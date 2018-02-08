Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd : Capital Advisors Announces Distribution Amounts and Dates for Closed-End Funds (TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ)

The closed-end funds managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors declared the
following distributions today:
|
Fund
|
|
|
Ticker
|
|
|
Distribution
Amount
|
|
|
% Change
from Prior
Distribution
|
|
|
% Change
from Prior
Year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp.
|
|
|
TYG
|
|
|
$0.6550
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc.
|
|
|
NTG
|
|
|
$0.4225
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc.
|
|
|
TTP
|
|
|
$0.4075
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc.
|
|
|
NDP
|
|
|
$0.4375
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The TYG, NTG, TTP and NDP distributions are payable on Feb. 28, 2018 to
stockholders of record on Feb. 21, 2018.
|
Fund
|
|
|
Ticker
|
|
|
Monthly
Distribution
Amount
|
|
|
% Change
from Prior
Distribution
|
|
|
% Change
from Prior
Year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc.
|
|
|
TPZ
|
|
|
$0.1250
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The TPZ monthly distributions are payable on March 29, 2018, April 30,
2018 and May 31, 2018 to stockholders of record on the respective dates
of March 22, 2018, April 23, 2018 and May 24, 2018.
For book purposes, the source of distributions for TYG and NTG is
estimated to be 100% return of capital, and the source of distributions
for NDP is estimated to be approximately 70-80% ordinary income, with
the remainder as return of capital. For tax purposes, the
characterization will not be made until determination of earnings and
profits after year end.
You should not draw any conclusions about TTP’s or TPZ’s investment
performance from the amount of these distributions or from the terms of
TTP’s or TPZ’s distribution policy.
TTP and TPZ estimate that they have distributed more than their income
and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of the distribution
may be return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example,
when some or all of the money that you invested in TTP and TPZ is paid
back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily
reflect TTP’s and TPZ’s investment performance and should not be
confused with “yield” or “income.”
TTP and TPZ will report the sources for their distributions at the time
of the payment in the applicable Section 19(a) Notice. The amounts and
sources of distributions TTP and TPZ report are only estimates and are
not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and
sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon TTP’s
and TPZ’s investment experience during the remainder of their fiscal
years and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. TTP and
TPZ will each send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will
tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax
purposes.
