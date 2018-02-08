Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc    TPZ

SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd : Capital Advisors Announces Distribution Amounts and Dates for Closed-End Funds (TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2018 | 11:11pm CET

The closed-end funds managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors declared the following distributions today:

Fund     Ticker    

Distribution
Amount

   

% Change
from Prior
Distribution

   

% Change
from Prior
Year

 
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. TYG $0.6550 - -
Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc. NTG $0.4225 - -
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. TTP $0.4075 - -
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. NDP $0.4375 - -
 

The TYG, NTG, TTP and NDP distributions are payable on Feb. 28, 2018 to stockholders of record on Feb. 21, 2018.

Fund     Ticker    

Monthly
Distribution
Amount

   

% Change
from Prior
Distribution

   

% Change
from Prior
Year

 
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. TPZ $0.1250 - -
 

The TPZ monthly distributions are payable on March 29, 2018, April 30, 2018 and May 31, 2018 to stockholders of record on the respective dates of March 22, 2018, April 23, 2018 and May 24, 2018.

For book purposes, the source of distributions for TYG and NTG is estimated to be 100% return of capital, and the source of distributions for NDP is estimated to be approximately 70-80% ordinary income, with the remainder as return of capital. For tax purposes, the characterization will not be made until determination of earnings and profits after year end.

You should not draw any conclusions about TTP’s or TPZ’s investment performance from the amount of these distributions or from the terms of TTP’s or TPZ’s distribution policy.

TTP and TPZ estimate that they have distributed more than their income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of the distribution may be return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in TTP and TPZ is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect TTP’s and TPZ’s investment performance and should not be confused with “yield” or “income.”

TTP and TPZ will report the sources for their distributions at the time of the payment in the applicable Section 19(a) Notice. The amounts and sources of distributions TTP and TPZ report are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon TTP’s and TPZ’s investment experience during the remainder of their fiscal years and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. TTP and TPZ will each send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

About Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. is a registered investment adviser specializing in essential assets investing. Essential assets are those that are indispensable and necessary to the functioning of our economy and our society as a whole, such as education, healthcare, infrastructure and energy. For more information, visit www.tortoiseadvisors.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the funds’ reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors do not assume a duty to update this forward-looking statement.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TORTOISE POWER & ENERGY IN
11:11p TORTOISE POWER & ENERGY INFRSTRCT FD : Capital Advisors Announces Distribution A..
02/02 TORTOISE POWER AND ENERGY INFRASTRUC : Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Informat..
01/31 TORTOISE POWER AND ENERGY INFRASTRUC : Provides Section 19(a) Notice
01/23 TORTOISE POWER & ENERGY INFRSTRCT FD : Capital Advisors Announces 2017 Closed-En..
01/23 TORTOISE POWER & ENERGY INFRSTRCT FD : ex-dividend day
01/03 TORTOISE POWER AND ENERGY INFRASTRUC : Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Informat..
2017 TORTOISE POWER AND ENERGY INFRASTRUC : Provides Section 19(a) Notice
2017 TORTOISE POWER & ENERGY INFRSTRCT FD : ex-dividend day
2017 TORTOISE POWER AND ENERGY INFRASTRUC : Provides Unaudited Preliminary Balance Sh..
2017 TORTOISE POWER AND ENERGY INFRASTRUC : Provides Section 19(a) Notice
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017 Why I Like This Energy CEF With A 7% Yield
2017 Tortoise Power&Energy Infrastructure Fund declares $0.125 dividend
2017 Quarter Three - First Month Portfolio Review. Time For Defense
2017 'High Income DIY Portfolios' Launched - Exclusive Research From Financially F..
2017 Tortoise Power&Energy Infrastructure Fund declares $0.125 dividend
Financials ($)
Sales 2013 -
EBIT 2013 -
Net income 2013 -
Debt 2013 -
Yield 2013 7,59%
P/E ratio 2013 -
P/E ratio 2014 -
Capi. / Sales 2013 0
Capi. / Sales 2014 -
Capitalization 137 M
Chart TORTOISE POWER & ENERGY IN
Duration : Period :
Tortoise Power & Energy In Technical Analysis Chart | TPZ | US89147X1046 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends TORTOISE POWER & ENERGY IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
P. Bradley Adams Chief Executive Officer
Harold Kevin Birzer Chairman
Brent Wayne Behrens Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Conrad S. Ciccotello Independent Director
Charles E. Heath Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TORTOISE POWER & ENERGY INFRSTRCT FD INC-4.21%137
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-1.21%6 718
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET GW INFRST FD--.--%4 193
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%2 672
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION-6.68%2 242
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%2 170
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.