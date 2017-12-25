Transneft' : Transneft Kama Region Finalized Scheduled Repairs at Oil Pipelines

Date of publication: 22 December 2017 Print

Transneft Kama Region, JSC finalized scheduled repairs at eight oil trunk pipelines (OTP): Kamenny Log − Perm, Surgut − Polotsk, Naberezhnye Chelny − Almetievsk, Karabash − Almetievsk, Kaltasy − Kuybyshev, Almetievsk − Gorky 3, Almetievsk − Kuybyshev-1, and Almetievsk − Kuybyshev-2.

As part of the scheduled repairs held on December 12-18, 2017, 16 repair trenches were rolled out. A large work scope was conducted, both in the linear portion and PS sites, including the connection of the built-up 5.4 km long OTP sections; 9 locking valves were replaced, including 3 reverse valves in the oil pump station (PS) of Polazna, in Kamenny Log/ Perm oil pipeline. Four substandard tapping valves were removed; the main line pump assembly was replaced at Tingovatovo PS.

The repairs services of the Perm, Udmurtia, Almetievsk, Kazan and Romashkino regional oil pipeline directorates of Transneft - Kama Region were involved in the work intended to ensure the oil pipeline system reliability.

All efforts were taken as part of the comprehensive program of technical upgrading, revamping and overhaul of OTP facilities in 2017.

Oil transportation via Transneft − Kama Region oil trunk pipelines was resumed according to the schedule in the routine mode.