TP ICAP PLC (TLPR)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 08/03 10:07:51 am
275.7 GBp   -0.97%
TP ICAP : Holding(s) in Company

08/03/2018 | 09:30am CEST

OppenheimerFunds, Inc. ('OFI') is a registered investment advisor with the U.S. SEC. Its ultimate parent company, Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company, qualifies for disaggregation under FCA regulations. The shares of the issuer are held by investment accounts managed by OFI and through its wholly owned subsidiary, OFI Global Institutional Inc.

OFI's last notification was made as of 12 January 2015 on Tullett Prebon Plc at 5.01%. This was prior to the merger completed with Tullett Prebon PLC and ICAP Plc.

Disclaimer

TP ICAP plc published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 07:30:01 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 1 743 M
EBIT 2018 271 M
Net income 2018 151 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 6,06%
P/E ratio 2018 9,39
P/E ratio 2019 8,96
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,91x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,89x
Capitalization 1 585 M
Chart TP ICAP PLC
Duration : Period :
TP ICAP PLC Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TP ICAP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 3,97  GBP
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicolas Breteau Chief Executive Officer
Rupert Hugo Wynne Robson Non-Executive Chairman
Iain Plunkett Group Chief Operating Officer
Robin Stewart Chief Financial Officer
Angela Ann Knight Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TP ICAP PLC-47.67%2 063
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP-8.15%89 682
MORGAN STANLEY-5.07%89 504
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE)-2.41%68 889
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY-8.51%28 847
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC-22.29%17 400
