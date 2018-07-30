Log in
TransAct Technologies Incorporated : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share

07/30/2018 | 01:30pm CEST

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT), a global leader in software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share. The dividend will be payable on September 14, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 20, 2018. On an annualized basis, the quarterly dividend represents an annual yield of 3.1% based on the $11.55 per share closing price of the Company's stock on July 27, 2018.

About TransAct Technologies Incorporated

TransAct Technologies Incorporated is a global leader in developing software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets including restaurant solutions, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, and oil and gas. The Company’s solutions are designed from the ground up based on customer requirements and are sold under the AccuDate™, EPICENTRAL®, Epic®, Ithaca®, and Printrex® brands. TransAct has over 3.0 million printers and terminals installed around the world and is committed to providing world-class service, spare parts and accessories to support its installed product base. Through the TransAct Services Group, the Company also provides customers with a complete range of supplies and consumable items both online at http://www.transactsupplies.com and through its direct sales team. TransAct is headquartered in Hamden, CT. For more information, please visit http://www.transact-tech.com or call (203) 859-6800.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 54,7 M
EBIT 2018 6,45 M
Net income 2018 5,11 M
Finance 2018 7,84 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 18,05
P/E ratio 2019 12,69
EV / Sales 2018 1,41x
EV / Sales 2019 1,21x
Capitalization 85,1 M
Chart TRANSACT TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
TransAct Technologies Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRANSACT TECHNOLOGIES INCO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 15,5 $
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bart C. Shuldman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steven A. DeMartino President, CFO, Secretary & Treasurer
Andrew John Hoffman Senior Vice President-Operations
Graham Yoshio Tanaka Independent Director
Thomas R. Schwarz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRANSACT TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-12.83%85
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD--.--%18 836
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED--.--%10 050
AISINOCO. LTD27.72%7 524
ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.--.--%6 345
SYNNEX CORPORATION-30.57%3 834
