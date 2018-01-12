Log in
Travelport Worldwide : Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

01/12/2018 | 12:13am CET

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE: TVPT) will replace Bob Evans Farms Inc. (NASD:BOBE) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, January 17. Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE:POST) is acquiring Bob Evans Farms in a transaction expected to be completed on or about Friday, January 12.

Travelport Worldwide Limited is a travel commerce platform providing distribution, technology, payment, mobile and other solutions for the global travel and tourism industry.  Headquartered in Langley, United Kingdom, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Data Processing & Outsourced Services Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the change:

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – JANUARY 17, 2018

COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Travelport Worldwide

Information Technology

Data Processing & Outsourced Services

DELETED

Bob Evans

Consumer Staples

Packaged Foods & Meats

 

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

David Blitzer
Managing Director and Chairman of the Index Committee
New York, USA
(+1) 212 438 3907
[email protected]

S&P Dow Jones Indices
[email protected]

Media Inquiries
[email protected]

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/travelport-worldwide-set-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-300581774.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices


© PRNewswire 2018
