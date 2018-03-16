Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Toscana Energy Income Corp    TEI   CA89148Y1016

TOSCANA ENERGY INCOME CORP (TEI)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Toscana Energy Announces Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2018 | 10:01pm CET

CALGARY, Alberta, March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toscana Energy Income Corporation ("TEI" or the "Corporation") (TSX:TEI) announces financial and operating results for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Financial and operating results:

The following summarizes information contained in the Consolidated Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) for the year ended December 31, 2017. This news release should not be considered a substitute for reading the full disclosure documents, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Corporation’s website at www.sprott-toscana.com.

             

   
 Three months ended
December 31 		Year ended
December 31
 20172016Change
20172016Change
Average daily production (boe/d)1,9852,085(5%)2,1622,252(4%)
       
Petroleum and natural gas revenue, net of royalty expense ($)4,673,2225,429,739(14%)19,688,74720,731,084(9%)
       
Netback ($)2,023,6492,147,161(6%)7,434,05011,571,753(36%)
Netback per boe ($/boe)11.0811.20(1%)9.4214.04(33%)
       
Funds flow from operations ($)257,697246,604(4%)2,149,781*5,965,398(64%)
       
 
*Impacted by one-time site remediation and oil field optimization costs which have been expensed.
 

Non-IFRS measures:

Management uses  “netback” and “funds flow from operations”, to analyze operating performance and to determine the Corporation’s ability to fund future capital investment.  These terms, as presented, do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and therefore may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures for other entities. Readers are cautioned regarding the reliability of such measures.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forwardlooking statements and forwardlooking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance.  All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forwardlooking statements or information.  Forwardlooking statements and information are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "appear", "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "approximate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "would" and similar expressions.

More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forwardlooking statements and information concerning the Corporation's petroleum and natural gas production and reserves and Toscana’s review of strategic alternatives. The forwardlooking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Corporation, including expectations and assumptions concerning well production rates and reserve volumes; project development and overall business strategy. Although management of the Corporation believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forwardlooking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Corporation relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forwardlooking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general such as operational risks in development, exploration and production delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of reserve estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to reserves, production, costs and expenses; health, safety and environmental risks; commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; marketing and transportation; loss of markets; environmental risks; competition; incorrect assessment of the value of acquisitions and failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; failure to obtain required regulatory and other approvals and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws, royalties and environmental regulations. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forwardlooking statements, timelines and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

The forwardlooking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forwardlooking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”).  The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

About Toscana Energy Income Corporation
Toscana Energy Income Corporation is a conventional oil and gas producer with the mandate to acquire high quality, long life oil and gas assets including royalties, non-operated working interests and unitized production for yield and capital appreciation. Toscana Energy Income Corporation is managed by Sprott Toscana through Toscana Energy Corporation. Sprott Toscana is a member of the Sprott Group of Companies.

For further information, please visit our website at www.sprott-toscana.com or contact:
Joseph S. Durante, Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (403) 410-6793
Fax: (403) 444-0090
E-Mail: [email protected] 

SOURCE: Toscana Energy Income Corporation

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOSCANA ENERGY INCOME CORP
10:01pToscana Energy Announces Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results
GL
02/26TOSCANA ENERGY INCOME : Announces 2017 Reserves and Review of Strategic Alternat..
AQ
02/21Toscana Energy Announces 2017 Reserves and Review of Strategic Alternatives
GL
02/09TOSCANA ENERGY INCOME : Announces Sale of Non-Core Properties
AQ
02/08TOSCANA ENERGY INCOME : Announces Sale of Non-Core Properties
AQ
02/07Toscana Energy Announces Sale of Non-Core Properties
GL
2017TOSCANA ENERGY INCOME : Announces Third Quarter 2017 Results
AQ
2017TOSCANA ENERGY INCOME : Announces Sale of Non-Core Undeveloped Land
AQ
2017TOSCANA ENERGY INCOME : Announces Sale of Non-Core Undeveloped Land
AQ
2017Toscana Energy Announces Second Quarter 2017 Results
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017Toscana Energy Income Corp reports Q3 results 
2017Toscana Energy Income Corp reports Q2 results 
2017Toscana Energy Income Corp reports Q1 results 
2017Toscana Energy Income Corp reports Q4 results 
2016Toscana Energy Income Corp reports Q3 results 
Chart TOSCANA ENERGY INCOME CORP
Duration : Period :
Toscana Energy Income Corp Technical Analysis Chart | TEI | CA89148Y1016 | 4-Traders
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph S. Durante Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Glen A. Tanaka President & Chief Operating Officer
Donald Darrell Copeland Chairman
Anand Ramnath Chief Financial Officer
John L. Festival Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOSCANA ENERGY INCOME CORP-13.21%0
CNOOC LTD0.53%64 500
CONOCOPHILLIPS-1.69%63 380
EOG RESOURCES-8.58%57 800
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-13.06%49 123
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-13.18%36 655
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.