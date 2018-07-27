Toyo Tire & Rubber : Announcement of Personnel Change

Announcement of Personnel Change
Hyogo, Japan - July 27, 2018 - TOYO TIRE & RUBBER CO., LTD. (President & CEO: Takashi Shimizu) announces the following Personnel Change of Subsidiary Company.
1. Personnel Change of Subsidiary Company (Effective August 1, 2018)
|
Name
|
New Position
|
Former Position
|
Continuing Position
|
Toru Yoshida
|
President,
CHENG SHIN-TOYO (KUNSHAN) MACHINERY CO., LTD.
|
Of Production Engineering Division,
Temporarily transferred to Orient Machinery Co., Ltd.
