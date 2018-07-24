Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Treasury Wine Estates : Napa RoséFest @ Sterling Vineyards Generates $10,800 Donation for Susan G. Komen Foundation

07/24/2018 | 12:04am CEST

Guests at the second annual Napa RoséFest staged at Sterling Vineyards generated a donation of $10,800 for the Northern and Central California chapter of the Susan G. Komen Foundation, helping meet critical needs and funding research to prevent and cure breast cancer.

RoséFest brought together more than 30 wineries, restaurants, food trucks and more than 1,000 Rosé lovers to celebrate the varied styles of Rosé. In the two years of the Napa RoséFest at Sterling, nearly $19,000 has been donated with designated proceeds from ticket sales.

“We know our guests feel good about supporting the work of the Susan G. Komen Foundation, and we look forward to continuing our relationship in the future,” said Melanie Schafer, Senior Hospitality Sales Manager at Sterling.

At the Napa RoséFest, guests sample wines from Sterling, along with Napa and Sonoma wineries and wineries from Provence, enjoy small bites from top local restaurants and food trucks, take in sweeping views of Napa Valley from Sterling’s hillside vistas and enjoy musical entertainment and lawn games. The event has been a sell-out in both of the years it has been staged.

The third annual Napa RoséFest @ Sterling Vineyards is set for National Rosé Day on June 8, 2019.

The Susan G. Komen Foundation, founded in 1982, has an ambitious new goal to reduce the number of breast cancer deaths in the United States in half by 2026. For more information, visit https://komennccalifornia.org/


© Business Wire 2018
