, NDP and TPZ declared the following distributions today:
Fund
Ticker
Distribution
Amount
% Change
from Prior
Distribution
% Change
from Prior
Year
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp.
TYG
$0.6550
-
-
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc.
TTP
$0.4075
-
-
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc.
NDP
$0.4375
-
-
The TYG, TTP and NDP distributions are payable on Aug. 31, 2018 to
stockholders of record on Aug. 24, 2018. As previously declared and
announced on June 14, 2018 in conjunction with the fund’s rights
offering, the NTG distribution of $.4225 is payable on Aug. 31, 2018 to
stockholders of record on July 03, 2018.
Fund
Ticker
Monthly
Distribution
Amount
% Change
from Prior
Distribution
% Change
from Prior
Year
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc.
TPZ
$0.1250
-
-
The TPZ monthly distributions are payable on Sept. 28, 2018, Oct. 31,
2018 and Nov. 30, 2018 to stockholders of record on the respective dates
of Sept. 21, 2018, Oct. 24, 2018 and Nov. 23, 2018.
For book purposes, the source of distributions for TYG is estimated to
be 100% return of capital, and the source of distributions for NDP is
estimated to be approximately 75-85% ordinary income, with the remainder
as return of capital. For tax purposes, the characterization will not be
made until determination of earnings and profits after year end.
You should not draw any conclusions about TTP’s or TPZ’s investment
performance from the amount of these distributions or from the terms of
TTP’s or TPZ’s distribution policy.
TTP and TPZ estimate that they have distributed more than their income
and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of the distribution
may be return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example,
when some or all of the money that you invested in TTP and TPZ is paid
back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily
reflect TTP’s and TPZ’s investment performance and should not be
confused with “yield” or “income.”
TTP and TPZ will report the sources for their distributions at the time
of the payment in the applicable Section 19(a) Notice. The amounts and
sources of distributions TTP and TPZ report are only estimates and are
not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and
sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon TTP’s
and TPZ’s investment experience during the remainder of their fiscal
years and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. TTP and
TPZ will each send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will
tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax
purposes.
About Tortoise
Tortoise specializes in essential assets and income. Tortoise invests in
assets and services that serve essential needs in society and can also
serve essential client needs, such as diversification and income.
Tortoise’s energy investing expertise across the energy value chain,
including infrastructure and MLPs, dates back more than 15 years.
Through a variety of investment vehicles, Tortoise provides access to a
wide range of client solutions, focused on their evolving needs. For
more information, please visit www.tortoiseadvisors.com.
Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. (the “Adviser”) is the Adviser to the
funds.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a
solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in
any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale
would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws
of such state or jurisdiction.
Forward-Looking statement
This press release contains certain statements that may include
“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the
Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included
herein are "forward-looking statements." Although the company and
Tortoise Capital Advisors believe that the expectations reflected in
these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve
assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove
to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those
anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety
of factors, including those discussed in the company’s reports that are
filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place
undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as
of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, the
company and Tortoise Capital Advisors do not assume a duty to update
this forward-looking statement.
