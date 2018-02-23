Treasury Wine Estates : Appendix 3F Final Share Buy-Back Notice 23 February 2018

Appendix 3F
Final share buy-back notice
Appendix 3F
Final share buy-back notice (except minimum holding buy-back)
Name of entity
Treasury Wine Estates LimitedWe (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Description of buy-back
1
Type of buy-back
On-market
Details of all shares/units bought back
2
Number of shares/units bought back
ABN/ARSN24 004 373 862
19,471,487
3
Total consideration paid payable for the shares/units
or $299,999,898.27
4
|
If buy-back is an on-market buy-
|
highest price:
|
$17.990
|
back - highest and lowest price
|
date:
|
22-Feb-18
|
paid
|
lowest price:
|
$13.610
|
date:
|
3-Oct-17
Appendix 3F
Final share buy-back notice
Compliance statement
-
1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.
-
2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.
Sign here:
............................................................ (Company Secretary)
Date: 23 February 2018
Print name:Fiona Last
== == == == ==
Treasury Wine Estates Limited published this content on 23 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
