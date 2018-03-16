Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Toyota Motor Corp    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORP (7203)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Toyota, Uber in talks on self-driving tech - Nikkei

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2018 | 03:57am CET
FILE PHOTO:The logo of Toyota Motor Corp. is seen on a company's Corolla car in Caracas

TOKYO (Reuters) - Uber Technologies is discussing the possibility of installing its self-driving system in Toyota Motor Co (>> Toyota Motor Corp) vehicles as the U.S. ride-hailing firm seeks to sell its autonomous driving technology to outside companies, the Nikkei reported on Friday.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Uber Technologies is discussing the possibility of installing its self-driving system in Toyota Motor Co vehicles as the U.S. ride-hailing firm seeks to sell its autonomous driving technology to outside companies, the Nikkei reported on Friday.

Without citing sources, the Japanese business daily said that the firms are negotiating a possible deal for Toyota to use Uber's automated driving technology in one of the automaker's minivan models, and that Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi had met with Toyota executives in the United States this week.

Toyota, which is developing its own automated driving functions, has said it is open to collaborating with other firms to quickly bring new mobility technologies to market. It already has partnerships with Uber on ride-hailing and development of self-driving systems.

"We regularly exchange information about automated driving with Uber for some time now," a spokeswoman said, adding that no decisions have been made beyond its existing partnership.

Global automakers and tech companies are racing to develop self-driving cars as the rise of autonomous, on-demand vehicle services upends the traditional business model of personal transportation that is largely based on individual car ownership.

As it battles with Alphabet Inc Waymo to develop self-driving car services, Uber has been testing autonomous vehicles in the United States, and has been working with Volvo Cars and Daimler on driverless cars.

In January, the Japanese automaker said it was working with Uber to develop a system of self-driving vehicles for tasks including ride hailing and parcel delivery.

Toyota is an investor in Uber, and offers flexible vehicle leasing terms for Uber drivers. It has declined to comment on its size of its stake in the company.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Stocks treated in this article : Daimler, Toyota Motor Corp, Alphabet
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 0.15% 1150.61 Delayed Quote.9.06%
DAIMLER 1.10% 68.24 Delayed Quote.-4.66%
NIKKEI 225 0.12% 21803.95 Real-time Quote.-4.34%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
03:57aToyota, Uber in talks on self-driving tech - Nikkei
RE
03/15TOYOTA MOTOR : Project Lead The Way Paves New Paths to Next-Generation STEM Care..
AQ
03/15TOYOTA MOTOR : When it comes to potholes, Toyota lets a robot take the wheel; Au..
AQ
03/15Immutep Enters Into Clinical Trial Collaboration and Supply Agreement with MS..
AQ
03/15TOYOTA MOTOR : Project Lead The Way Paves New Paths to Next-Generation STEM Care..
AQ
03/15TOYOTA MOTOR : When It Comes to Potholes, Toyota Lets a Robot Take the Wheel
AQ
03/15Merck inks deal with Australian biotech firm Immutep
AQ
03/15TOYOTA MOTOR : agrees to monthly wage hike of ¥1,300 in coming year
AQ
03/15KDDI : involved in AI taxi dispatch pilot
AQ
03/14TOYOTA MOTOR : Engineering & Manufacturing North America, Inc., Grant of Petitio..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/15NAR : Uber will sell self-driving systems, eyeing Toyota deal 
03/15A Rising Tide Of Chinese Investment Into The Canadian Lithium Sector 
03/11How Important Is International Trade To Each U.S. State's Economy? Pretty Imp.. 
03/07Strategic Allies In The 'Storage' Of Industrial/Municipal Electricity 
03/05ADVANTAGE LITHIUM : Upgrading To Conviction Buy 
Financials ( JPY)
Sales 2018 28 947 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 2 298 B
Debt 2018 14 709 B
Yield 2018 3,09%
P/E ratio 2018 9,02
P/E ratio 2019 9,64
EV / Sales 2018 1,29x
EV / Sales 2019 1,26x
Capitalization 22 642 B
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corp Technical Analysis Chart | 7203 | JP3633400001 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 7 798  JPY
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Kiyotaka Ise General Manager-Technology & Development
Shigeki Terashi Director, Chief Risk Officer & Executive VP
Shigeru Hayakawa Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-5.05%213 491
VOLKSWAGEN-5.86%98 380
DAIMLER-4.66%89 645
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-3.06%67 959
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-5.89%62 974
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-8.05%53 234
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.