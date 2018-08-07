Log in
TRANSDIGM GROUP (TDG)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/07 03:45:41 pm
352.6 USD   -4.44%
01:45pTRANSDIGM : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01:26pTRANSDIGM : Reports Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Results
PR
08/01TRANSDIGM : Third Quarter Earnings Report and Conference Call Set fo..
AQ
TransDigm Group : Incorporated to Host Earnings Call

08/07/2018 | 03:13pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2018 / TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q3 Earnings Call to be held on August 7, 2018 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-68EF1EF21FA67.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


07/09BY THE NUMBERS : Industrials With Big Cash Distributions 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 806 M
EBIT 2018 1 666 M
Net income 2018 899 M
Debt 2018 11 042 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 23,16
P/E ratio 2019 23,25
EV / Sales 2018 7,98x
EV / Sales 2019 7,26x
Capitalization 19 347 M
Chart TRANSDIGM GROUP
TransDigm Group Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends TRANSDIGM GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 368 $
Spread / Average Target -0,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin M. Stein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nick Howley Executive Chairman
Michael Lisman Chief Financial Officer
Sean Patrick Hennessy Independent Director
Michael S. Graff Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRANSDIGM GROUP34.37%19 347
SAFRAN24.08%51 350
MTU AERO ENGINES23.49%11 082
SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.-0.44%9 885
HEICO CORP25.99%9 233
AVIC AIRCRAFT CO LTD--.--%5 849
