Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  TP ICAP PLC    TLPR   GB00B1H0DZ51

TP ICAP PLC (TLPR)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

UK shares weighed down by disappointing earnings, eyes on U.S. data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2018 | 11:03am CET
FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain

MILAN (Reuters) - Disappointing earnings updates among mid caps weighed on UK shares on Tuesday as investors awaited U.S. inflation data for clues on the speed on interest rate hikes in the world's biggest economy.

The FTSE <.FTSE> was flat by 0901 GMT, while the mid cap index <.FTMC> fell 0.4 percent, dragged by a plunge in Greencore shares after the food manufacturer cut its 2018 profit guidance due to issues at its US business.

Investec placed its forecasts and price target under review, noting that even though commercial developments gave the group confidence that the financial performance will improve through into FY19 this was late then management had originally expected.

Greencore was down 22 percent, the biggest faller among mid caps and set its biggest one-day loss ever.

Still among mid caps, TC ICAP (>> TP ICAP PLC) fell 5.6 percent after annual profits at the world's largest interdealer broker fell short of analyst expectations.

"We believe various additional costs associated with MiFiD II and ongoing investment account for the shortfall," Liberum said in a note.

On the FTSE, however, Antofagasta rose 2.7 percent following a well-received trading update.

The Chilean miner Antofagasta reported a sharp rise in full-year earnings thanks to higher copper prices and said it would raise its dividend by 177 percent.

In the heavyweight mining sector, Glencore and Randgold both rose 1.6 percent, helping the FTSE offset weakness among consumer staple stocks.

Direct Line was the biggest faller on the FTSE with a downgrade at Deutsche Bank to hold from buy sending its shares d own 1.6 percent.

Elsewhere, tonic water maker Fevertree Drinks fell 4 percent after hitting a record high in the previous session as a 64 percent jump in full-year core earnings failed to excite investors.

Later in the session, investors will also keep an eye on finance minister's half-yearly update on the public finances. Philip Hammond is expected to announce an improvement in the country's slow economic growth outlook but no policy tweak is expected.

"Mr Hammond's speech will be very short... because he will only acknowledge and welcome the improved forecasts but will not make any policy changes," said Societe Generale economists.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

By Danilo Masoni
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANTOFAGASTA 2.82% 916 Delayed Quote.-11.66%
DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC -1.78% 386.3 Delayed Quote.3.01%
FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC -5.40% 2546.4999 Delayed Quote.18.23%
GLENCORE 1.80% 375.5 Delayed Quote.-5.37%
GREENCORE GROUP PLC -23.33% 139.8 Delayed Quote.-20.51%
RANDGOLD RESOURCES 1.74% 6090 Delayed Quote.-19.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TP ICAP PLC
11:03aUK shares weighed down by disappointing earnings, eyes on U.S. data
RE
09:06aTP ICAP : says talking to European regulators over Brexit hub requirements
RE
03/08TP ICAP PLC : annual earnings release
02/01NEX : says markets 'noticeably' more active this year
RE
01/09TP ICAP : buys specialist US broker in energy and commodities push
AQ
01/08TP ICAP : buys U.S. energy and commodities broker SCS
RE
01/08TP ICAP : Acquisition
PU
01/05TP ICAP : Notice of Results
PU
01/03TP ICAP : welcomes introduction of MiFID II
PU
2017TP ICAP : Directorate Change
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/12MY INVESTMENT PERFORMANCE IN 2017 : A Very Long Review 
2017TP ICAP (TULLY) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2017 1 767 M
EBIT 2017 244 M
Net income 2017 101 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 3,13%
P/E ratio 2017 25,82
P/E ratio 2018 15,53
Capi. / Sales 2017 1,69x
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,67x
Capitalization 2 989 M
Chart TP ICAP PLC
Duration : Period :
TP ICAP PLC Technical Analysis Chart | TLPR | GB00B1H0DZ51 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends TP ICAP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 5,37  GBP
Spread / Average Target -0,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John P. Phizackerley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rupert Hugo Wynne Robson Non-Executive Chairman
Iain Plunkett Group Chief Operating Officer
Robin Stewart Chief Financial Officer
Luke Barnett Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TP ICAP PLC1.39%4 150
MORGAN STANLEY12.27%105 128
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP7.31%102 862
CHARLES SCHWAB12.44%77 692
CITIC SECURITIES4.20%35 488
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC-4.90%21 950
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.