TransAct Technologies Incorporated : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT), a global leader in
software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth
markets, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a
quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share. The dividend will be payable
on September 14, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of
business on August 20, 2018. On an annualized basis, the quarterly
dividend represents an annual yield of 3.1% based on the $11.55 per
share closing price of the Company's stock on July 27, 2018.
