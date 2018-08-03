TP ICAP : Holding(s) in Company

OppenheimerFunds, Inc. ('OFI') is a registered investment advisor with the U.S. SEC. Its ultimate parent company, Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company, qualifies for disaggregation under FCA regulations. The shares of the issuer are held by investment accounts managed by OFI and through its wholly owned subsidiary, OFI Global Institutional Inc.

OFI's last notification was made as of 12 January 2015 on Tullett Prebon Plc at 5.01%. This was prior to the merger completed with Tullett Prebon PLC and ICAP Plc.