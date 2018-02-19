Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Treasury Wine Estates Ltd    TWE   AU000000TWE9

TREASURY WINE ESTATES LTD (TWE)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Treasury Wine Estates : Appendix 3E Daily Share Buy-Back Notice 19 February 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2018 | 12:51am CET

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Rule 3.8A

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice (except minimum holding buy-back and selective buy-back)

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: rule 3.6, Appendix 7C. Amended 30/9/2001, 11/01/10

Name of entity

Treasury Wine Estates LimitedABN/ARSN24 004 373 862

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Information about buy-back

1

Type of buy-back

On-market

2

Date Appendix 3C was given to

17 August 2017

ASX

Total of all shares/units bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day

Before previous day

Previous day

  • 3 Number of shares/units bought

    back or if buy-back is an equal

    access scheme, in relation to

    which acceptances have been

    received

    18,475,312

    180,000

  • 4 Total consideration paid payable for the shares/units

or

$282,277,675.09

$3,203,676.00

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/01/2010 Appendix 3E Page 1

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Before previous day

Previous day

5

If buy-back is an on-market buy-back

highest price paid: $17.630

date:

15-Feb-18

lowest price paid: date:

$13.610 3-Oct-17

highest price paid: $17.900

lowest price paid: $17.730 highest price allowed under rule 7.33: $18.122

Participation by directors

6

Deleted 30/9/2001.

n/a

How many shares/units may still be bought back?

7

If the company/trust has disclosed an intention to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - the remaining number of shares/units to be bought back

Compliance statement

Up to the number of shares with an aggregate buy-back consideration of A$14,518,649

  • 1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

  • 2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Sign here:

............................................................ (Company Secretary)

Date: 19 February 2018

Print name:

Fiona Last

== == == == ==

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3E Page 2

11/01/2010

Treasury Wine Estates Limited published this content on 19 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2018 23:50:05 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TREASURY WINE ESTATES LTD
12:51aTREASURY WINE ESTATES : Appendix 3E Daily Share Buy-Back Notice 19 February 2018
PU
02/16TREASURY WINE ESTATES : Australia's Treasury Wines says sues 'copycat' for imita..
RE
02/16TREASURY WINE ESTATES : Appendix 3E Daily Share Buy-Back Notice 16 February 2018
PU
02/15AUSTRALIAN VINTAGE : For Australian winemakers, Chinese relationships are bearin..
RE
02/14TREASURY WINE ESTATES : Appendix 3E Daily Share Buy-Back Notice 15 February 2018
PU
02/14TREASURY WINE ESTATES : Villa Maria appoints new chief executive
AQ
02/14TREASURY WINE ESTATES : Appendix 3Y Change in Directors Interest Notice 14 Febru..
PU
02/13TREASURY WINE ESTATES : Appendix 3Y Change in Directors Interest Notice 13 Febru..
PU
02/13TREASURY WINE ESTATES : Appendix 3E Daily Share Buy-Back Notice 13 February 2018
PU
02/12TREASURY WINE ESTATES : Appendix 3E Daily Share Buy-Back Notice 12 February 2018
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/31Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Treasury Wine Estates (TSRYF) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
2017Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. ADR 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Treasury Wine Estates reports 1H results 
2017Treasury Wine Estates' (TSRYY) CEO Michael Clarke on 2017 Interim Results - E.. 
Financials ( AUD)
Sales 2018 2 506 M
EBIT 2018 522 M
Net income 2018 347 M
Debt 2018 516 M
Yield 2018 1,79%
P/E ratio 2018 36,48
P/E ratio 2019 28,18
EV / Sales 2018 5,35x
EV / Sales 2019 4,75x
Capitalization 12 891 M
Chart TREASURY WINE ESTATES LTD
Duration : Period :
Treasury Wine Estates Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | TWE | AU000000TWE9 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends TREASURY WINE ESTATES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 17,1  AUD
Spread / Average Target -3,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Ashley Rayner Chairman
Gunther Burghardt Chief Financial Officer
Warwick Lynton Every-Burns Independent Non-Executive Director
Garry Arthur Hounsell Independent Non-Executive Director
Yiu-Cheong Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TREASURY WINE ESTATES LTD10.40%10 212
WULIANGYE YIBIN CO., LTD.--.--%45 836
CONSTELLATION BRANDS-6.37%42 197
JIANGSU YANGHE BREWERY JSC LTD.--.--%29 647
LUZHOU LAOJIAO CO LTD--.--%13 692
LT GROUP INC--.--%4 756
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.