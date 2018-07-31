Travis Perkins : cuts profit outlook on weak DIY market

Chief Executive John Carter said the group had started a deep review of its business, focusing on its cost base because of a backdrop of "changing market conditions which are expected to continue for the foreseeable future"

Shares in the company traded 8 percent lower at 12.27 pounds at 0708 GMT.

Adjusted first half profit before tax fell 4.6 percent to 167 million pounds, and Travis took an impairment of 246 million pounds against goodwill in its Wickes consumer business given the challenging conditions.

Wickes had been hit by weaker consumer spending trends and tough competition which would dent profitability for the full year.

Travis cited a mixed backdrop of market conditions this year, including inconsistent house price growth and depressed consumer confidence.

Sales rose 4.4 percent to 3.36 billion pounds in the first half.

