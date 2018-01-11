Log in
TOYODA GOSEI CO., LTD.
Toyoda Gosei : to Exhibit “e-Rubber” at RoboDEX

01/11/2018 | 06:04am CET

Kiyosu, Japan, January 11, 2018: Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. will exhibit its 'e-Rubber' at the 2nd RoboDEX technical exhibition for the robotics industry, to be held at Tokyo Big Sight on January 17-19. e-Rubber is a next generation rubber that moves with electricity and mechanical force.

Toyoda Gosei is using e-Rubber to develop artificial muscles for robots (soft actuators) as a next-generation source of motive power to replace electromagnetic motors, tactile/pressure sensors and motion sensors (soft sensors) that take advantage of the material's softness and other applications. The aim is for practical use in robots for industry, healthcare and other fields to support aging societies.

The main material in e-Rubber is novel Slide-Ring Material* with a supramolecular structure. e-Rubber is characterized by light weight and high output, low energy consumption, quietness, softness, and fast response.

The Toyoda Gosei booth at RoboDEX will show videos and presentations on the characteristics and working principle of e-Rubber for easy understanding, and exhibit concept models for specific robotic applications in the future.

*Slide ring material is a polymer material that consists of nano-sized 'necklace' supramolecules called polyrotaxanes. These molecules consist of polyethylene glycol linear polymers, cyclodextrin ring molecules, and adamantanamine stopper molecules. With a pulley effect that equalizes the tension between polymers through the free movement of cross-linking points that do not have knots, mechanical characteristics of high durability and low internal friction (reduced hysteresis loss) are achieved, something very difficult with conventional rubber.

Basic structure and working principle of e-Rubber

About Toyoda Gosei

Established in 1949 and headquartered in Kiyosu, Aichi Prefecture, Japan, Toyoda Gosei is a leading specialty manufacturer of rubber and plastic automotive parts and LEDs. Today, the Toyoda Gosei Group provides a variety of high-quality products internationally, with a network of approximately 100 plants and offices in 18 countries and regions. Through its flexible, integrated global supply system and leading-edge technologies for automotive safety, comfort, and environmental preservation, Toyoda Gosei is a global supplier that aims to deliver the highest levels of quality, innovation, and satisfaction to customers worldwide.

Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2018 05:04:09 UTC.

