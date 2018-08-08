Total Access Communication Public : Auction of 900MHz and 1800MHz Spectrum for Telecommunication Business

บริษทั โทเทิ่ล แอ็คเซ็ส คอมมนู ิเคชั่น จำกดั (มหำชน)

ทะเบียนเลขที่ 0107538000037 319 อำคำรจัตุรัสจำมจุรี ชั้น 41 ถนนพญำไท แขวงปทุมวัน เขตปทุมวัน กรุงเทพมหำนคร 10330

TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Registration Number 0107538000037 319 Chamchuri Square Building, 41st Floors, Phayathai Road, Pathumwan, Bangkok Thailand 10330www.dtac.co.th

IR 12/2018

2 August 2018

Subject: Approval of the new effective date for the appointment of Chief Executive Officer

Dear President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

Reference is made to the announcement made by Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (the "Company") dated 19 June 2018, which the meeting of Board of Directors No. 5/2018 resolved to appoint Mrs. Alexandra Reich as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company in place of Mr.

Lars-Aake Valdemar Norling with effective date from 1 September 2018.

We would like to announce that, on 2 August 2018, the meeting of Board of Directors No. 7/2018 has approved the new effective date for the appointment of Mrs. Alexandra Reich as the Chief Executive Officer with effective date from 20 August 2018 onwards. Mr. Lars-Aake Valdemar Norling would be in the position of Chief Executive Officer until 19 August 2018.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours faithfully

Mr. Chavit Sangudomlert Head of Investor Relations

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited

Investor Relations:[email protected]

Tel (66) 2 202-8882