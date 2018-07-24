Treasury Wine Estates : Napa RoséFest @ Sterling Vineyards Generates $10,800 Donation for Susan G. Komen Foundation

Guests at the second annual Napa RoséFest staged at Sterling Vineyards
generated a donation of $10,800 for the Northern and Central California
chapter of the Susan G. Komen Foundation, helping meet critical needs
and funding research to prevent and cure breast cancer.
RoséFest brought together more than 30 wineries, restaurants, food
trucks and more than 1,000 Rosé lovers to celebrate the varied styles of
Rosé. In the two years of the Napa RoséFest at Sterling, nearly $19,000
has been donated with designated proceeds from ticket sales.
“We know our guests feel good about supporting the work of the Susan G.
Komen Foundation, and we look forward to continuing our relationship in
the future,” said Melanie Schafer, Senior Hospitality Sales Manager at
Sterling.
At the Napa RoséFest, guests sample wines from Sterling, along with Napa
and Sonoma wineries and wineries from Provence, enjoy small bites from
top local restaurants and food trucks, take in sweeping views of Napa
Valley from Sterling’s hillside vistas and enjoy musical entertainment
and lawn games. The event has been a sell-out in both of the years it
has been staged.
The third annual Napa RoséFest @ Sterling Vineyards is set for National
Rosé Day on June 8, 2019.
The Susan G. Komen Foundation, founded in 1982, has an ambitious new
goal to reduce the number of breast cancer deaths in the United States
in half by 2026. For more information, visit https://komennccalifornia.org/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180723005767/en/