Trans Siberian Gold : Q2 2018 Production Update

Trans-Siberian Gold plc (TSG.LN)announces its production update at the Asacha Gold Mine for the three months to 30 June 2018 ('Q2' or the 'Period') and the first six months of 2018 ('H1').
Q2 Highlights
· 14.3% increase in gold dore production of 9,260oz (Q1 2018: 8,100oz)
· Average gold grade: 6.3g/t (Q1 2018: 6.1g/t)
· Estimated average selling price of $1,300/oz generating revenue of approximately $12m* (Q1 2018: $15.6m)
· 19% reduction in mine development due to high underground water levels but mitigating works on schedule
H1 Highlights
· Record H1 revenue generation of approximately $27.6m* (H1 2017: $18.9m)
· 25% increase in gold dore produced of 17,361oz (H1 2017: 13,897oz)
· Average gold grade: 6.2g/t (H1 2017: 5.1g/t)
· Estimated average selling price of $1,324/oz (H1 2017: $1,237/oz)
Alexander Dorogov, Chief Executive Officer of TSG, commented:
'We are pleased with our overall performance in the first half of the year with strong revenue generation of approximately $27.6m*. We are successfully addressing the challenge of high levels of underground water. This effort has been reinforced by senior operational management changes. Our production guidance remains unchanged. We expect the enhanced underground pumping facilities to be complete next month and continue to watch costs closely and seek efficiencies where possible'.
Production Summary
Mining and production data for Q2 2018 and H1 2018 at the Asacha Gold Mine is shown in the following table:
Q2
Q1
Q-on-Q
Q2
Y-on-Y
H1
H1
Y-on-Y
Metric
2018
2018
% Change
2017
% Change
2018
2017
% Change
Mine development, m
1,253
1,549
-19.1%
1,362
-8.0%
2,802
2,625
6.7%
Ore extracted, tonnes
48,437
47,081
2.9%
47,539
1.9%
95,518
93,693
1.9%
Ore processed, tonnes
47,822
44,395
7.7%
45,857
4.3%
92,217
90,177
2.3%
Grade, gold, g/t
6.3
6.1
3.9%
4.8
32.4%
6.2
5.1
22.6%
Grade, silver, g/t
22.4
15.4
45.7%
8.9
151.0%
19.0
9.0
112.4%
Recovery, gold, %
94.5
94.4
0.1%
93.9
0.6%
94.4
94.1
0.4%
Recovery, silver, %
76.6
75.9
0.9%
75.9
1.0%
76.4
76.3
0.1%
Gold in dore (oz)
9,260
8,100
14.3%
6,651
39.2%
17,361
13,897
24.9%
Silver in dore (oz)
26,456
15,662
68.9%
9,930
166.4%
42,118
20,078
109.8%
Gold refined (oz)
9,355
11,343
-17.5%
7,363
27.0%
20,698
15,007
37.9%
Silver refined (oz)
25,025
21,127
18.4%
9,856
153.9%
46,152
22,212
107.8%
Gold sold (oz)
9,161
11,311
-19.0%
7,309
25.3%
20,472
14,954
36.9%
Silver sold (oz)
5,444
25,345
-78.5%
9,271
-41.3%
30,790
21,845
40.9%
Gold price, $/oz
1,300
1,343
-3.2%
1,251
3.8%
1,324
1,237
7.0%
Silver price, $/oz
16.4
17.0
-3.7%
16.4
-0.2%
16.9
16.5
2.4%
Gold revenue, $000*
11,906
15,191
-21.6%
9,147
30.2%
27,096
18,503
46.4%
Silver revenue, $000*
89
431
-79.3%
152
-41.4%
521
361
44.3%
Total revenue, $000*
11,995
15,622
-23.2%
9,299
29.0%
27,617
18,864
46.4%
* Note: Unaudited figure
Commentary
During the Period, and as expected, mine development has reduced due to snow melt and the construction of the main underground pumping station with larger cross cuts. The works to address water levels are on schedule and the enhanced underground pumping facilities are due to be completed in August 2018 with the main pumping station expected to be fully operational by the end of 2018. We continue to blend higher grade stoping ore with lower grade stock piled ore to ensure our processing capacity is fully utilized. The average grade for Q2 was 6.3 g/t.
Gold production inH2 2018 is expected to improve as the effects of the installation of additional pumping equipment are felt. Accordingly, the Company's total gold production guidance range of 36,000-40,000oz for 2018 remains unchanged. The upper end of the range represents a year-on-year increase of approximately 9% in total gold production.
TSG intends to provide a production update for Q3 2018 in October 2018.
Unaudited interim financial results for H1 2018 will be published by the end of September 2018.
Contacts
TSG
Stewart Dickson
+44 (0) 7799 694195
Cantor Fitzgerald Europe
+44 (0) 207 894 7000
David Porter
About TSG
TSG is focused on low cost, high grade mining operations and stable gold production from its 100% owned Asacha Gold Mine in Far East Russia.
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR'). Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.
Abbreviations
g/t grammes per tonne
oz ounce
m metre
Disclaimer
This announcement contains 'forward-looking statements' - that is, statements related to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'seeks,' 'should' or 'will.' Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. For us, uncertainties arise from the behaviour of financial and metals markets, fluctuations in interest and/or exchange rates and metal prices; and from numerous other matters of national, regional and global scale, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive or regulatory nature. These uncertainties may cause our actual future results to be materially different that those expressed in our forward-looking statements.
Trans-Siberian Gold plc published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 07:32:01 UTC