TransAlta : Announces Early Redemption of Senior Notes Due 2018

CALGARY, Feb. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - TransAlta Corporation ("TransAlta" or the "Company") (TSX: TA; NYSE: TAC) today announced that it has called for the redemption of its outstanding US$500 million 6.65% senior notes maturing May 15, 2018 (the "Senior Notes"). The Senior Notes will be redeemed on March 15, 2018 at a price equal to the greater of: (i) 100% of the principal amount of the Senior Notes and (ii) the sum of the present values of the remaining scheduled payments of principal and interest thereon discounted to the redemption date on a semi-annual basis at the treasury rate plus 45 basis points, plus in each case, accrued interest thereon to the date of redemption.

About TransAlta Corporation:

TransAlta owns, operates and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States and Australia with a focus on long-term shareholder value. We provide municipalities, medium and large industries, businesses and utility customers clean, affordable, energy efficient, and reliable power. Today, we are one of Canada's largest producers of wind power and Alberta's largest producer of hydro-electric power. For over 100 years, TransAlta has been a responsible operator and a proud community-member where its employees work and live. TransAlta aligns its corporate goals with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and we have been recognized by CDP (formerly Climate Disclosure Project) as an industry leader on Climate Change Management. We are also proud to have achieved the Silver level PAR (Progressive Aboriginal Relations) designation by the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business.

For more information about TransAlta, visit our web site at transalta.com.

