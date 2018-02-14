Treasury Wine Estates : Appendix 3E Daily Share Buy-Back Notice 15 February 2018

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Rule 3.8A

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice (except minimum holding buy-back and selective buy-back)

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: rule 3.6, Appendix 7C. Amended 30/9/2001, 11/01/10

Name of entity

Treasury Wine Estates LimitedABN/ARSN24 004 373 862

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Information about buy-back

1 Type of buy-back On-market 2 Date Appendix 3C was given to 17 August 2017 ASX

Total of all shares/units bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day

Before previous day Previous day

3 Number of shares/units bought back or if buy-back is an equal access scheme, in relation to which acceptances have been received 17,652,326 512,092

4 Total consideration paid payable for the shares/units

or $268,091,750.07 $8,739,310.86

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/01/2010 Appendix 3E Page 1

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Before previous day Previous day

5

If buy-back is an on-market buy-back

highest price paid: $17.550 date: 1-Feb-18 lowest price paid: date: $13.610 3-Oct-17 highest price paid: $17.210 lowest price paid: $16.980 highest price allowed under rule 7.33: $18.024

Participation by directors

6

Deleted 30/9/2001.

n/a

How many shares/units may still be bought back?

7

If the company/trust has disclosed an intention to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - the remaining number of shares/units to be bought back

Compliance statement

Up to the number of shares with an aggregate buy-back consideration of A$23,168,939

1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Sign here:

............................................................ (Company Secretary)

Date: 15 February 2018

Print name:

Fiona Last

== == == == ==

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3E Page 2

11/01/2010