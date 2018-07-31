Trans Siberian Gold : Q2 2018 Production Update

Trans-Siberian Gold plc

('TSG' or the 'Company')

Q2 Production Update

Trans-Siberian Gold plc (TSG.LN) announces its production update at the Asacha Gold Mine for the three months to 30 June 2018 ('Q2' or the 'Period') and the first six months of 2018 ('H1').

Q2 Highlights

· 14.3% increase in gold dore production of 9,260oz (Q1 2018: 8,100oz)

· Average gold grade: 6.3g/t (Q1 2018: 6.1g/t)

· Estimated average selling price of $1,300/oz generating revenue of approximately $12m* (Q1 2018: $15.6m)

· 19% reduction in mine development due to high underground water levels but mitigating works on schedule

H1 Highlights

· Record H1 revenue generation of approximately $27.6m* (H1 2017: $18.9m)

· 25% increase in gold dore produced of 17,361oz (H1 2017: 13,897oz)

· Average gold grade: 6.2g/t (H1 2017: 5.1g/t)

· Estimated average selling price of $1,324/oz (H1 2017: $1,237/oz)

Alexander Dorogov, Chief Executive Officer of TSG, commented:

'We are pleased with our overall performance in the first half of the year with strong revenue generation of approximately $27.6m*. We are successfully addressing the challenge of high levels of underground water. This effort has been reinforced by senior operational management changes. Our production guidance remains unchanged. We expect the enhanced underground pumping facilities to be complete next month and continue to watch costs closely and seek efficiencies where possible'.

Production Summary

Mining and production data for Q2 2018 and H1 2018 at the Asacha Gold Mine is shown in the following table:

Q2 Q1 Q-on-Q Q2 Y-on-Y H1 H1 Y-on-Y Metric 2018 2018 % Change 2017 % Change 2018 2017 % Change Mine development, m 1,253 1,549 -19.1% 1,362 -8.0% 2,802 2,625 6.7% Ore extracted, tonnes 48,437 47,081 2.9% 47,539 1.9% 95,518 93,693 1.9% Ore processed, tonnes 47,822 44,395 7.7% 45,857 4.3% 92,217 90,177 2.3% Grade, gold, g/t 6.3 6.1 3.9% 4.8 32.4% 6.2 5.1 22.6% Grade, silver, g/t 22.4 15.4 45.7% 8.9 151.0% 19.0 9.0 112.4% Recovery, gold, % 94.5 94.4 0.1% 93.9 0.6% 94.4 94.1 0.4% Recovery, silver, % 76.6 75.9 0.9% 75.9 1.0% 76.4 76.3 0.1% Gold in dore (oz) 9,260 8,100 14.3% 6,651 39.2% 17,361 13,897 24.9% Silver in dore (oz) 26,456 15,662 68.9% 9,930 166.4% 42,118 20,078 109.8% Gold refined (oz) 9,355 11,343 -17.5% 7,363 27.0% 20,698 15,007 37.9% Silver refined (oz) 25,025 21,127 18.4% 9,856 153.9% 46,152 22,212 107.8% Gold sold (oz) 9,161 11,311 -19.0% 7,309 25.3% 20,472 14,954 36.9% Silver sold (oz) 5,444 25,345 -78.5% 9,271 -41.3% 30,790 21,845 40.9% Gold price, $/oz 1,300 1,343 -3.2% 1,251 3.8% 1,324 1,237 7.0% Silver price, $/oz 16.4 17.0 -3.7% 16.4 -0.2% 16.9 16.5 2.4% Gold revenue, $000* 11,906 15,191 -21.6% 9,147 30.2% 27,096 18,503 46.4% Silver revenue, $000* 89 431 -79.3% 152 -41.4% 521 361 44.3% Total revenue, $000* 11,995 15,622 -23.2% 9,299 29.0% 27,617 18,864 46.4%

* Note: Unaudited figure

Commentary

During the Period, and as expected, mine development has reduced due to snow melt and the construction of the main underground pumping station with larger cross cuts. The works to address water levels are on schedule and the enhanced underground pumping facilities are due to be completed in August 2018 with the main pumping station expected to be fully operational by the end of 2018. We continue to blend higher grade stoping ore with lower grade stock piled ore to ensure our processing capacity is fully utilized. The average grade for Q2 was 6.3 g/t.

Gold production in H2 2018 is expected to improve as the effects of the installation of additional pumping equipment are felt. Accordingly, the Company's total gold production guidance range of 36,000-40,000oz for 2018 remains unchanged. The upper end of the range represents a year-on-year increase of approximately 9% in total gold production.

TSG intends to provide a production update for Q3 2018 in October 2018.

Unaudited interim financial results for H1 2018 will be published by the end of September 2018.

About TSG

TSG is focused on low cost, high grade mining operations and stable gold production from its 100% owned Asacha Gold Mine in Far East Russia.

Additional information is available from the Company's website: www.trans-siberiangold.com

