Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Toyota Motor Corp    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORP (7203)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Lagging industry, Ford puts auto emergency brakes on two 2019 models

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2018 | 06:05am CET
FILE PHOTO: The Ford Motor Company logo is pictured at the Los Angeles Auto Show

Ford Motor Co (>> Ford Motor Company) said on Thursday it will make automatic emergency brakes standard on two key 2019 models, an effort by the No. 2 U.S. automaker to catch up with rivals in offering the new technology designed to help vehicles avoid collisions.

Ford Motor Co (>> Ford Motor Company) said on Thursday it will make automatic emergency brakes standard on two key 2019 models, an effort by the No. 2 U.S. automaker to catch up with rivals in offering the new technology designed to help vehicles avoid collisions.

Ford will fit the brakes on its redesigned 2019 Edge midsize crossover vehicle and its new 2019 Ranger midsize pickup, that will compete later this year with the Chevrolet Colorado and Toyota Tacoma.

The brakes are part of a suite of standard safety features on the new Edge, Ford said, including technology that detects objects and pedestrians and can prevent collisions by automatically braking and steering for the driver.

The 2019 Edge, which goes on sale this summer, will also offer new optional safety features, including a more sophisticated cruise control system as well as automatic steering assist to help avoid potential crashes.

In an update last month, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said four of 20 automakers in 2017 equipped at least half of their U.S. models with standard automatic emergency brakes, with the highest installation rates for luxury brands such as Tesla Inc (>> Tesla) and Daimler AG's (>> Daimler AG) Mercedes-Benz.

Among mass-market companies, Toyota Motor Corp (>> Toyota Motor Corp) fitted the devices to 56 percent of its 2017 fleet, compared with 30 percent for Honda Motor Co (>> Honda Motor Co Ltd), 20 percent for General Motors Co (>> General Motors Corporation) and less than 10 percent for Ford.

Overall, 20 carmakers have agreed to equip virtually all of their new passenger vehicles with automatic emergency brakes by September 2022, NHTSA said.

In an interview, Raj Nair, president of Ford's North American operations, said the company plans to be "more aggressive" in standardizing features that assist drivers. He declined to say when Ford planned to make automatic emergency brakes standard on all its U.S. models.

(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Bill Rigby)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
06:05a Lagging industry, Ford puts auto emergency brakes on two 2019 models
05:03a TOYOTA-MAZDA PLANT : Alabama bids to become a major auto hub
04:20a TOYOTA MOTOR : Mazda Decision Great News for Tennessee Valley
02:26a TOYOTA SEES U.S. AUTO INDUSTRY 2018 : executive
01:53a UPDATE2 : Toyota, Mazda to build new $1.6 bil. plant in Alabama
01/10 UPDATE1 : Toyota, Mazda to build new $1.6 bil. plant in Alabama
01/10 MAZDA MOTOR : Toyota, Mazda announce $1.6 billion production plant to be built i..
01/10 TOYOTA MOTOR : Mazda to build new plant in Alabama
01/10 MAZDA MOTOR : Toyota select Alabama for new U.S. auto manufacturing plant
01/10 TOYOTA MOTOR : New Toyota-Mazda plant will bring 4,000 jobs to Alabama
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/10 REUTERS : Toyota expecting U.S. auto sales decline to 16.8M in 2018
01/10 Toyota and Mazda confirm new Alabama plant
01/10 BlackBerry's QNX Looses Mercedes
01/10 WALL STREET BREAKFAST : The Bond Market Is Growling
01/09 CNBC : Toyota, Mazda plan $1.6B Alabama assembly plant
Financials ( JPY)
Sales 2018 28 733 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 1 980 B
Debt 2018 14 712 B
Yield 2018 2,80%
P/E ratio 2018 11,34
P/E ratio 2019 10,98
EV / Sales 2018 1,37x
EV / Sales 2019 1,34x
Capitalization 24 606 B
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corp Technical Analysis Chart | 7203 | JP3633400001 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 7 600  JPY
Spread / Average Target 0,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda President & Director
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Osamu Nagata Director, Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Kiyotaka Ise General Manager-Technology & Development
Shigeki Tomoyama General Manager-Information Technology Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP5.56%219 439
VOLKSWAGEN8.28%107 958
DAIMLER AG4.75%94 625
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG3.88%69 826
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD4.51%64 779
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION7.88%62 569
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.