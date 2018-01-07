Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Toyota Motor Corp    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORP (7203)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

VW 2017 group sales rose to around 10.7 million cars, beating Toyota: Bild am Sonntag

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2018 | 12:06am CET
A Volkswagen T-Roc star is shown during a workshop in Guangzhou

Volkswagen (>> Volkswagen) group sales probably rose to around 10.7 million cars last year and kept the German behemoth ahead of Toyota (>> Toyota Motor Corp) as the world's largest automaker, Bild am Sonntag reported, citing in-house VW estimates.

Volkswagen (>> Volkswagen) group sales probably rose to around 10.7 million cars last year and kept the German behemoth ahead of Toyota (>> Toyota Motor Corp) as the world's largest automaker, Bild am Sonntag reported, citing in-house VW estimates.

Higher delivery figures across the group, which includes premium brands Audi (>> Audi AG) and Porsche, helped drive revenue above 220 billion euros ($264.62 billion) for the first time ever after the 2016 record of 217 billion euros, the newspaper said on Sunday.

A spokesman at Wolfsburg-based VW declined comment on the report. VW is due to publish official 2017 group sales data on Jan. 17 and will release core financial results in late February.

In 2016, the first full year after VW's emissions test-cheating "Dieselgate" scandal, group sales rose 3.8 percent to a record 10.3 million cars, helped by a double-digit increase in China and gains in Europe.

Toyota said last month it expected to sell 10.35 million cars worldwide in 2017 across its Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino brands, up 2 percent from 2016, and 10.5 million this year.

(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Stocks treated in this article : Audi AG, Volkswagen, Toyota Motor Corp
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
02:25a TOYOTA MOTOR : VW 2017 group sales rose to around 10.7 million cars, beating Toy..
12:06a VW 2017 GROUP SALES ROSE TO AROUND 1 : Bild am Sonntag
01/06 TOYOTA MOTOR : Former Toyota chief Tatsuro Toyoda dies at 88
01/06 TOYOTA MOTOR : Former Toyota President Tatsuro Toyoda dies at 88
01/05 TOYOTA MOTOR : Patent Application Titled "Touch Control of Vehicle Windows" Publ..
01/05 TOYOTA MOTOR : Research Institute to reveal 3.0 self-driving research vehicle at..
01/05 TOYOTA MOTOR : Research Institute Introduces Next-Generation Automated Driving R..
01/05 TOYOTA MOTOR : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Automatically Adjusting V..
01/05 TOYOTA MOTOR : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Methods for Determining M..
01/05 TOYOTA MOTOR : "Touch Control of Vehicle Door Locks" in Patent Application Appro..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/05 Toyota Prius Prime panned by WSJ
01/04 TOYOTA CONTINUES TO DENY THE BEV REV : When Will It Change?
01/03 TOYOTA DEC. U.S. SALES : -8%
2017 Electrifying plans from Toyota
2017 Toyota's Future Looks Bright
Financials ( JPY)
Sales 2018 28 733 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 1 980 B
Debt 2018 14 712 B
Yield 2018 2,80%
P/E ratio 2018 11,36
P/E ratio 2019 11,00
EV / Sales 2018 1,37x
EV / Sales 2019 1,34x
Capitalization 24 642 B
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corp Technical Analysis Chart | 7203 | JP3633400001 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 7 600  JPY
Spread / Average Target 0,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda President & Director
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Osamu Nagata Director, Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Kiyotaka Ise General Manager-Technology & Development
Shigeki Tomoyama General Manager-Information Technology Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP3.45%217 935
VOLKSWAGEN7.66%107 677
DAIMLER3.08%93 895
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE1.92%69 111
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD2.45%64 418
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION7.68%62 697
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.