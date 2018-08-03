Toyota Motor : Announces FY2019 1Q Financial Results

Financials (JPY) Sales 2019 29 475 B EBIT 2019 - Net income 2019 2 262 B Debt 2019 14 770 B Yield 2019 3,15% P/E ratio 2019 9,38 P/E ratio 2020 8,84 EV / Sales 2019 1,31x EV / Sales 2020 1,28x Capitalization 23 761 B Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORP Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORP Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 22 Average target price 8 387 JPY Spread / Average Target 15% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Akio Toyoda President & Representative Director Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman Koji Kobayashi CFO, Director, Chief Risk Officer & EVP Kiyotaka Ise General Manager-Technology & Development Shigeki Terashi Director, Chief Risk Officer & Executive VP Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) TOYOTA MOTOR CORP -0.25% 212 686 VOLKSWAGEN -13.85% 87 472 DAIMLER -18.91% 73 714 BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE -6.51% 62 572 HONDA MOTOR CO LTD -14.52% 56 060 GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION -10.66% 53 424