Treasury Wine Estates : Appendix 3F Final Share Buy-Back Notice 23 February 2018

Final share buy-back notice

Final share buy-back notice (except minimum holding buy-back)

Name of entity

Treasury Wine Estates LimitedWe (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Description of buy-back

1

Type of buy-back

On-market

Details of all shares/units bought back

2

Number of shares/units bought back

ABN/ARSN24 004 373 862

19,471,487

3

Total consideration paid payable for the shares/units

or $299,999,898.27

4

If buy-back is an on-market buy- highest price: $17.990 back - highest and lowest price date: 22-Feb-18 paid lowest price: $13.610 date: 3-Oct-17

