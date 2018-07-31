Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Total    FP   FR0000120271

TOTAL (FP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Total : Strike at Total's North Sea oilfields ended at midnight-union

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 02:50pm CEST
The logo of French oil giant Total is seen at La Defense business and financial district in Courbevoie

LONDON (Reuters) - A 12-hour strike by 45 workers that shut down production at three of Total British offshore oil platforms ended as planned at midnight, a spokesman for Unite said on Tuesday.

Britain's largest labour union has also scheduled 24-hour stoppages on Aug. 6 and 20 and a 12-hour strike on Aug. 13 at the Alwyn, Elgin and Dunbar platforms in the North Sea if it is unable to agree new rotas with Total.

No formal talks with Total were planned but some informal contact is ongoing, he said.

Separately, GMB union said on Tuesday that its members working on Equinor's Mariner platform had received a pay offer from their employer oil services firm Aker Solutions to avoid strike action. The offer is the same as for those represented by Unite the Union.

GMB said workers were being consulted on the pay deal. On Monday, Unite said workers would be balloted Aker's offer.

The two unions had previously voted in favour of industrial action.

A spokesman for Unite said that a third ballot for strike action for workers at the Offshore Contractors Association had not yet gone out. This ballot would be sent to 2,500 workers in oil services in the British North Sea.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Julia Payne, editing by Louise Heavens and Alexandra Hudson)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOTAL
02:50pTOTAL : Strike at Total's North Sea oilfields ended at midnight-union
RE
02:29pINPEX : Australia`s Ichthys LNG Project Comes Online
AQ
01:52pShell to make final investment call on Nigeria oilfield in 2019 - official
RE
12:25pTOTAL : Begins Production at Kaombo Deepwater Project
AQ
12:24pTOTAL : MILITARY $41,040 Federal Contract Awarded to Saft America
AQ
11:10aHigher oil price boosts BP's recovery, second-quarter profit up four-fold
RE
08:04aTOTAL GABON : Oil group Total Gabon sells stake in Rabi-Kounga field
RE
07/30SUNPOWER : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/30SUNPOWER CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
07/30TOTAL : Workers at Total's UK oil platforms stage strike over rotas
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06:06aTotal Reviving Angola's Oil Sector 
05:10aTECK RESOURCES : Cashed Up After A Strong Second Quarter 
07/30TOTAL : Strong Q2 Results, Good Long-Term Potential 
07/30Union carries out 12-hour strike of Total's North Sea operations 
07/28Total S.A. (TOT) CEO Patrick de La Chevardière on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings .. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 205 B
EBIT 2018 20 874 M
Net income 2018 13 996 M
Debt 2018 23 367 M
Yield 2018 4,67%
P/E ratio 2018 12,43
P/E ratio 2019 11,16
EV / Sales 2018 0,93x
EV / Sales 2019 0,89x
Capitalization 167 B
Chart TOTAL
Duration : Period :
Total Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 69,9 $
Spread / Average Target 8,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Patrick de la Chevardière Chief Financial Officer
Jean-François Minster Senior Vice President-Scientific Development
Marie-Noelle Semeria Group Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP
Patrick Artus Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOTAL19.77%167 483
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL5.06%284 617
PETROCHINA COMPANY-6.30%196 414
EQUINOR21.69%85 858
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS23.04%71 714
ENI17.39%69 344
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.