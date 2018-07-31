Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Travis Perkins    TPK   GB0007739609

TRAVIS PERKINS (TPK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 07/31 10:12:14 am
1209.5 GBp   -9.77%
09:23aTRAVIS PERKINS : cuts profit outlook on weak DIY market
RE
08:01aTRAVIS PERKINS : Half-year report - Travis Perkins plc Interim resul..
AQ
07/03TRAVIS PERKINS : Director/PDMR Shareholding
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Travis Perkins : cuts profit outlook on weak DIY market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 09:23am CEST

LONDON (Reuters) - Travis Perkins, Britain's biggest supplier of building materials, said its 2018 operating profit would be in the lower half of the range of analyst expectations due to weak demand in its home DIY market, sending its shares sharply lower.

Chief Executive John Carter said the group had started a deep review of its business, focusing on its cost base because of a backdrop of "changing market conditions which are expected to continue for the foreseeable future"

Shares in the company traded 8 percent lower at 12.27 pounds at 0708 GMT.

Adjusted first half profit before tax fell 4.6 percent to 167 million pounds, and Travis took an impairment of 246 million pounds against goodwill in its Wickes consumer business given the challenging conditions.

Wickes had been hit by weaker consumer spending trends and tough competition which would dent profitability for the full year.

Travis cited a mixed backdrop of market conditions this year, including inconsistent house price growth and depressed consumer confidence.

Sales rose 4.4 percent to 3.36 billion pounds in the first half.

(Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary in Edinburgh; Editing by Keith Weir)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TRAVIS PERKINS
09:23aTRAVIS PERKINS : cuts profit outlook on weak DIY market
RE
08:01aTRAVIS PERKINS : Half-year report - Travis Perkins plc Interim results for the s..
AQ
07/03TRAVIS PERKINS PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding
AQ
06/30TRAVIS PERKINS : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting right..
CO
06/14TRAVIS PERKINS PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding
AQ
06/06TRAVIS PERKINS PLC : TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest
AQ
06/06TRAVIS PERKINS : Crossing thresholds
CO
06/05TRAVIS PERKINS : Crossing thresholds
CO
06/01TRAVIS PERKINS PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding
AQ
06/01TRAVIS PERKINS : Crossing thresholds
CO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06/08Why Contrarian Value Investing Is Both Agony And Ecstasy 
04/29Travis Perkins' (TVPKF) CEO John Carter on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tr.. 
03/04Travis Perkins' (TVPKF) CEO John Carter on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Tr.. 
02/28Travis Perkins Plc ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/28Travis Perkins Plc reports FY results 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 6 585 M
EBIT 2018 374 M
Net income 2018 267 M
Debt 2018 279 M
Yield 2018 3,50%
P/E ratio 2018 12,71
P/E ratio 2019 11,98
EV / Sales 2018 0,55x
EV / Sales 2019 0,52x
Capitalization 3 334 M
Chart TRAVIS PERKINS
Duration : Period :
Travis Perkins Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRAVIS PERKINS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 13,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 3,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Peter Carter Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stuart John Chambers Non-Executive Chairman
Tony Buffin Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Alan Richard Williams Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Ruth Anderson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRAVIS PERKINS-14.45%4 377
HOME DEPOT (THE)4.09%230 017
LOWE'S COMPANIES6.82%80 407
KINGFISHER-8.44%8 733
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC CO LTD--.--%5 739
FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS INC-1.71%4 697
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.