TOYO TIRE & RUBBER CO., LTD. (5105)

TOYO TIRE & RUBBER CO., LTD. (5105)
My previous session
News 
News

Toyo Tire & Rubber : Announcement of Personnel Change

07/27/2018 | 04:07am CEST

Announcement of Personnel Change

Hyogo, Japan - July 27, 2018 - TOYO TIRE & RUBBER CO., LTD. (President & CEO: Takashi Shimizu) announces the following Personnel Change of Subsidiary Company.

1. Personnel Change of Subsidiary Company (Effective August 1, 2018)

Name

New Position

Former Position

Continuing Position

Toru Yoshida

President,

CHENG SHIN-TOYO (KUNSHAN) MACHINERY CO., LTD.

Of Production Engineering Division,

Temporarily transferred to Orient Machinery Co., Ltd.

Corporate Communications Planning

Head office

Telephone: +81-72-789-9110 Facsimile: +81-72-789-3272

Tokyo Branch office

Telephone: +81-3-5822-6621 Facsimile: +81-3-3865-2240

Disclaimer

Toyo Tire & Rubber Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 02:06:05 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2018 400 B
EBIT 2018 48 000 M
Net income 2018 28 367 M
Debt 2018 83 526 M
Yield 2018 2,78%
P/E ratio 2018 7,45
P/E ratio 2019 6,51
EV / Sales 2018 0,73x
EV / Sales 2019 0,69x
Capitalization 208 B
Chart TOYO TIRE & RUBBER CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Toyo Tire & Rubber Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYO TIRE & RUBBER CO., LT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 2 290  JPY
Spread / Average Target 40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takashi Shimizu President & Representative Director
Tetsuo Tatara Director & Managing Executive Officer
Tamotsu Sakuramoto Director & Chief Compliance Officer
Ken Morita Independent Outside Director
Atsushi Takeda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYO TIRE & RUBBER CO., LTD.-28.55%1 881
BRIDGESTONE CORP-20.39%28 965
MICHELIN-8.16%23 062
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ-5.37%5 793
GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY (THE)-34.54%5 199
SUMITOMO RUBBER INDUSTRIES LTD-15.73%4 219
