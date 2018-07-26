Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Totvs SA    TOTS3   BRTOTSACNOR8

TOTVS SA (TOTS3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Totvs : Payment of Dividends / Interest on Equity - Notice to Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2018 | 12:50am CEST

TOTVS S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's Identification (CNPJ) No. 53.113.791/0001-22

Company Registry (NIRE) No. 35.300.153.171

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

PAYMENT OF DIVIDENDS AND INTEREST ON EQUITY

TOTVS S.A. (B3: TOTS3) ("Company" or "TOTVS") hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Board of Directors, in a meeting held on this date, pursuant to the resolutions below, approved the payment of dividends and interest on equity, to the Company's shareholders, referring to the first semester of 2018, as described below:

Distribution of dividends in the amount of seventeen million, nine hundred and seventy-seven thousand, five hundred and twenty reais (R$17,997,520.00), corresponding to R$0.11 per share, and interest on capital in the amount of R$14,708,880,00 (fourteen million, seven hundred and eight thousand, eight hundred and eighty reais), corresponding to R$0.09 per share, totaling thirty-two million, six hundred eighty-six thousand, four hundred reais (R$32,686,400.00).

The payment of interest on equity will be subject to the following conditions:

1. All shareholders registered as such on August 01, 2018 shall be entitled to receive the payment of the interest on equity; 2. TOTVS' shares will be traded "ex-interest on equity" as of August 02, 2018; 3. The interest on equity will be paid on October 03, 2018, with no monetary readjustment from this date to on October 03, 2018, at the bank account and at the banking domicile of the Shareholder informed to Banco Itaú S.A.; 4. Shareholders whose registration does not contain their individual or corporate taxpayer's number (CPF/CNPJ) or their bank/branch and/or current account number, will have their payment credited as soon as they update their registration details at any branch of Banco Itaú S.A.; 5. Payments will be subject to Income Tax withholding pursuant to the legislation in force; and 6. For exempt Corporate Shareholders not to be subject to the withholding of income tax stated above, such Corporate Shareholders shall comply with the legislation in force by sending the proof of immune or exempt condition, which should be delivered until August 04, 2017, at the Company's headquarters at Avenida Braz Leme, nº 1000, Casa Verde - CEP: 02511-000 - São Paulo - SP - Phone: (11) 2099-7773, to the Investor Relations Department of TOTVS.

The payment of dividends will be subject to the following conditions:

1. All shareholders registered as such on August 01, 2018 (inclusive) shall be entitled to receive the payment of dividends; 2. TOTVS' shares will be traded "ex-dividends" as of August 02, 2018; 3. The dividends will be paid on October 03, 2018, with no monetary readjustment; and 4. The dividends shall be paid without withholding income tax, in the following manner: (i) by automatic credit to the account of those shareholders with CPF/CNPJ (Individual Taxpayers Registry/Corporate Taxpayers' Registry) registration numbers whohave given their banking details (Bank/Branch/Account Number), on October 03, 2018; (ii) Shareholders whose registration does not contain their individual or corporate taxpayer's number (CPF/CNPJ) or their bank/branch and/or current account number, the dividends will be paid as soon as they update their registration details at Banco Itaú S.A; (iii) shareholders using fiduciary custodian accounts shall have their dividends paid according to the procedures defined by the Stock Exchanges.

São Paulo, July 25, 2017

Gilsomar Maia Sebastião Investor Relations Officer

Investor Relations

Tel.: +55 (11) 2099-7773/7097/7089 [email protected]ir.totvs.com

Disclaimer

TOTVS SA published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 22:49:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOTVS SA
12:50aTOTVS : Payment of Dividends / Interest on Equity - Notice to Shareholders
PU
06/29GLOBAL INVENTORY MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE : Emerging Technologies, Competitive Landsc..
AQ
05/10TOTVS : 1Q18 Earnings Results
AQ
04/26TOTVS : Disclosure of Interest Filing (Aberdeen) - Notice to the Market
PU
04/06TOTVS : Payment of Dividends - Notice to Shareholders
PU
04/06TOTVS SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/07TOTVS : Disclosure of Interest Filing (Aberdeen) - Notice to the Market
PU
01/16TOTVS : Disclosure of Interest Filing (Aberdeen) - Notice to the Market
PU
2017TOTVS SA : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2017TOTVS : Payment of Interest on Equity - Notice to Shareholders
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/10Totvs S.A. reports Q1 results 
02/20THE IMITATION GAME : Part 2 
02/08Totvs S.A. 2018 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/07Totvs S.A. reports Q4 results 
2017Totvs S.A. (TTVSF) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 2 332 M
EBIT 2018 280 M
Net income 2018 209 M
Debt 2018 145 M
Yield 2018 2,22%
P/E ratio 2018 24,80
P/E ratio 2019 21,78
EV / Sales 2018 2,19x
EV / Sales 2019 2,09x
Capitalization 4 954 M
Chart TOTVS SA
Duration : Period :
Totvs SA Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTVS SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 31,9  BRL
Spread / Average Target 5,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laércio José de Lucena Cosentino President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pedro Luiz Barreiros Passos Chairman
Gilsomar Maia Sebastião CFO & Director-Investor Relations
Weber George Canova Vice President-Technology, TQTVD & Cloud
Germán Pasquale Quiroga Vilardo Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOTVS SA0.18%1 324
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.59%133 748
ACCENTURE7.89%111 860
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES48.23%111 619
VMWARE, INC.19.06%61 412
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING17.00%60 660