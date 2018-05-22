Toyoda Gosei : Announces 2025 Business Plan

Log in
05/22/2018 | 02:10am CEST

Kiyosu, Japan, May 22, 2018: Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. has announced a medium-and-long term management plan,
called the 2025 Business Plan, to tackle the challenges of the rapidly changing business environment and realize sustainable growth in the future.

In the 2025 Business Plan, the company has set the 2025 financial objectives:

  • Sales revenue: over one trillion yen
  • Operating profit margin: 8%

To achieve these objectives, the company is working to develop new products that respond to the spread of autonomous driving and automobile electrification, commercialize new technologies, and expand businesses of the airbag and other products. Taking everything into account,

Toyoda Gosei aspires to become:

A global company that confronts momentous business environment change flexibly and swiftly, and
delivers the highest level of satisfaction through peace of mind, safety and comfort to customers worldwide.

Three pillars of activities

I) Venture into innovation and
Actions for new mobility
  • Commercialization in the new fields utilizing core technologies
  • Development of new technologies and products coping with CASE*1
  • Strategies of modularization and system products
II) Strategy for growing markets/fields
  • Selection and concentration of business resources
  • Make current products more highly value-added
  • Business plan cooperating with customers and business partners
III) Innovative manufacturing at
production sites
  • Globally Standardized production know-how and processes
  • Further implementation of the Toyota Production System (TPS)
  • 'Jidoka*2' and manpower saving utilizing IT
  • Reduction of environmental burden through production engineering reform, use of renewable energy and other efforts

*1 Connected, Autonomous, Shared, Electric

*2 Jidoka means that a machine safely stops when the normal processing is completed. It also means that, should a quality / equipment problem arise,
the machine detects the problem on its own and stops, preventing defective products from being produced. As a result,
only products satisfying quality standards will be passed on to the following processes on the production line.

Disclaimer

Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2018 00:09:05 UTC
