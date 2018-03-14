Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Toyota Motor Corp    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORP (7203)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Toyota to raise monthly wages by over 1,300 yen in coming year: media

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2018 | 02:49am CET
FILE PHOTO - The Toyota logo is shown at the Los Angeles Auto Show

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp is set to raise base monthly salaries by more than 1,300 yen ($12.18) for the year beginning April, local media reported, which would mark the fifth straight year the automaker lifted workers' pay.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp is set to raise base monthly salaries by more than 1,300 yen ($12.18) for the year beginning April, local media reported, which would mark the fifth straight year the automaker lifted workers' pay.

However, the increase is less than the 3,000 yen demanded by its union. Toyota, considered a bellwether in the country's annual wage negotiations, will announce the figures later on Wednesday.

A Toyota spokeswoman declined to say by how much the automaker planned to raise workers' monthly pay, but added it was considering raising wages and other benefits, such as family allowances, so that all unionized workers would on average get a 3.3 percent -- or 11,700 yen -- boost in monthly payment.

Big Japanese companies will announce annual wage hikes on Wednesday, and while workers will probably get more than last year's 2 percent, and possibly the most in years, they will likely fall short of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's goal of a 3 percent hike.

The results of the "shunto" spring wage negotiations between corporate managements and unions, announced by the big automobile and electronics companies, will set the tone for wage hikes across the nation and could provide hints about future consumer spending.

Abe has been campaigning for a 3 percent gain to spur consumption and banish the deflation that has dogged Japan's economy for nearly two decades. Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has also urged a 3 percent raise to nudge up inflation to the BOJ's long elusive 2 percent target.

(Reporting by Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Sam Holmes)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
02:49aTOYOTA TO RAISE MONTHLY WAGES BY OVE : media
RE
03/13Tesla's electric motor shift to spur demand for rare earth neodymium
RE
03/13TOYOTA MOTOR : Creates New Digital Transformation & Mobility Pillar; Zack Hicks ..
AQ
03/13Tesla's electric motor shift to spur demand for rare earth neodymium
RE
03/13TOYOTA MOTOR : Oksana Masters Claims Podium Spot in PyeongChang
AQ
03/13Japan Inc to announce pay hikes, seen short of PM Abe's three percent target
RE
03/12TOYOTA MOTOR : Creates New Digital Transformation & Mobility Pillar
AQ
03/12TOYOTA MOTOR : Connected North America Partners With Avis Budget Group To Enhanc..
AQ
03/12TOYOTA MOTOR : Lexus Sport Yacht Concept Honored at Japan International Boat Sho..
AQ
03/12TOYOTA MOTOR : Team USA and Team Toyota's Oksana Masters Captures Paralympic Med..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/11How Important Is International Trade To Each U.S. State's Economy? Pretty Imp.. 
03/07Strategic Allies In The 'Storage' Of Industrial/Municipal Electricity 
03/05ADVANTAGE LITHIUM : Upgrading To Conviction Buy 
03/05Auto sales strong in Southeast Asia 
03/05Its Not Tesla, GM, Or Ford - Toyota Is The Winner 
Financials ( JPY)
Sales 2018 28 947 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 2 298 B
Debt 2018 14 653 B
Yield 2018 3,09%
P/E ratio 2018 9,05
P/E ratio 2019 9,67
EV / Sales 2018 1,29x
EV / Sales 2019 1,26x
Capitalization 22 704 B
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corp Technical Analysis Chart | 7203 | JP3633400001 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 7 798  JPY
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Kiyotaka Ise General Manager-Technology & Development
Shigeki Terashi Director, Chief Risk Officer & Executive VP
Shigeru Hayakawa Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-4.53%212 486
VOLKSWAGEN-4.73%98 890
DAIMLER-3.50%90 114
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-1.29%68 604
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-5.53%63 388
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-7.71%52 996
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.