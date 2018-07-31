Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc    TPZ

TORTOISE POWER & ENERGY INFRSTRCT FD INC (TPZ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 07/31 10:02:01 pm
19.3 USD   +1.15%
11:01pTORTOISE POWER : Provides Section 19(a) Notice
BU
07/23TORTOISE POWER : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/03TORTOISE POWER : Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and A..
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. : Provides Section 19(a) Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

This notice provides stockholders of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TPZ) with information regarding the distribution paid on July 31, 2018 and cumulative distributions paid fiscal year-to-date.

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution, payable July 31, 2018, and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital. All amounts are expressed per common share.

 

Estimated Sources of Distributions

 

 

 

($) Current
Distribution

 

 

% Breakdown
of the Current
Distribution

 

 

($) Total Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year to Date

 

% Breakdown of the
Total Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year to Date

0.0162 13% 0.1626 16%
0.0000 0% 0.0227 2%
0.0000 0% 0.5264 53%
0.1088 87% 0.2883 29%
0.1250 100% 1.0000 100%
 
 
Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the 5 years ending on 6/30/2018 1.93%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of 6/30/2018 7.20%
 
Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through 6/30/2018 2.25%
Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of 6/30/2018 4.80%
 

You should not draw any conclusions about TPZ's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of TPZ's distribution policy.

TPZ estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in TPZ is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect TPZ’s investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income."

The amounts and sources of distributions reported are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon TPZ's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. TPZ will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (TPZ) invests in a portfolio of fixed income and equity securities issued by power and energy infrastructure companies. TPZ’s objective is to provide stockholders a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation.

About Tortoise

Tortoise specializes in essential assets and income. Tortoise invests in assets and services that serve essential needs in society and can also serve essential client needs, such as diversification and income. Tortoise’s energy investing expertise across the energy value chain, including infrastructure and MLPs, dates back more than 15 years. Through a variety of investment vehicles, Tortoise provides access to a wide range of client solutions, focused on their evolving needs. For more information, please visit www.tortoiseadvisors.com.

Tortoise Capital Advisors is the Adviser to the Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc.

Safe harbor statement

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-looking statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are “forward-looking statements.” Although the Company and Tortoise Capital Advisors believe the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company’s reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, the Company and Tortoise Capital Advisors do not assume a duty to update any forward-looking statement.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TORTOISE POWER & ENERGY IN
11:01pTORTOISE POWER AND ENERGY INFRASTRUC : Provides Section 19(a) Notice
BU
07/23TORTOISE POWER & ENERGY INFRSTRCT FD : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/03TORTOISE POWER AND ENERGY INFRASTRUC : Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Informat..
BU
06/29TORTOISE POWER AND ENERGY INFRASTRUC : Provides Section 19(a) Notice
BU
06/21TORTOISE POWER & ENERGY INFRSTRCT FD : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/02TORTOISE POWER AND ENERGY INFRASTRUC : Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Informat..
BU
06/01TORTOISE POWER AND ENERGY INFRASTRUC : Provides Section 19(a) Notice
BU
05/23TORTOISE POWER & ENERGY INFRSTRCT FD : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/04TORTOISE : Capital Advisors, L.L.C. Announces Distribution Amounts and Dates for..
BU
05/02TORTOISE POWER AND ENERGY INFRASTRUC : Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Informat..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/26The Chemist's 'High-High-Low' CEF Report - July 2018 
07/17The Chemist's Quality CEF Report - June 2018 
07/112018 Second Quarter Portfolio Review - Passive Portfolio Management A Success 
07/05CEF TORTOISE ENERGY INDEPENDENCE FUN : For The Aggressive Oil Bulls 
06/29CEF TPZ : This Fund At A Steep Discount Deserves A Look 
Financials ($)
Sales 2013 -
EBIT 2013 -
Net income 2013 -
Debt 2013 -
Yield 2013 7,86%
P/E ratio 2013 -
P/E ratio 2014 -
Capi. / Sales 2013 0
Capi. / Sales 2014 -
Capitalization 134 M
Chart TORTOISE POWER & ENERGY INFRSTRCT FD INC
Duration : Period :
Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TORTOISE POWER & ENERGY IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
P. Bradley Adams Chief Executive Officer
Harold Kevin Birzer Chairman
Brent Wayne Behrens Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Conrad S. Ciccotello Independent Director
Charles E. Heath Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TORTOISE POWER & ENERGY INFRSTRCT FD INC-7.37%134
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION6.74%7 196
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%4 264
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE COMPANY LIMITED-0.38%3 645
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%2 090
FS INVESTMENT CORPORATION10.20%1 927
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.